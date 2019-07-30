Equitable Group Reports Record Results, Increases Dividend and Announces Intention to Increase Rate of Dividend Growth

Equitable Group Inc.

Jul 30, 2019, 16:54 ET

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") today reported record financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on the strength of diversified growth in its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Canada's Challenger Bank™") and the contribution of Bennington Financial Corp. ("Bennington").  It also announced its intention to grow its dividend at a rate of 20% to 25% per annum in each of the next five years, up from its previously stated target of more than 10% per year.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Adjusted Diluted earnings per share were a record $3.18, up 31% from $2.43 in Q2 2018.
  • Adjusted Return on Shareholders' Equity was 16.9% compared to 14.4% in Q2 2018.
  • Retail loan principal outstanding at June 30, 2019 was $16.9 billion, up 23% from $13.8 billion a year ago on strong originations and low attrition.
  • Commercial loan principal outstanding at June 30, 2019 was $7.9 billion, up 19% from $6.6 billion a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington.
  • Deposits at June 30, 2019 were $14.5 billion, up 18% from $12.4 billion a year ago and included increases in both EQ Bank and brokered deposits.
  • The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio at June 30, 2019 was 13.1% compared to 12.9% at March 31, 2019 as the Bank strengthened its capital position following the Bennington acquisition.
  • DBRS Limited confirms Equitable Bank's rating at BBB and improves trending to Positive from Stable.

Q2 2019 reported Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $3.15 and reported Return on Shareholders' Equity ("ROE") was 16.8%.  Adjusted results exclude $0.7 million of net mark-to-market losses on certain security investments and derivative transactions related to securitization.

INCREASES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE POLICY

The Board of Directors (the "Board") today declared a dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on September 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business September 13, 2019.  This 22% increase over the dividend declared in August 2018 is in keeping with the commitment the Board of Directors is now making to growing Equitable's dividend at a rate of between 20% to 25% in each of the next five years.

Equitable's franchise has grown and strengthened materially over the past number of years.  The Bank has entered new business lines and established its position as Canada's Challenger BankTM, while maintaining a strong capital position and generating high ROEs.  Given this improved position, management and the Board  considered changes to Equitable's dividend philosophy and evaluated the impact of various approaches to dividend levels on Equitable's stakeholders.  The conclusion was that increasing the rate of capital allocation to dividends is now the right decision for the Company.  Even with this faster pace of dividend growth, the Bank should maintain a strong capital position and retain sufficient capital to support strong business growth.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.396875 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business September 13, 2019.

COMMENTARY ON PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

"Q2 was another great quarter that reflected Equitable's broader customer reach and growing consumer affinity for our Challenger Bank services," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Some 81,000 Canadians now count on EQ Bank for best-in-class digital banking, a 33% year-over-year increase driven by well-received upgrades to our customer onboarding process, as well as to our mobile and web functionality.  Both our retail and commercial businesses set new all-time highs for assets by executing well on their growth plans and maintaining strong credit quality.  We've started to deploy more of the Bank's funding sources to Bennington and have been able to grow the leasing portfolio by 7% in the first half of the year.  In combination, these advancements generated record profitability for Equitable and added to its foundation as a future-ready bank providing exceptional service and compelling value."

Equitable's primary financial and operating metrics point to strength in its business fundamentals and ability to deliver on key strategic objectives.  Based on current assessments, management expects that loans will grow at a rate between 12% and 14% over 2018, earnings will increase between 15% and 17% year-over-year, and ROE will be between 15% and 16%.  The Bank also continues to add to its capital position organically such that its CET1 ratio is expected to return to the mid-point of management's target range of 13%-14% by the end of 2019.

During the second quarter, Equitable renewed its $400 million secured backstop for a two-year period at a lower cost.  As a result of this development, quarterly interest expenses will decline further in Q3, by $0.8 million compared to Q2 and $1.6 million compared to Q1.

