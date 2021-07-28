Equitable Reports Record Q2 Earnings, Digital Growth, Proposed Stock Split

Canada's Challenger Bank™ Matches Ambitious Growth Targets with Strong Execution

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Bank") today reported record earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as Equitable Bank (Canada's Challenger Bank™) continued to deliver on its ambitious annual growth targets while investing in the expansion of its services and technology to drive change that enriches the lives of Canadians.

Q2 Net Earnings $70.8 million, +$18.3 million or +35% from 2020

Q2 diluted EPS $4.05 , +33% from Q2 2020

ROE 16.5% with $100 million in Excess Capital

Q2 ROE towards high end of 15-17% target, and 1.8% better than 14.7% in Q2 2020

CET1 14.4% vs. mid-point target of 13.5%, or excess capital of nearly $6 per share

per share Efficiency remaining in target range of 39-41% at 40.9% in Q2 and 39.6% YTD

Book Value Surpasses $100 per share

Book value +20% y/y to $101.94 per share and +$4.08 or +4% from Q1 2021

Customers and Digital – Growing & Deepening

Now serving nearly 300,000 Canadians, with EQ Bank digital customers +79% y/y to 222,000 and deposits +99% y/y to over $6.5 billion

Digital transactions +101% y/y, average products per customer +44%, customer lifetime value more than 10 times higher than account acquisition costs

Conventional Lending Driving Asset Growth

Loans under management +9% y/y to $35.4 billion

Single family alternative loan originations +200% y/y to $1.8 billion , reverse mortgage originations +318% y/y to $45 million , and Commercial loan originations +16% y/y to $0.7 billion

"Earlier this year, we significantly upgraded our growth forecast and in so doing, challenged ourselves to do more for customers, partners, and shareholders. Through Q2, Equitable delivered to this guidance. On the strength of great execution by our team and meaningful innovations in our challenger bank services, each area of the Bank registered growth. EQ Bank deposits grew 99% over 2020 to a record $6.5 billion, an indication that digital services like our new US Dollar Account are driving the kind of change that enriches the lives of our customers. This past quarter was also an excellent illustration of how we're positioning to drive future earnings, with double-digit loan origination growth reflecting strong contributions from alternative single family, reverse mortgages, Cash Surrender Value lines of credit and conventional commercial loans where Equitable stands out for responsive service, effective underwriting, and risk management. For shareholders, Q2 featured record earnings, high ROE, and an industry best efficiency ratio, even as we purposely drive higher investment to seed future growth. With the tailwinds of an improving economy and the positive impact of service expansions, Equitable is in a great position to realize its objectives this year and beyond, on behalf of almost 300,000 customers, our valued shareholders, and business partners," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Record Results Put Equitable on Pace to Achieve Ambitious 2021 Outlook

Equitable raised its outlook for 2021 in May and based on growth trends in Q2 and through the first half of the year, the Bank is running on or ahead of that guidance.

EQ Bank deposit growth of 43% or $2.0 billion since December 31, 2020 compares to full year targeted growth of 30-50%.

since compares to full year targeted growth of 30-50%. Total loan growth of 8% year over year and 6% or $1.6 billion since December 31, 2020 compares to full year targeted growth of 8-12%.

since compares to full year targeted growth of 8-12%. Conventional Commercial and Personal loan growth positively impacted earnings in Q2 and is expected to create additional momentum for earnings growth in 2022.

EQ Bank Now Serves approximately 222,000 Canadians, Deposits Exceed $6.5 Billion

EQ Bank deposits increased 99% year over year to over $6.5 billion at June 30, 2021 , reflecting customer growth and the growing popularity of services including the recently launched EQ Bank US Dollar Account and Mortgage Marketplace.

at , reflecting customer growth and the growing popularity of services including the recently launched EQ Bank US Dollar Account and Mortgage Marketplace. EQ Bank term deposits increased 267% year over year and 191% during the second quarter.

Transactions on the platform increased 101% over Q2 last year, while products per customer grew 44%, both indications of strong and growing customer engagement.

New EQ Bank US Dollar Account Expands Challenger Bank Services

In June, EQ Bank added a US Dollar Account to its ever-expanding suite of smarter digital banking products, making it simpler, faster, and more economic to purchase, hold and transfer US dollars internationally with complete digital account opening and usage, that eliminates monthly fees and paperwork. This account offers a very competitive U.S. and Canadian currency exchange rate that also adds fee-based revenue for Equitable.

