Equiton Capital Inc. Announces Team Expansion

Equiton has added David Frei, CFA as Executive Vice President, National Sales and Client Solutions.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Equiton Capital Inc. ("Equiton Capital") is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of David Frei, CFA as Executive Vice President, National Sales and Client Solutions.

He joins Equiton Capital with more than 20 years of investment industry experience. Before joining the firm, David was a Senior Portfolio Manager with Fiera Capital Corporation.

Prior to Fiera Capital Corporation, he served at Infrastructure Ontario, a crown agency of the Province of Ontario that specializes in infrastructure procurement and real estate modernization, and was formerly a Director with BMO Capital Markets.

David will be joining Equiton Capital's executive team with responsibility for expanding Equiton's investment platform to bring best-in-class investment solutions to a greater array of institutional and high-net-worth clients.

"We are thrilled to add such a high-calibre and respected leader to the Equiton executive team. David has a proven track record of leading teams to raise capital while building long-lasting partnerships with institutional investors to structure and deliver innovative, high-performing investment solutions," stated Jason Roque, Equiton Capital's founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"As private market investments become more mainstream, it is an exciting time for our business. With the addition of David, Equiton Capital is well-positioned to accelerate our growth to become a market-leading provider of alternative investments," stated Equiton Capital's Chief Business Development Officer, Clifford Fraser.

About Equiton

Founded in 2015, Equiton Capital is an independent, full-service exempt market dealer, portfolio manager and investment fund manager. The firm specializes in private capital market investments with a focus on providing investors with improved access to private equity and real estate investment.

Media Contact:

Kathy Gjamovska

VP, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

905-635-1381 ext. 106

Related Images

david-frei-equiton.jpg

David Frei - Equiton

of David Frei, CFA - Executive Vice President, National Sales and Client Solutions

SOURCE Equiton