Equitable Group Reports Record Quarterly Net Income, Increases Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") today reported record quarterly earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 on the strength of diversified growth in its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank ("Canada's Challenger Bank™" or "Bank") and the contribution of Bennington Financial Corp. ("Bennington").

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share were a third quarter record $3.17 , up 19% from $2.67 in Q3 2018.

were a third quarter record , up 19% from in Q3 2018. Adjusted Return on Shareholders' Equity was 16.2% compared to 15.2% in Q3 2018.

was 16.2% compared to 15.2% in Q3 2018. Retail loan principal outstanding at September 30, 2019 was $17.9 billion , up 23% from $14.6 billion a year ago on growth in all retail asset categories.

at was , up 23% from a year ago on growth in all retail asset categories. Commercial loan principal outstanding at September 30, 2019 was $7.9 billion , up 13% from $7.0 billion a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington.

at was , up 13% from a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington. The Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL") was $3.5 million or 0.05% of average loan principal outstanding.

was or 0.05% of average loan principal outstanding. Deposits at September 30, 2019 were $14.9 billion , up 16% from $12.9 billion a year ago and included growth in EQ Bank of $446 million .

at were , up 16% from a year ago and included growth in of . The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio at September 30, 2019 was 13.3% compared to 13.1% at June 30, 2019 as the Bank further strengthened its capital position following the Bennington acquisition.

Q3 2019 reported Diluted earnings per share were $3.18 and reported Return on Shareholders' Equity ("ROE") was 16.2%. Adjusted Q3 2019 results exclude the positive impact of net mark-to-market gains of $0.3 million on certain security investments and derivative transactions.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") today declared a dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on December 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business December 13, 2019. This 25% increase over the dividend declared in November 2018 is in keeping with the commitment the Board made to growing Equitable's dividend at a rate of between 20% to 25% for each of the next five years. Even with this faster pace of dividend growth, the Bank is expected to maintain a solid capital position and to retain sufficient capital to support strong business growth.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on December 31, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019. As previously announced, the dividend rate for the Series 3 Preferred Shares was reset on September 30, 2019 and will remain at this rate through September 29, 2024.

COMMENTARY ON PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

"From the 88,000 Canadians who have now made EQ Bank their choice for digital banking to the billions of dollars of deposits and assets we've added to the balance sheet over this past year, Equitable is displaying a clear capacity for growth, innovation and service as Canada's Challenger BankTM," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Q3 was particularly rewarding. EQ Bank surpassed $2.5 billion of deposits, up 22% from last year and we expanded our other funding sources. Our retail and commercial businesses, including Bennington, set new all-time highs for assets and maintained solid credit quality. The Bank's record of value creation was recognized in Equitable's elevation into the S&P/TSX Composite Index in September." Mr. Moor added: "I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous effort that our team and business partners, including Temenos and Microsoft, put into successfully migrating our banking system to the cloud. With this migration complete, we are now able to accelerate the pace of new EQ Bank product and service introductions, and are better able to support an innovation and partnership agenda suitable for the open banking era. Equitable has never been better positioned to challenge industry conventions and improve the financial lives of Canadians."

Equitable's key financial and operating metrics point to strength in its business fundamentals and ability to deliver on key strategic objectives. Based on current assessments, management expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings to increase between 16% and 18% over Q4 2018 due to loan growth, higher margins and the contribution of Bennington. Relative to Q3 2019, adjusted earnings should be relatively stable as the positive effects of asset growth and low credit losses are offset by increased levels of marketing and cloud migration expenses. Fourth quarter ROE is expected to be between 15% and 16%. The Bank also continues to add to its capital position organically such that its CET1 ratio is expected to reach the mid point of management's target range of 13% to 14% by the end of the year.