The same interest rate is available on the recently introduced Equitable Bank U.S. High Interest Savings Account. The introduction of these new US dollar products is based on the Bank's recognition that Canadians need smarter options to more easily grow their US funds and the opportunity created by the recent extension of CDIC coverage to foreign currency accounts.

During the quarter, EQ Bank added more currencies to its innovative and cost-effective international money transfer service, bringing the total to 45 currencies at the end of Q2.

Equitable Bank Receives CMHC Approval to Launch $2 Billion Covered Bond Program

Subsequent to quarter end, the Bank was very pleased to announce that CMHC approved Equitable's $2 billion legislative covered bond program, which will contribute to lower cost of funds and become an important part of the Bank's funding diversification plan.

legislative covered bond program, which will contribute to lower cost of funds and become an important part of the Bank's funding diversification plan. The first issuance of approximately €250-€300 million is expected early this fall. Equitable's covered bonds will be senior, unsecured and unconditional obligations of Equitable Bank and will rank pari passu in right of payment with all of the Bank's deposit liabilities.

Total Deposits Top $18.4 Billion on Diversified Customer and Channel Growth

Equitable Bank's total deposits were up 18% year over year to $18.4 billion from $15.6 billion a year ago, and up 6% within the second quarter.

from a year ago, and up 6% within the second quarter. Equitable Bank's Deposit Note Program reached $1.05 billion during the quarter – 197% higher than a year ago – with the successful offering of an additional $150 million principal amount of 1.774% fixed rate notes maturing September 21, 2023 , priced at 90 basis points over the interpolated Government of Canada curve (representing the lowest ever spread with a re-opening yield of 1.384%). The offering was approximately four times oversubscribed, reflecting the Bank's strong credit performance.

Loans Under Management Reach $35.4 Billion with Strong Growth in Alternative Single Family and Conventional Commercial

Loans Under Management increased 9% since Q2 2020 or $3.0 billion – driven by growth in all Personal and Commercial segment business lines – and grew 4%, or $1.2 billion , in Q2 2021 alone.

– driven by growth in all Personal and Commercial segment business lines – and grew 4%, or , in Q2 2021 alone. Loan principal for the Personal Bank grew 6% year over year to $20.1 billion on origination growth of 34% or $569 million , while Commercial loan principal increased 12% to $9.7 billion with originations up 46% or $431 million .

on origination growth of 34% or , while Commercial loan principal increased 12% to with originations up 46% or . Alternative single family mortgage principal, a key driver of the Bank's Personal segment earnings, generated record originations of $1.8 billion in Q2, three times higher than the average a year ago, with assets now totaling $12.1 billion (2021 growth target 12-15%).

in Q2, three times higher than the average a year ago, with assets now totaling (2021 growth target 12-15%). Growth in the Commercial Bank's portfolio included a 14% year over year increase in Commercial Finance Group loans (full-year target 20-25%), a 9% increase in Business Enterprise Solutions (full-year target 7-10%), a 9% increase in Multi-unit Insured (full-year target a slight decline), a 31% increase in Specialized Finance (full-year target 20-25%) and a 24% increase in Equipment Leasing (full-year target 5-8%).

Assets under management reached a record $37.9 billion , up 9% over the past 12-months (and 3% from Q1 2021) reflecting broad-based growth.

Wealth Decumulation Book Reaches $165 Million, On Track to 2021 200%+ Target

Equitable Bank's Wealth Decumulation business increased assets by more than two-fold year over year to $165 million .

. Reverse mortgage loans increased 273% year over year (full-year growth target 200%+) to $127 million due to expanded market share and differentiated product terms and features that appeal to a larger audience of Canadian mortgage advisors and clients.

due to expanded market share and differentiated product terms and features that appeal to a larger audience of Canadian mortgage advisors and clients. CSV loans increased 180% year over year (full-year target 150%+) while distribution continues to increase to include new lending arrangements finalized with Sun Life and Manulife and, subsequent to quarter end, a partnership with Desjardins Insurance whereby qualifying policyholders can access Equitable Bank's market-leading product.

