Equitable Life ® launches EZBenefits, a better benefits experience for small business

WATERLOO, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Equitable Life announced today that it is launching Equitable EZBenefits™, a unique new group benefits solution designed specifically for the needs of small business.

Available to organizations with 2-25 employees, EZBenefits offers a range of plan design options to fit every need and budget. The options include a mix of Group Life, Health and Dental coverage. Employers can also add Long-Term Disability coverage and a Health Care Spending Account (HCSA).

To provide employees with extra support for both their physical and mental wellbeing, EZBenefits includes additional health and wellness services at no extra cost, including Virtual Healthcare from Dialogue and an Employee and Family Assistance Program and online wellness portal provided by Homewood Health®.

"Small businesses need competitive health benefits to help attract and retain top talent. The problem is, they're competing with larger organizations with big budgets," said Marc Avaria, Executive Vice President, Group Benefits at Equitable Life. "We created EZBenefits to provide small businesses with a benefits solution that is affordable, sustainable and easy – easy to understand, easy to implement and administer, and easy to use."

EZBenefits also comes with built-in HR support tools and services through Equitable Life's partnership with HRdownloads®. Employers receive access to an award-winning human resource information system, a library of over 3,000 HR documents and templates with 25 free downloads, a free Workplace Diversity and Inclusion online training course, and free HR advice call with a seasoned HR expert.

"Due to their size, small businesses often don't have in-house HR departments or expertise to handle the day-to-day needs of their people and the personnel issues that can arise," said Don Bisch, Director of Group Marketing at Equitable Life. "We wanted to help take the heavy lifting out of common human resources tasks and provide small businesses with extra HR advice and support."

Small business owners interested in learning more about Equitable EZBenefits can visit info.equitable.ca/ezbenefits to explore plan design options and connect with an independent group benefits advisor.

