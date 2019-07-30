Equitable Group Reports Record Results, Increases Dividend and Announces Intention to Increase Rate of Dividend Growth
Jul 30, 2019, 16:54 ET
TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") today reported record financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on the strength of diversified growth in its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Canada's Challenger Bank™") and the contribution of Bennington Financial Corp. ("Bennington"). It also announced its intention to grow its dividend at a rate of 20% to 25% per annum in each of the next five years, up from its previously stated target of more than 10% per year.
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Adjusted Diluted earnings per share were a record $3.18, up 31% from $2.43 in Q2 2018.
- Adjusted Return on Shareholders' Equity was 16.9% compared to 14.4% in Q2 2018.
- Retail loan principal outstanding at June 30, 2019 was $16.9 billion, up 23% from $13.8 billion a year ago on strong originations and low attrition.
- Commercial loan principal outstanding at June 30, 2019 was $7.9 billion, up 19% from $6.6 billion a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington.
- Deposits at June 30, 2019 were $14.5 billion, up 18% from $12.4 billion a year ago and included increases in both EQ Bank and brokered deposits.
- The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio at June 30, 2019 was 13.1% compared to 12.9% at March 31, 2019 as the Bank strengthened its capital position following the Bennington acquisition.
- DBRS Limited confirms Equitable Bank's rating at BBB and improves trending to Positive from Stable.
Q2 2019 reported Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $3.15 and reported Return on Shareholders' Equity ("ROE") was 16.8%. Adjusted results exclude $0.7 million of net mark-to-market losses on certain security investments and derivative transactions related to securitization.
INCREASES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE POLICY
The Board of Directors (the "Board") today declared a dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on September 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business September 13, 2019. This 22% increase over the dividend declared in August 2018 is in keeping with the commitment the Board of Directors is now making to growing Equitable's dividend at a rate of between 20% to 25% in each of the next five years.
Equitable's franchise has grown and strengthened materially over the past number of years. The Bank has entered new business lines and established its position as Canada's Challenger BankTM, while maintaining a strong capital position and generating high ROEs. Given this improved position, management and the Board considered changes to Equitable's dividend philosophy and evaluated the impact of various approaches to dividend levels on Equitable's stakeholders. The conclusion was that increasing the rate of capital allocation to dividends is now the right decision for the Company. Even with this faster pace of dividend growth, the Bank should maintain a strong capital position and retain sufficient capital to support strong business growth.
The Board also declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.396875 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business September 13, 2019.
COMMENTARY ON PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK
"Q2 was another great quarter that reflected Equitable's broader customer reach and growing consumer affinity for our Challenger Bank services," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Some 81,000 Canadians now count on EQ Bank for best-in-class digital banking, a 33% year-over-year increase driven by well-received upgrades to our customer onboarding process, as well as to our mobile and web functionality. Both our retail and commercial businesses set new all-time highs for assets by executing well on their growth plans and maintaining strong credit quality. We've started to deploy more of the Bank's funding sources to Bennington and have been able to grow the leasing portfolio by 7% in the first half of the year. In combination, these advancements generated record profitability for Equitable and added to its foundation as a future-ready bank providing exceptional service and compelling value."
Equitable's primary financial and operating metrics point to strength in its business fundamentals and ability to deliver on key strategic objectives. Based on current assessments, management expects that loans will grow at a rate between 12% and 14% over 2018, earnings will increase between 15% and 17% year-over-year, and ROE will be between 15% and 16%. The Bank also continues to add to its capital position organically such that its CET1 ratio is expected to return to the mid-point of management's target range of 13%-14% by the end of 2019.
During the second quarter, Equitable renewed its $400 million secured backstop for a two-year period at a lower cost. As a result of this development, quarterly interest expenses will decline further in Q3, by $0.8 million compared to Q2 and $1.6 million compared to Q1.
Management's complete business outlook can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which is available on SEDAR and on Equitable's website.