Credit Metrics Reflect Long-Term Prudence, Q2 Reserve Release $5.3 Million

Reserve releases amounted to $5.3 million in Q2 (or $0.23 per share), reflecting an improvement in macroeconomic forecasts used for loss modelling and the large provision for credit losses (PCL) taken a year ago.

in Q2 (or per share), reflecting an improvement in macroeconomic forecasts used for loss modelling and the large provision for credit losses (PCL) taken a year ago. PCL was a net benefit of $2.0 million in Q2 2021 (Q1 2021 – $0.8 million ), as future expected losses accrued in 2020 were recorded in Q1 and Q2 2020.

in Q2 2021 (Q1 2021 – ), as future expected losses accrued in 2020 were recorded in Q1 and Q2 2020. Net impaired loans declined to 0.41% of total loan assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.54% a year ago reflecting a reduction of $29.0 million year over year. At June 30, 2021 , net impaired loans were higher than 0.36% in Q1 2021 because of the addition of two commercial loans – $23.1 million in Alberta which was fully repaid in July 2021 and $8.9 million in Manitoba – and despite net reductions in impaired single family mortgages and equipment leases. The loan in Manitoba has an LTV of 59% and no loss is expected.

compared to 0.54% a year ago reflecting a reduction of year over year. At , net impaired loans were higher than 0.36% in Q1 2021 because of the addition of two commercial loans – in which was fully repaid in and in – and despite net reductions in impaired single family mortgages and equipment leases. The loan in has an LTV of 59% and no loss is expected. Equitable remains well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets equaling 19 bps at June 30, 2021 reflecting a decrease in allowances in stage 2 and 3 over last year.

reflecting a decrease in allowances in stage 2 and 3 over last year. Stage 3 allowances dropped by $2.9 million year over year and $0.8 million since Q1 2021.

year over year and since Q1 2021. Realized losses remained low at $4.1 million or 6 basis points relative to total loan assets.

Strong Capital and Liquidity Combined with Positive Credit Rating

Liquid assets were $2.9 billion or 9.1% of total assets at June 30, 2021 , compared to $1.9 billion or 6.4% a year ago, a level that is sufficient for the Bank to meet its upcoming obligations even in the unlikely event of further pandemic disruptions in financial markets. Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient.

or 9.1% of total assets at , compared to or 6.4% a year ago, a level that is sufficient for the Bank to meet its upcoming obligations even in the unlikely event of further pandemic disruptions in financial markets. Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient. In a report published on May 26, 2021 , Fitch Ratings assigned long-term and short-term ratings of 'BBB-'/'F3' respectively to Equitable Bank, with a stable outlook and noted the Bank's capital ratios are higher than many larger bank peers.

ESG – Meaningful Progress in Scope 3 Measurement and Diversity Goals

Following completion of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions inventory, the Bank quantified emissions from all Scope 3 categories in Q2, including financed emissions.

The Scope 3 GHG emissions were quantified using calculation approaches and methodologies from the GHG Protocol and the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), and supported by external partner WSP Canada.

Equitable looks forward to disclosing targets and progress on climate risk and diversity initiatives in our Environmental, Social and Governance annual report next year.

Proposed Two-for-One Stock Split Reflects Growing Market Recognition of Value

Equitable plans to implement a two-for-one split of issued and outstanding common stock to make ownership more accessible for investors. It intends to use the push-out method whereby shareholders receive additional or replacement security certificates.

This proposal has been approved by Equitable's Board of Directors and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Further details on the proposal and key dates for shareholders will be included in the special shareholder meeting announcement in August 2021 .

Board of Directors Declares Dividends for Third Quarter 2021

A dividend of $0.37 per common share will be paid on September 30, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business September 15, 2021 .

per common share will be paid on to common shareholders of record at the close of business . A dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share will be paid on September 30, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021 .

per preferred share will be paid on to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on . The dividend rate was unchanged from 2020 reflecting regulatory guidance from OSFI to all federally regulated banks. The Bank intends to resume its previously announced dividend increases once regulatory restrictions are lifted.

"As a leading digital bank, Equitable is challenging not just to enrich lives today or next quarter but for the long term and we are guided accordingly as we plan and invest in our people, technology, customer service innovations and business partnerships," said Mr. Moor. "In that context, the remaining months of 2021 will feature growth that we expect will hit our targets for the year, but also platform expansions that will set us up for another strong year in 2022."

