Equiton Takes Multifamily Strategy South of the Border with the Launch of its First US Fund

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equiton has launched the US Apartment Fund (Equiton US Residential Income Fund Trust), opening the door to some of North America's highest-potential multifamily markets for Canadian investors. It marks Equiton's fifth open-ended private real estate fund and its first focused on the United States.

The Equiton US Residential Income Fund Trust’s early acquisitions are expected to focus primarily on the Sun Belt, including Florida, Texas, and other southern US states.

The US Apartment Fund draws on the experience of the firm's flagship Apartment Fund (Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust), which reflects more than a decade of disciplined investing across key Canadian markets and rental asset risk strategies. Similar to its counterpart, the US Apartment Fund is designed to provide monthly income generated from rental operations alongside capital appreciation through active asset management.

At a firm level, the US Apartment Fund offering expands Equiton's exposure to the larger and more diverse US multifamily sector. "For many on Equiton's leadership team, expanding into the US market represents a natural next step and an opportunity to apply decades of multifamily investment expertise in some of North America's fastest-growing regions," says Jason Roque, Equiton's Founder and CEO. "As many on our team know from prior experience in the US market, its scale and depth create opportunities for long-term value creation that are difficult to replicate elsewhere."

Roque adds that US multifamily fundamentals are particularly compelling for Canadian investors, who can benefit from access to the world's largest national economy, where more than 100 million Americans, roughly twice Canada's population, rent instead of own. With a multifamily sector valued at approximately US$6.8 trillion, compared to roughly US$476 billion in Canada as at April 2026, the US market provides significantly more opportunities.

Equiton plans to build the US Apartment Fund's initial presence in key markets experiencing strong demographic trends and employment growth. Early acquisitions are expected to focus primarily on the Sun Belt, a region spanning Florida, Texas, and other southern US states.

"While we maintain a long-term investment outlook, current market conditions may provide a favorable entry point as valuations across parts of the US multifamily sector remain below highs set in recent years," says Ryan Donkers, Vice-President, Investments at Equiton. "As we evaluate opportunities across our target markets, we're seeing attractive opportunities and remain selective."

The launch of the US Apartment Fund reflects the continued evolution of Equiton's North American real estate platform while maintaining the firm's disciplined approach to capital deployment and prudent financing practices.

ABOUT EQUITON

Equiton is a private real estate investment firm built on the belief that real estate, when approached with discipline, expertise, and integrity, creates enduring value for investors, residents, and the communities we serve. Backed by deep leadership expertise and a hands-on operating model, we make institutional-quality private real estate investing accessible, with an uncompromising commitment to governance, transparency, and performance.

This communication is for information purposes only. It is not a solicitation or invitation to make an investment with Equiton or any of its funds. Please consult the applicable offering memorandum for more information. A copy may be obtained upon request made to the attention of Equiton Capital Inc.

SOURCE Equiton Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kathy Gjamovska, SVP, Marketing & Communications, 289-208-0817