Management's complete business outlook can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 which is available on SEDAR and on Equitable's website.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Equitable will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 6, 2019. To access the call live, please dial (647) 427-7450 five minutes prior to the start time. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at www.equitablebank.ca under Investor Relations. The call will be hosted by Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2019 at midnight and it can be accessed by dialing (416) 849-0833 and entering passcode 5565699 followed by the number sign. Alternatively, the call will be archived on the Company's website for three months.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

















AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

















With comparative figures as at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 ($ THOUSANDS)











































September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018



September 30, 2018



















Assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 373,904

$ 477,243

$ 755,952 Restricted cash



408,635



327,097



359,283 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

250,079



250,000



- Investments



250,927



193,399



159,034 Loans – Retail(1)



18,059,496



16,203,137



14,692,346 Loans – Commercial(1)



7,900,558



7,323,267



6,978,992 Securitization retained interests



132,683



115,331



111,202 Other assets



168,694



147,671



90,805



$ 27,544,976

$ 25,037,145

$ 23,147,614



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Liabilities:

















Deposits

$ 15,111,948

$ 13,668,521

$ 13,021,485 Securitization liabilities



10,294,459



9,236,045



8,175,776 Obligations under repurchase agreements



463,071



342,010



299,028 Deferred tax liabilities



63,284



42,610



38,990 Other liabilities



200,692



177,961



178,946 Bank facilities



-



289,971



173,514





26,133,454



23,757,118



21,887,739



















Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred shares



72,557



72,557



72,557 Common shares



210,794



200,792



200,760 Contributed surplus



6,898



7,035



6,707 Retained earnings



1,144,628



1,014,559



980,272 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(23,355)



(14,916)



(421)





1,411,522



1,280,027



1,259,875



$ 27,544,976

$ 25,037,145

$ 23,147,614





















(1) Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019





With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018





($THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)









































Three months ended Nine months ended



September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018



















Interest income:

















Loans – Retail(1)

$ 176,082 $ 138,553 $ 503,440 $ 390,347 Loans – Commercial(1)



98,477

76,923

294,314

212,706 Investments



2,304

1,496

6,209

4,042 Other



6,720

4,964

19,378

12,932





283,583

221,936

823,341

620,027 Interest expense:

















Deposits



98,872

77,908

288,848

209,584 Securitization liabilities



64,858

47,581

190,414

135,968 Bank facilities



1,706

3,423

6,258

20,685





165,436

128,912

485,520

366,237 Net interest income



118,147

93,024

337,821

253,790 Provision for credit losses



3,463

517

14,477

1,455 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



114,684

92,507

323,344

252,335 Other income:

















Fees and other income



6,110

4,843

17,654

16,767 Net (loss)/gain on investments



(327)

131

(1,072)

(101) Gains on securitization activities and income from

















securitization retained interests



3,919

5,500

8,481

11,461





9,702

10,474

25,063

28,127 Net interest and other income



124,386

102,981

348,407

280,462 Non-interest expenses:

















Compensation and benefits



25,696

19,406

75,731

57,041 Other



24,793

18,391

69,365

53,089





50,489

37,797

145,096

110,130 Income before income taxes



73,897

65,184

203,311

170,332 Income taxes:

















Current



14,524

17,124

45,961

43,848 Deferred



4,431

254

6,725

974





18,955

17,378

52,686

44,822 Net income

$ 54,942 $ 47,806 $ 150,625 $ 125,510 Dividends on preferred shares



1,191

1,191

3,573

3,573 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 53,751 $ 46,615 $ 147,052 $ 121,937



















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$ 3.22 $ 2.82 $ 8.84 $ 7.38 Diluted

$ 3.18 $ 2.80 $ 8.75 $ 7.33





















(1) Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its interest income relating to loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 ($ THOUSANDS)











Three months ended Nine months ended



September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net income

$ 54,942 $ 47,806 $ 150,625 $ 125,510



















Other comprehensive income – items that will be

















reclassified subsequently to income:

















Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other

















Comprehensive Income:

















Net unrealized (losses)/gains from change in fair value



(71)

(4)

474

(30) Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income



-

17

(162)

17



















Other comprehensive income – items that will not be

















reclassified subsequently to income:

















Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through

















Other Comprehensive Income:

















Net unrealized (losses)/gains from change in fair value



(425)

831

(3,924)

603 Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to retained earnings



-

14

(638)

8





(496)

858

(4,250)

598 Income tax recovery/(expense)



128

(228)

1,127

(159)





(368)

630

(3,123)

439



















Cash flow hedges:

















Net unrealized gains/(losses) from change in fair value



582

3,533

(5,863)

2,564 Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income



(1,496)

(4)

(1,373)

1,441





(914)

3,529

(7,236)

4,005 Income tax recovery/(expense)



240

(936)

1,920

(1,062)





(674)

2,593

(5,316)

2,943 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income



(1,042)

3,223

(8,439)

3,382 Total comprehensive income

$ 53,900 $ 51,029 $ 142,186 $ 128,892

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 With comparative figures for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 ($ THOUSANDS)



