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS







Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)







($000s) As at June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 591,752 557,743 569,688 Restricted cash 507,295 504,039 589,046 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 100,015 450,203 200,370 Investments 859,925 589,876 566,859 Loans – Personal 20,225,222 19,445,386 19,135,799 Loans – Commercial 9,667,652 8,826,182 8,573,118 Securitization retained interests 203,491 184,844 149,307 Other assets 186,901 188,045 173,059

32,342,253 30,746,318 29,957,246 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 18,588,223 16,585,043 15,861,725 Securitization liabilities 11,483,635 11,991,964 11,190,224 Obligations under repurchase agreements 201,271 251,877 598,956 Deferred tax liabilities 67,520 60,880 50,546 Other liabilities 200,067 208,852 256,038 Funding facilities - - 500,374

30,540,716 29,098,616 28,457,863 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred shares 72,001 72,477 72,557 Common shares 224,997 218,166 213,701 Contributed surplus 8,237 8,092 7,818 Retained earnings 1,513,118 1,387,919 1,257,268 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,816) (38,952) (51,961)

1,801,537 1,647,702 1,499,383

32,342,253 30,746,318 29,957,246

Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)





($000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest income:







Loans – Personal 164,363 172,019 325,420 353,576 Loans – Commercial 103,169 98,974 204,427 199,180 Investments 3,824 3,315 6,723 5,803 Other 2,606 3,220 5,226 9,167

273,962 277,528 541,796 567,726 Interest expense:







Deposits 76,693 94,022 154,478 195,842 Securitization liabilities 55,278 63,302 111,170 130,323 Funding facilities 152 1,497 343 2,703

132,123 158,821 265,991 328,868 Net interest income 141,839 118,707 275,805 238,858 Non-interest income:







Fees and other income 5,598 5,130 11,173 11,853 Net gain on loans and investments 4,907 8,653 3,446 122 Gains (losses) on securitization activities and income from

securitization retained interests 6,430 (1,160) 18,520 5,342

16,935 12,623 33,139 17,317 Revenue 158,774 131,330 308,944 256,175 Provision for credit losses (1,982) 8,847 (2,754) 44,534 Revenue after provision for credit losses 160,756 122,483 311,698 211,641 Non-interest expenses:







Compensation and benefits 32,396 26,253 61,369 53,148 Other 32,594 25,214 60,938 52,499

64,990 51,467 122,307 105,647 Income before income taxes 95,766 71,016 189,391 105,994 Income taxes:







Current 20,698 16,106 42,740 31,686 Deferred 4,267 2,428 6,656 (4,144)

24,965 18,534 49,396 27,542 Net income 70,801 52,482 139,995 78,452 Dividends on preferred shares 1,111 1,119 2,225 2,238 Net income available to common shareholders 69,690 51,363 137,770 76,214









Earnings per share:







Basic 4.11 3.06 8.13 4.54 Diluted 4.05 3.05 8.02 4.50

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)





($000s) Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income 70,801 52,482 139,995 78,452 Other comprehensive income – items that will be

reclassified subsequently to income:







Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other

Comprehensive Income:







Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair

value (1,570) 3,899 (3,228) 3,074 Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income 178 (351) 1,317 (1,019) Other comprehensive income – items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to income:







Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through

Other Comprehensive Income:







Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair

value 6,374 6,239 16,102 (16,669)

4,982 9,787 14,191 (14,614) Income tax (expense) recovery (1,307) (2,586) (3,725) 3,861

3,675 7,201 10,466 (10,753) Cash flow hedges:







Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair

value 2,155 (5,293) 16,065 (33,354) Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income 231 (245) (234) 2,610

2,386 (5,538) 15,831 (30,744) Income tax (expense) recovery (628) 1,463 (4,161) 8,122

1,758 (4,075) 11,670 (22,622) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 5,433 3,126 22,136 (33,375) Total comprehensive income 76,234 55,608 162,131 45,077

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three month period ended June 30, 2021

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)

Cash Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments at

FVOCI Total Total Balance, beginning of period 72,194 224,397 7,722 1,449,715 (10,031) (12,218) (22,249) 1,731,779 Net Income - - - 70,801 - - - 70,801 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 1,758 3,675 5,433 5,433 Exercise of stock options - 489 - - - - - 489 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (193) - - - - - - (193) Net loss on cancellation of treasury

preferred shares - - - (10) - - - (10) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (1,111) - - - (1,111) Common shares - - - (6,277) - - - (6,277) Stock-based compensation - - 626 - - - - 626 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock

options - 111 (111) - - - - - Balance, end of period 72,001 224,997 8,237 1,513,118 (8,273) (8,543) (16,816) 1,801,537 ($000s) June 30, 2020 Balance, beginning of period 72,557 213,701 7,405 1,212,125 (18,306) (36,781) (55,087) 1,450,701 Net Income - - - 52,482 - - - 52,482 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (4,075) 7,201 3,126 3,126 Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (1,119) - - - (1,119) Common shares - - - (6,220) - - - (6,220) Stock-based compensation - - 413 - - - - 413 Balance, end of period 72,557 213,701 7,818 1,257,268 (22,381) (29,580) (51,961) 1,499,383