Management's complete business outlook can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which is available on SEDAR and on Equitable's website.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)








AS AT JUNE 30, 2019








With comparative figures as at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018








($ THOUSANDS)





















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018










Assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

424,422

$

477,243

$

793,688

Restricted cash

462,438

327,097

347,285

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

125,069

250,000

-

Investments

196,699

193,399

155,048

Loans – Retail(1)

17,014,738

16,203,137

13,874,941

Loans – Commercial(1)

7,853,171

7,323,267

6,580,436

Securitization retained interests

124,561

115,331

109,191

Other assets

160,103

147,671

84,132


$

26,361,201

$

25,037,145

$

21,944,721










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Liabilities:








   Deposits

$

14,720,700

$

13,668,521

$

12,476,974

   Securitization liabilities

10,024,334

9,236,045

7,584,327

   Obligations under repurchase agreements

-

342,010

202,928

   Deferred tax liabilities

58,100

42,610

38,735

   Other liabilities

198,421

177,961

177,994

   Bank facilities

-

289,971

250,811



25,001,555

23,757,118

20,731,769










Shareholders' equity:








   Preferred shares

72,557

72,557

72,557

   Common shares

206,039

200,792

199,305

   Contributed surplus

7,132

7,035

6,612

   Retained earnings

1,096,231

1,014,559

938,122

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,313)

(14,916)

(3,644)



1,359,646

1,280,027

1,212,952


$

26,361,201

$

25,037,145

$

21,944,721










(1) 

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products.  Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)



FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019



With comparative figures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018



($THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)























Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018











Interest income:









     Loans – Retail(1)

$

168,136

$

129,327

$

327,358

$

251,795

     Loans – Commercial(1)


98,208

70,259

195,837

135,782

     Investments


2,084

1,500

3,905

2,546

     Other


6,724

4,163

12,658

7,968




275,152

205,249

539,758

398,091

Interest expense:









     Deposits


96,280

69,392

189,976

131,676

     Securitization liabilities


62,653

44,825

125,556

88,387

     Bank facilities


1,897

11,536

4,552

17,262




160,830

125,753

320,084

237,325

Net interest income


114,322

79,496

219,674

160,766

Provision for credit losses


1,386

168

11,014

938

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


112,936

79,328

208,660

159,828

Other income:









     Fees and other income


5,900

6,547

11,544

11,924

     Net gain/(loss) on investments


76

138

(745)

(232)

     Gains on securitization activities and income from

        securitization retained interests


2,497

3,024

4,562

5,961




8,473

9,709

15,361

17,653

Net interest and other income


121,409

89,037

224,021

177,481

Non-interest expenses:









     Compensation and benefits


25,751

19,032

50,035

37,635

     Other


22,745

19,491

44,572

34,698




48,496

38,523

94,607

72,333

Income before income taxes


72,913

50,514

129,414

105,148

Income taxes:









     Current


17,861

12,404

31,437

26,724

     Deferred




1,030

573

2,294

720




18,891

12,977

33,731

27,444

Net income

$

54,022

$

37,537

$

95,683

$

77,704

Dividends on preferred shares


1,191

1,191

2,382

2,382

Net income available to common shareholders

$

52,831

$

36,346

$

93,301

$

75,322











Earnings per share:









     Basic

$

3.17

$

2.20

$

5.62

$

4.56

     Diluted

$

3.15

$

2.19

$

5.57

$

4.53











(1) 

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)



FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

With comparative figures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018



($ THOUSANDS)























Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018











Net income

$

54,022

$

37,537

$

95,683

$

77,704











Other comprehensive income – items that will be

   reclassified subsequently to income:









Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other

    Comprehensive Income:









Net unrealized gains/(losses) from change in fair value


143

(23)

545

(26)

Reclassification of net gains to income


(162)

-

(162)

-











Other comprehensive income – items that will not be

  reclassified subsequently to income:









Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through

    Other Comprehensive Income:









Net unrealized losses from change in fair value


(1,668)

(1,117)

(3,499)

(228)

Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings


(646)

-

(638)

(6)




(2,333)

(1,140)

(3,754)

(260)

Income tax recovery




620

302

999

69




(1,713)

(838)

(2,755)

(191)











Cash flow hedges:









Net unrealized losses from change in fair value


(1,856)