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
AS AT JUNE 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures as at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
424,422
|
$
|
477,243
|
$
|
793,688
|
Restricted cash
|
462,438
|
327,097
|
347,285
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
125,069
|
250,000
|
-
|
Investments
|
196,699
|
193,399
|
155,048
|
Loans – Retail(1)
|
17,014,738
|
16,203,137
|
13,874,941
|
Loans – Commercial(1)
|
7,853,171
|
7,323,267
|
6,580,436
|
Securitization retained interests
|
124,561
|
115,331
|
109,191
|
Other assets
|
160,103
|
147,671
|
84,132
|
$
|
26,361,201
|
$
|
25,037,145
|
$
|
21,944,721
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
14,720,700
|
$
|
13,668,521
|
$
|
12,476,974
|
Securitization liabilities
|
10,024,334
|
9,236,045
|
7,584,327
|
Obligations under repurchase agreements
|
-
|
342,010
|
202,928
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
58,100
|
42,610
|
38,735
|
Other liabilities
|
198,421
|
177,961
|
177,994
|
Bank facilities
|
-
|
289,971
|
250,811
|
25,001,555
|
23,757,118
|
20,731,769
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred shares
|
72,557
|
72,557
|
72,557
|
Common shares
|
206,039
|
200,792
|
199,305
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,132
|
7,035
|
6,612
|
Retained earnings
|
1,096,231
|
1,014,559
|
938,122
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(22,313)
|
(14,916)
|
(3,644)
|
1,359,646
|
1,280,027
|
1,212,952
|
$
|
26,361,201
|
$
|
25,037,145
|
$
|
21,944,721
|
(1)
|
Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018
|
($THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Interest income:
|
Loans – Retail(1)
|
$
|
168,136
|
$
|
129,327
|
$
|
327,358
|
$
|
251,795
|
Loans – Commercial(1)
|
98,208
|
70,259
|
195,837
|
135,782
|
Investments
|
2,084
|
1,500
|
3,905
|
2,546
|
Other
|
6,724
|
4,163
|
12,658
|
7,968
|
275,152
|
205,249
|
539,758
|
398,091
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
96,280
|
69,392
|
189,976
|
131,676
|
Securitization liabilities
|
62,653
|
44,825
|
125,556
|
88,387
|
Bank facilities
|
1,897
|
11,536
|
4,552
|
17,262
|
160,830
|
125,753
|
320,084
|
237,325
|
Net interest income
|
114,322
|
79,496
|
219,674
|
160,766
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,386
|
168
|
11,014
|
938
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
112,936
|
79,328
|
208,660
|
159,828
|
Other income:
|
Fees and other income
|
5,900
|
6,547
|
11,544
|
11,924
|
Net gain/(loss) on investments
|
76
|
138
|
(745)
|
(232)
|
Gains on securitization activities and income from
securitization retained interests
|
2,497
|
3,024
|
4,562
|
5,961
|
8,473
|
9,709
|
15,361
|
17,653
|
Net interest and other income
|
121,409
|
89,037
|
224,021
|
177,481
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
25,751
|
19,032
|
50,035
|
37,635
|
Other
|
22,745
|
19,491
|
44,572
|
34,698
|
48,496
|
38,523
|
94,607
|
72,333
|
Income before income taxes
|
72,913
|
50,514
|
129,414
|
105,148
|
Income taxes:
|
Current
|
17,861
|
12,404
|
31,437
|
26,724
|
Deferred
|
1,030
|
573
|
2,294
|
720
|
18,891
|
12,977
|
33,731
|
27,444
|
Net income
|
$
|
54,022
|
$
|
37,537
|
$
|
95,683
|
$
|
77,704
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
1,191
|
1,191
|
2,382
|
2,382
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
52,831
|
$
|
36,346
|
$
|
93,301
|
$
|
75,322
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.17
|
$
|
2.20
|
$
|
5.62
|
$
|
4.56
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.15
|
$
|
2.19
|
$
|
5.57
|
$
|
4.53
|
(1)
|
Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)
|
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
54,022
|
$
|
37,537
|
$
|
95,683
|
$
|
77,704
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will be
reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other
Comprehensive Income:
|
Net unrealized gains/(losses) from change in fair value
|
143
|
(23)
|
545
|
(26)
|
Reclassification of net gains to income
|
(162)
|
-
|
(162)
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through
Other Comprehensive Income:
|
Net unrealized losses from change in fair value
|
(1,668)
|
(1,117)
|
(3,499)
|
(228)
|
Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings
|
(646)
|
-
|
(638)
|
(6)
|
(2,333)
|
(1,140)
|
(3,754)
|
(260)
|
Income tax recovery
|
620
|
302
|
999
|
69
|
(1,713)
|
(838)
|
(2,755)
|
(191)
|
Cash flow hedges:
|
Net unrealized losses from change in fair value
|
(1,856)
|
(364)
|
(6,445)
|
(969)
|
Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income
|
(56)
|
291
|
123
|
1,445
|
(1,912)
|
(73)
|
(6,322)
|
476
|
Income tax recovery/(expense)
|
508
|
19
|
1,680
|
(126)
|
(1,404)
|
(54)
|
(4,642)
|
350
|
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
(3,117)
|
(892)
|
(7,397)
|
159
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$
|
50,905
|
$
|
36,645
|
$
|
88,286
|
$
|
77,863
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)
|
FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the three month period ended June 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
June 30, 2019
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred shares
|
Common shares
|