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Six month period ended June 30, 2021

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)

Cash Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments at

FVOCI Total Total Balance, beginning of period 72,477 218,166 8,092 1,387,919 (19,943) (19,009) (38,952) 1,647,702 Net Income - - - 139,995 - - - 139,995 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 11,670 10,466 22,136 22,136 Exercise of stock options - 5,715 - - - - - 5,715 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (476) - - - - - - (476) Net loss on cancellation of treasury

preferred shares - - - (20) - - - (20) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (2,225) - - - (2,225) Common shares - - - (12,551) - - - (12,551) Stock-based compensation - - 1,261 - - - - 1,261 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock

options - 1,116 (1,116) - - - - - Balance, end of period 72,001 224,997 8,237 1,513,118 (8,273) (8,543) (16,816) 1,801,537 ($000s) June 30, 2020 Balance, beginning of period 72,557 213,277 6,973 1,193,493 241 (18,827) (18,586) 1,467,714 Net Income - - - 78,452 - - - 78,452 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (22,622) (10,753) (33,375) (33,375) Exercise of stock options - 357 - - - - - 357 Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (2,238) - - - (2,238) Common shares - - - (12,439) - - - (12,439) Stock-based compensation - - 912 - - - - 912 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock

options - 67 (67) - - - - - Balance, end of period 72,557 213,701 7,818 1,257,268 (22,381) (29,580) (51,961) 1,499,383

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)





($000s) Three months ended Six months ended Three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income 70,801 52,482 139,995 78,452 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:







Financial instruments at fair value through income 1,778 982 (5,612) 14,344 Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 28 1,148 46 1,457 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 7,897 5,504 15,234 10,735 Provision for credit losses (1,982) 8,847 (2,754) 44,534 Securitization gains (8,177) (2,516) (12,355) (5,283) Stock-based compensation 626 413 1261 912 Income taxes 24,965 18,534 49,396 27,542 Securitization retained interests 11,221 518 21,900 8,998 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Restricted cash 25,398 (198,648) (3,256) (126,054) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 250,022 299,594 350,188 (50,303) Loans receivable, net of securitizations (1,025,059) (939,714) (1,672,166) (1,145,281) Other assets (709) (1,520) 5,198 (3,990) Deposits 980,721 168,440 2,008,887 404,314 Securitization liabilities (247,738) 412,120 (508,067) 478,239 Obligations under repurchase agreements 201,271 169,609 (50,606) 91,912 Funding facilities - 386 - 500,374 Other liabilities (23,931) (8,057) 11,647 13,803 Income taxes paid (15,306) (420) (32,531) (37,919) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 251,826 (12,298) 316,405 306,786 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 489 - 5,715 357 Dividends paid on preferred shares (1,111) (1,119) (2,225) (2,238) Dividends paid on common shares (6,277) (6,220) (12,551) (12,439) Cash flows used in financing activities (6,899) (7,339) (9,061) (14,320) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of investments (453,543) (153,815) (484,850) (269,777) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 213,111 50,045 229,466 112,226 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts 336 (36,997) (89) (60,667) Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (9,346) (7,243) (17,862) (13,413) Cash flows used in investing activities (249,442) (148,010) (273,335) (231,631) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,515) (167,647) 34,009 60,835 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 596,267 737,335 557,743 508,853 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 591,752 569,688 591,752 569,688 Cash flows from operating activities include:







Interest received 250,337 275,050 508,152 555,359 Interest paid (134,229) (150,628) (274,186) (293,723) Dividends received 1,434 1,522 2,916 3,076

About Equitable

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves nearly three hundred thousand Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by the Bank in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to the Bank's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of the Bank to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in the MD&A and in the Bank's documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting the Bank and the Canadian economy. Although the Bank believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by the Bank in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") Financial Measures

This news release references certain non-GAAP measures such as Return on equity, Book value per common share, Loans under management, Efficiency ratio, CET1 Capital Ratio, Assets under management, Liquid assets, and Liquidity Coverage Ratio that management believes provide useful information to investors regarding the Bank's financial condition and results of operations. The "NON-GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES ("GAAP") FINANCIAL MEASURES" section of the Bank's Q2 2021 MD&A provides a detailed description of each non-GAAP measure and should be read in conjunction with this release. The MD&A also provides a reconciliation between all non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measure, where applicable. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

