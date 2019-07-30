Equitable Group Reports Record Results, Increases Dividend and Announces Intention to Increase Rate of Dividend Growth

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") today reported record financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on the strength of diversified growth in its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Canada's Challenger Bank™") and the contribution of Bennington Financial Corp. ("Bennington"). It also announced its intention to grow its dividend at a rate of 20% to 25% per annum in each of the next five years, up from its previously stated target of more than 10% per year.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share were a record $3.18 , up 31% from $2.43 in Q2 2018.

were a record , up 31% from in Q2 2018. Adjusted Return on Shareholders' Equity was 16.9% compared to 14.4% in Q2 2018.

was 16.9% compared to 14.4% in Q2 2018. Retail loan principal outstanding at June 30, 2019 was $16.9 billion , up 23% from $13.8 billion a year ago on strong originations and low attrition.

at was , up 23% from a year ago on strong originations and low attrition. Commercial loan principal outstanding at June 30, 2019 was $7.9 billion , up 19% from $6.6 billion a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington.

at was , up 19% from a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington. Deposits at June 30, 2019 were $14.5 billion , up 18% from $12.4 billion a year ago and included increases in both EQ Bank and brokered deposits.

at were , up 18% from a year ago and included increases in both and brokered deposits. The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio at June 30, 2019 was 13.1% compared to 12.9% at March 31, 2019 as the Bank strengthened its capital position following the Bennington acquisition.

at was 13.1% compared to 12.9% at as the Bank strengthened its capital position following the Bennington acquisition. DBRS Limited confirms Equitable Bank's rating at BBB and improves trending to Positive from Stable.

Q2 2019 reported Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $3.15 and reported Return on Shareholders' Equity ("ROE") was 16.8%. Adjusted results exclude $0.7 million of net mark-to-market losses on certain security investments and derivative transactions related to securitization.

INCREASES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE POLICY

The Board of Directors (the "Board") today declared a dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on September 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business September 13, 2019. This 22% increase over the dividend declared in August 2018 is in keeping with the commitment the Board of Directors is now making to growing Equitable's dividend at a rate of between 20% to 25% in each of the next five years.

Equitable's franchise has grown and strengthened materially over the past number of years. The Bank has entered new business lines and established its position as Canada's Challenger BankTM, while maintaining a strong capital position and generating high ROEs. Given this improved position, management and the Board considered changes to Equitable's dividend philosophy and evaluated the impact of various approaches to dividend levels on Equitable's stakeholders. The conclusion was that increasing the rate of capital allocation to dividends is now the right decision for the Company. Even with this faster pace of dividend growth, the Bank should maintain a strong capital position and retain sufficient capital to support strong business growth.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.396875 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business September 13, 2019.

COMMENTARY ON PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

"Q2 was another great quarter that reflected Equitable's broader customer reach and growing consumer affinity for our Challenger Bank services," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Some 81,000 Canadians now count on EQ Bank for best-in-class digital banking, a 33% year-over-year increase driven by well-received upgrades to our customer onboarding process, as well as to our mobile and web functionality. Both our retail and commercial businesses set new all-time highs for assets by executing well on their growth plans and maintaining strong credit quality. We've started to deploy more of the Bank's funding sources to Bennington and have been able to grow the leasing portfolio by 7% in the first half of the year. In combination, these advancements generated record profitability for Equitable and added to its foundation as a future-ready bank providing exceptional service and compelling value."

Equitable's primary financial and operating metrics point to strength in its business fundamentals and ability to deliver on key strategic objectives. Based on current assessments, management expects that loans will grow at a rate between 12% and 14% over 2018, earnings will increase between 15% and 17% year-over-year, and ROE will be between 15% and 16%. The Bank also continues to add to its capital position organically such that its CET1 ratio is expected to return to the mid-point of management's target range of 13%-14% by the end of 2019.

During the second quarter, Equitable renewed its $400 million secured backstop for a two-year period at a lower cost. As a result of this development, quarterly interest expenses will decline further in Q3, by $0.8 million compared to Q2 and $1.6 million compared to Q1.

Management's complete business outlook can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which is available on SEDAR and on Equitable's website.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Equitable will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday July 31, 2019. To access the call live, please dial (647) 427-7450 five minutes prior to the start time. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at www.equitablebank.ca under Investor Relations. The call will be hosted by Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A replay of the call will be available until August 7, 2019 at midnight and it can be accessed by dialing (416) 849-0833 and entering passcode 2869878 followed by the number sign. Alternatively, the call will be archived on the Company's website for three months.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

















AS AT JUNE 30, 2019

















With comparative figures as at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018

















($ THOUSANDS)











































June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018



June 30, 2018



















Assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 424,422

$ 477,243

$ 793,688 Restricted cash



462,438



327,097



347,285 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements



125,069



250,000



- Investments



196,699



193,399



155,048 Loans – Retail(1)



17,014,738



16,203,137



13,874,941 Loans – Commercial(1)



7,853,171



7,323,267



6,580,436 Securitization retained interests



124,561



115,331



109,191 Other assets



160,103



147,671



84,132



$ 26,361,201

$ 25,037,145

$ 21,944,721



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Liabilities:

















Deposits

$ 14,720,700

$ 13,668,521

$ 12,476,974 Securitization liabilities



10,024,334



9,236,045



7,584,327 Obligations under repurchase agreements



-



342,010



202,928 Deferred tax liabilities



58,100



42,610



38,735 Other liabilities



198,421



177,961



177,994 Bank facilities



-



289,971



250,811





25,001,555



23,757,118



20,731,769



















Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred shares



72,557



72,557



72,557 Common shares



206,039



200,792



199,305 Contributed surplus



7,132



7,035



6,612 Retained earnings



1,096,231



1,014,559



938,122 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(22,313)