Contributed surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
Cash flow hedges
|
Financial instruments at FVOCI
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
204,492
|
$
|
6,907
|
$
|
1,049,208
|
$
|
(589)
|
$
|
(18,607)
|
$
|
(19,196)
|
$
|
1,313,968
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
54,022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
54,022
|
Transfer of losses on sale of equity
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(646)
|
-
|
646
|
646
|
-
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,404)
|
(2,359)
|
(3,763)
|
(3,763)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
1,399
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,399
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,162)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,162)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
373
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
373
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of
stock options
|
-
|
148
|
(148)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
206,039
|
$
|
7,132
|
$
|
1,096,231
|
$
|
(1,993)
|
$
|
(20,320)
|
$
|
(22,313)
|
$
|
1,359,646
|
June 30, 2018
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred shares
|
Common shares
|
Contributed surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
Cash flow
hedges
|
Financial
instruments at FVOCI
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
199,123
|
$
|
6,309
|
$
|
906,235
|
$
|
3,557
|
$
|
(6,309)
|
$
|
(2,752)
|
$
|
1,181,472
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37,537
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37,537
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(54)
|
(838)
|
(892)
|
(892)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
151
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
151
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,459)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,459)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
334
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
334
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of
stock options
|
-
|
31
|
(31)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
199,305
|
$
|
6,612
|
$
|
938,122
|
$
|
3,503
|
$
|
(7,147)
|
$
|
(3,644)
|
$
|
1,212,952
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)
|
FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the six month period ended June 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
June 30, 2019
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred shares
|
Common shares
|
Contributed surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
Cash flow hedges
|
Financial instruments at FVOCI
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
200,792
|
$
|
7,035
|
$
|
1,014,559
|
$
|
2,649
|
$
|
(17,565)
|
$
|
(14,916)
|
$
|
1,280,027
|
Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(840)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(840)
|
Restated balance as at January 1, 2019
|
72,557
|
200,792
|
7,035
|
1,013,719
|
2,649
|
(17,565)
|
(14,916)
|
1,279,187
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
95,683
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
95,683
|
Transfer of losses on sale of equity
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(638)
|
-
|
638
|
638
|
-
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,642)
|
(3,393)
|
(8,035)
|
(8,035)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
4,532
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,532
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,382)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,382)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,151)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,151)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
812
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
812
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of
stock options
|
-
|
715
|
(715)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
206,039
|
$
|
7,132
|
$
|
1,096,231
|
$
|
(1,993)
|
$
|
(20,320)
|
$
|
(22,313)
|
$
|
1,359,646
|
June 30, 2018
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred shares
|
Common shares
|
Contributed surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
Cash flow
hedges
|
Financial
instruments at FVOCI
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
198,660
|
$
|
6,012
|
$
|
866,109
|
$
|
3,153
|
$
|
(8,374)
|
$
|
(5,221)
|
$
|
1,138,117
|
Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,450
|
-
|
1,418
|
1,418
|
6,868
|
Restated balance as at January 1, 2018
|
72,557
|
198,660
|
6,012
|
871,559
|
3,153
|
(6,956)
|
(3,803)
|
1,144,985
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
77,704
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
77,704
|
Transfer of losses on sale of equity
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
350
|
(191)
|
159
|
159
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
525
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
525
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,382)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,382)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,753)
|
-
|
-
|
-