The endowment will be named The Ron Beettam Equitable Life Award and will serve to recognize the service of Ron Beettam at the time of his retirement as President and CEO in 2021.

"As an organization we want to express our appreciation for Ron's leadership and contribution to Equitable Life. With impressive growth and outstanding financial results, he has built Equitable into one of Canada's leading mutual insurance companies," said Alexander at the Company's recent Annual General Meeting.

This award will be eligible to any undergraduate student in the Honours Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program at Laurier who meets all academic program requirements, demonstrates involvement in the community through volunteer work, and establishes financial need.