(364)

(6,445)

(969)

Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income


(56)

291

123

1,445




(1,912)

(73)

(6,322)

476

Income tax recovery/(expense)




508

19

1,680

(126)




(1,404)

(54)

(4,642)

350

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income




(3,117)

(892)

(7,397)

159

Total comprehensive income

$

50,905

$

36,645

$

88,286

$

77,863











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019









With comparative figures for the three month period ended June 30, 2018









($ THOUSANDS)












































June 30, 2019










Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Cash flow hedges

Financial instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

204,492

$

6,907

$

1,049,208

$

(589)

$

(18,607)

$

(19,196)

$

1,313,968

Net income



-

-

-

54,022

-

-

-

54,022

Transfer of losses on sale of equity

     instruments

-

-

-

(646)

-

646

646

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(1,404)

(2,359)

(3,763)

(3,763)

Exercise of stock options

-

1,399

-

-

-

-

-

1,399

Dividends:
















     Preferred shares

-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191)

     Common shares

-

-

-

(5,162)

-

-

-

(5,162)

Stock-based compensation



-

-

373

-

-

-

-

373

Transfer relating to the exercise of

     stock options

-

148

(148)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

72,557

$

206,039

$

7,132

$

1,096,231

$

(1,993)

$

(20,320)

$

(22,313)

$

1,359,646














































June 30, 2018










Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Cash flow

hedges

Financial

instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

199,123

$

6,309

$

906,235

$

3,557

$

(6,309)

$

(2,752)

$

1,181,472

Net income



-

-

-

37,537

-

-

-

37,537

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(54)

(838)

(892)

(892)

Exercise of stock options

-

151

-

-

-

-

-

151

Dividends:
















     Preferred shares

-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191)

     Common shares

-

-

-

(4,459)

-

-

-

(4,459)

Stock-based compensation



-

-

334

-

-

-

-

334

Transfer relating to the exercise of

     stock options

-

31

(31)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

72,557

$

199,305

$

6,612

$

938,122

$

3,503

$

(7,147)

$

(3,644)

$

1,212,952


































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)

FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019









With comparative figures for the six month period ended June 30, 2018









($ THOUSANDS)












































June 30, 2019










Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Cash flow hedges

Financial instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

200,792

$

7,035

$

1,014,559

$

2,649

$

(17,565)

$

(14,916)

$

1,280,027

Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16(1)

-

-

-

(840)

-

-

-

(840)

Restated balance as at January 1, 2019

72,557

200,792

7,035

1,013,719

2,649

(17,565)

(14,916)

1,279,187

Net income



-

-

-

95,683

-

-

-

95,683

Transfer of losses on sale of equity

     instruments

-

-

-

(638)

-

638

638

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(4,642)

(3,393)

(8,035)

(8,035)

Exercise of stock options

-

4,532

-

-

-

-

-

4,532

Dividends:
















     Preferred shares

-

-

-

(2,382)

-

-

-

(2,382)

     Common shares

-

-

-

(10,151)

-

-

-

(10,151)

Stock-based compensation



-

-

812

-

-

-

-

812

Transfer relating to the exercise of

     stock options

-

715

(715)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

72,557

$

206,039

$

7,132

$

1,096,231

$

(1,993)

$

(20,320)

$

(22,313)

$

1,359,646














































June 30, 2018










Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Cash flow

hedges

Financial

instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

198,660

$

6,012

$

866,109

$

3,153

$

(8,374)

$

(5,221)

$

1,138,117

Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 9

-

-

-

5,450

-

1,418

1,418

6,868

Restated balance as at January 1, 2018

72,557

198,660

6,012

871,559

3,153

(6,956)

(3,803)

1,144,985

Net income



-

-

-

77,704

-

-

-

77,704

Transfer of losses on sale of equity

     instruments

-

-

-

(6)

-

-

-

(6)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

350

(191)

159

159

Exercise of stock options

-

525

-

-

-

-

-

525

Dividends:
















     Preferred shares

-

-

-

(2,382)

-

-

-

(2,382)

     Common shares

-

-

-

(8,753)

-

-

-