(14,916)



(3,644)





1,359,646



1,280,027



1,212,952



$ 26,361,201

$ 25,037,145

$ 21,944,721





















(1) Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)







FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019







With comparative figures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018







($THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)















































Three months ended Six months ended





June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018





















Interest income:



















Loans – Retail(1)



$ 168,136 $ 129,327 $ 327,358 $ 251,795 Loans – Commercial(1)





98,208

70,259

195,837

135,782 Investments





2,084

1,500

3,905

2,546 Other





6,724

4,163

12,658

7,968







275,152

205,249

539,758

398,091 Interest expense:



















Deposits





96,280

69,392

189,976

131,676 Securitization liabilities





62,653

44,825

125,556

88,387 Bank facilities





1,897

11,536

4,552

17,262







160,830

125,753

320,084

237,325 Net interest income





114,322

79,496

219,674

160,766 Provision for credit losses





1,386

168

11,014

938 Net interest income after provision for credit losses





112,936

79,328

208,660

159,828 Other income:



















Fees and other income





5,900

6,547

11,544

11,924 Net gain/(loss) on investments





76

138

(745)

(232) Gains on securitization activities and income from securitization retained interests





2,497

3,024

4,562

5,961







8,473

9,709

15,361

17,653 Net interest and other income





121,409

89,037

224,021

177,481 Non-interest expenses:



















Compensation and benefits





25,751

19,032

50,035

37,635 Other





22,745

19,491

44,572

34,698







48,496

38,523

94,607

72,333 Income before income taxes





72,913

50,514

129,414

105,148 Income taxes:



















Current





17,861

12,404

31,437

26,724 Deferred





1,030

573

2,294

720







18,891

12,977

33,731

27,444 Net income



$ 54,022 $ 37,537 $ 95,683 $ 77,704 Dividends on preferred shares





1,191

1,191

2,382

2,382 Net income available to common shareholders



$ 52,831 $ 36,346 $ 93,301 $ 75,322





















Earnings per share:



















Basic



$ 3.17 $ 2.20 $ 5.62 $ 4.56 Diluted



$ 3.15 $ 2.19 $ 5.57 $ 4.53























(1) Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)







FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 With comparative figures for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018







($ THOUSANDS)















































Three months ended Six months ended



June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018





















Net income



$ 54,022 $ 37,537 $ 95,683 $ 77,704





















Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:



















Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



















Net unrealized gains/(losses) from change in fair value





143

(23)

545

(26) Reclassification of net gains to income





(162)

-

(162)

-





















Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:



















Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



















Net unrealized losses from change in fair value





(1,668)

(1,117)

(3,499)

(228) Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings





(646)

-

(638)

(6)







(2,333)

(1,140)

(3,754)

(260) Income tax recovery





620

302

999

69







(1,713)

(838)

(2,755)

(191)





















Cash flow hedges:



















Net unrealized losses from change in fair value





(1,856)

(364)

(6,445)

(969) Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income





(56)

291

123

1,445







(1,912)

(73)

(6,322)

476 Income tax recovery/(expense)





508

19

1,680

(126)







(1,404)

(54)

(4,642)

350 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income





(3,117)

(892)

(7,397)

159 Total comprehensive income



$ 50,905 $ 36,645 $ 88,286 $ 77,863























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019



















With comparative figures for the three month period ended June 30, 2018



















($ THOUSANDS)

























































































June 30, 2019



















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Preferred shares Common shares Contributed surplus Retained earnings Cash flow hedges Financial instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total



































Balance, beginning of period

$ 72,557 $ 204,492 $ 6,907 $ 1,049,208 $ (589) $ (18,607) $ (19,196) $ 1,313,968 Net income



-

-

-

54,022

-

-

-

54,022 Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments



-

-

-

(646)

-

646

646

- Other comprehensive loss, net of tax



-

-

-

-

(1,404)

(2,359)

(3,763)

(3,763) Exercise of stock options



-

1,399

-

-

-

-

-

1,399 Dividends:

































Preferred shares



-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191) Common shares



-

-

-

(5,162)

-

-

-

(5,162) Stock-based compensation



-

-

373

-

-

-

-

373 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options



-

148

(148)

-

-

-

-

- Balance, end of period

$ 72,557 $ 206,039 $ 7,132 $ 1,096,231 $ (1,993) $ (20,320) $ (22,313) $ 1,359,646



























































































June 30, 2018



















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Preferred shares Common shares Contributed surplus Retained earnings Cash flow hedges Financial instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total



































Balance, beginning of period

$ 72,557 $ 199,123 $ 6,309 $ 906,235 $ 3,557 $ (6,309) $ (2,752) $ 1,181,472 Net income



-

-

-

37,537

-

-

-

37,537 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax



-

-

-

-

(54)

(838)

(892)

(892) Exercise of stock options



-

151

-

-

-

-

-

151 Dividends:

































Preferred shares



-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191) Common shares



-

-

-

(4,459)

-

-

-

(4,459) Stock-based compensation



-

-

334

-

-

-

-

334 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options



-

31

(31)

-

-

-

-

- Balance, end of period

$ 72,557 $ 199,305 $ 6,612 $ 938,122 $ 3,503 $ (7,147) $ (3,644) $ 1,212,952



































