September 30, 2019



















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Preferred shares Common shares Contributed surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow hedges Financial instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total





































Balance, beginning of period $ 72,557 $ 206,039 $ 7,132 $ 1,096,231 $ (1,993) $ (20,320) $ (22,313) $ 1,359,646

Net income

-

-

-

54,942

-

-

-

54,942

Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments

-

-

-

169

-

(169)

(169)

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(674)

(199)

(873)

(873)

Exercise of stock options

-

4,132

-

-

-

-

-

4,132

Dividends:

































Preferred shares

-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191)

Common shares

-

-

-

(5,523)

-

-

-

(5,523)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

389

-

-

-

-

389

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

623

(623)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period $ 72,557 $ 210,794 $ 6,898 $ 1,144,628 $ (2,667) $ (20,688) $ (23,355) $ 1,411,522



























































































September 30, 2018



















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Preferred shares Common shares Contributed surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow hedges Financial instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total





































Balance, beginning of period $ 72,557 $ 199,305 $ 6,612 $ 938,122 $ 3,503 $ (7,147) $ (3,644) $ 1,212,952

Net income

-

-

-

47,806

-

-

-

47,806

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

2,593

630

3,223

3,223

Exercise of stock options

-

1,229

-

-

-

-

-

1,229

Dividends:

































Preferred shares

-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191)

Common shares

-

-

-

(4,465)

-

-

-

(4,465)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

321

-

-

-

-

321

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

226

(226)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period $ 72,557 $ 200,760 $ 6,707 $ 980,272 $ 6,096 $ (6,517) $ (421) $ 1,259,875



















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 With comparative figures for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 ($ THOUSANDS)























































September 30, 2019



















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Preferred

shares Common

shares Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow

hedges Financial

instruments

at FVOCI

Total

Total



































Balance, beginning of period

$ 72,557 $ 200,792 $ 7,035 $ 1,014,559 $ 2,649 $ (17,565) $ (14,916) $ 1,280,027 Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16(1)



-

-

-

(840)

-

-

-

(840) Restated balance as at January 1, 2019



72,557

200,792

7,035

1,013,719

2,649

(17,565)

(14,916)

1,279,187 Net income



-

-

-

150,625

-

-

-

150,625 Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments



-

-

-

(469)

-

469

469

- Other comprehensive loss, net of tax



-

-

-

-

(5,316)

(3,592)

(8,908)

(8,908) Exercise of stock options



-

8,664

-

-

-

-

-

8,664 Dividends:

































Preferred shares



-

-

-

(3,573)

-

-

-

(3,573) Common shares



-

-

-

(15,674)

-

-

-

(15,674) Stock-based compensation



-

-

1,201

-

-

-

-

1,201 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options



-

1,338

(1,338)

-

-

-

-

- Balance, end of period

$ 72,557 $ 210,794 $ 6,898 $ 1,144,628 $ (2,667) $ (20,688) $ (23,355) $ 1,411,522



























































































September 30, 2018



















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







Preferred

shares Common

shares Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Cash flow

hedges Financial

instruments

at FVOCI

Total

Total



































Balance, beginning of period

$ 72,557 $ 198,660 $ 6,012 $ 866,109 $ 3,153 $ (8,374) $ (5,221) $ 1,138,117 Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 9



-

-

-

5,450

-

1,418

1,418

6,868 Restated balance as at January 1, 2018



72,557

198,660

6,012

871,559

3,153

(6,956)

(3,803)

1,144,985 Net income



-

-

-

125,510

-

-

-

125,510 Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments



-

-

-

(6)

-

-

-

(6) Other comprehensive income, net of tax



-

-

-

-

2,943

439

3,382

3,382 Exercise of stock options



-

1,754

-

-

-

-

-

1,754 Dividends:

































Preferred shares



-

-

-

(3,573)

-

-

-

(3,573) Common shares



-

-

-

(13,218)

-

-

-

(13,218) Stock-based compensation



-

-

1,041

-

-

-

-

1,041 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options



-

346

(346)

-

-

-

-

- Balance, end of period

$ 72,557 $ 200,760 $ 6,707 $ 980,272 $ 6,096 $ (6,517) $ (421) $ 1,259,875















































(1) The Company adopted IFRS 16 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognized in opening retained earnings at the date of initial application. The adjustment of $840 is net of tax.