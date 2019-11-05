Equitable Group Reports Record Quarterly Net Income, Increases Dividend
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") today reported record quarterly earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 on the strength of diversified growth in its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank ("Canada's Challenger Bank™" or "Bank") and the contribution of Bennington Financial Corp. ("Bennington").
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Adjusted Diluted earnings per share were a third quarter record $3.17, up 19% from $2.67 in Q3 2018.
- Adjusted Return on Shareholders' Equity was 16.2% compared to 15.2% in Q3 2018.
- Retail loan principal outstanding at September 30, 2019 was $17.9 billion, up 23% from $14.6 billion a year ago on growth in all retail asset categories.
- Commercial loan principal outstanding at September 30, 2019 was $7.9 billion, up 13% from $7.0 billion a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington.
- The Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL") was $3.5 million or 0.05% of average loan principal outstanding.
- Deposits at September 30, 2019 were $14.9 billion, up 16% from $12.9 billion a year ago and included growth in EQ Bank of $446 million.
- The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio at September 30, 2019 was 13.3% compared to 13.1% at June 30, 2019 as the Bank further strengthened its capital position following the Bennington acquisition.
Q3 2019 reported Diluted earnings per share were $3.18 and reported Return on Shareholders' Equity ("ROE") was 16.2%. Adjusted Q3 2019 results exclude the positive impact of net mark-to-market gains of $0.3 million on certain security investments and derivative transactions.
DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") today declared a dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on December 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business December 13, 2019. This 25% increase over the dividend declared in November 2018 is in keeping with the commitment the Board made to growing Equitable's dividend at a rate of between 20% to 25% for each of the next five years. Even with this faster pace of dividend growth, the Bank is expected to maintain a solid capital position and to retain sufficient capital to support strong business growth.
The Board also declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on December 31, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019. As previously announced, the dividend rate for the Series 3 Preferred Shares was reset on September 30, 2019 and will remain at this rate through September 29, 2024.
COMMENTARY ON PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK
"From the 88,000 Canadians who have now made EQ Bank their choice for digital banking to the billions of dollars of deposits and assets we've added to the balance sheet over this past year, Equitable is displaying a clear capacity for growth, innovation and service as Canada's Challenger BankTM," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Q3 was particularly rewarding. EQ Bank surpassed $2.5 billion of deposits, up 22% from last year and we expanded our other funding sources. Our retail and commercial businesses, including Bennington, set new all-time highs for assets and maintained solid credit quality. The Bank's record of value creation was recognized in Equitable's elevation into the S&P/TSX Composite Index in September." Mr. Moor added: "I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous effort that our team and business partners, including Temenos and Microsoft, put into successfully migrating our banking system to the cloud. With this migration complete, we are now able to accelerate the pace of new EQ Bank product and service introductions, and are better able to support an innovation and partnership agenda suitable for the open banking era. Equitable has never been better positioned to challenge industry conventions and improve the financial lives of Canadians."
Equitable's key financial and operating metrics point to strength in its business fundamentals and ability to deliver on key strategic objectives. Based on current assessments, management expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings to increase between 16% and 18% over Q4 2018 due to loan growth, higher margins and the contribution of Bennington. Relative to Q3 2019, adjusted earnings should be relatively stable as the positive effects of asset growth and low credit losses are offset by increased levels of marketing and cloud migration expenses. Fourth quarter ROE is expected to be between 15% and 16%. The Bank also continues to add to its capital position organically such that its CET1 ratio is expected to reach the mid point of management's target range of 13% to 14% by the end of the year.
Management's complete business outlook can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 which is available on SEDAR and on Equitable's website.
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures as at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
373,904
|
$
|
477,243
|
$
|
755,952
|
Restricted cash
|
408,635
|
327,097
|
359,283
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
250,079
|
250,000
|
-
|
Investments
|
250,927
|
193,399
|
159,034
|
Loans – Retail(1)
|
18,059,496
|
16,203,137
|
14,692,346
|
Loans – Commercial(1)
|
7,900,558
|
7,323,267
|
6,978,992
|
Securitization retained interests
|
132,683
|
115,331
|
111,202
|
Other assets
|
168,694
|
147,671
|
90,805
|
$
|
27,544,976
|
$
|
25,037,145
|
$
|
23,147,614
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
15,111,948
|
$
|
13,668,521
|
$
|
13,021,485
|
Securitization liabilities
|
10,294,459
|
9,236,045
|
8,175,776
|
Obligations under repurchase agreements
|
463,071
|
342,010
|
299,028
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
63,284
|
42,610
|
38,990
|
Other liabilities
|
200,692
|
177,961
|
178,946
|
Bank facilities
|
-
|
289,971
|
173,514
|
26,133,454
|
23,757,118
|
21,887,739
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred shares
|
72,557
|
72,557
|
72,557
|
Common shares
|
210,794
|
200,792
|
200,760
|
Contributed surplus
|
6,898
|
7,035
|
6,707
|
Retained earnings
|
1,144,628
|
1,014,559
|
980,272
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(23,355)
|
(14,916)
|
(421)
|
1,411,522
|
1,280,027
|
1,259,875
|
$
|
27,544,976
|
$
|
25,037,145
|
$
|
23,147,614
|
(1)
|
Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018
|
($THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
Interest income:
|
Loans – Retail(1)
|
$
|
176,082
|
$
|
138,553
|
$
|
503,440
|
$
|
390,347
|
Loans – Commercial(1)
|
98,477
|
76,923
|
294,314
|
212,706
|
Investments
|
2,304
|
1,496
|
6,209
|
4,042
|
Other
|
6,720
|
4,964
|
19,378
|
12,932
|
283,583
|
221,936
|
823,341
|
620,027
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
98,872
|
77,908
|
288,848
|
209,584
|
Securitization liabilities
|
64,858
|
47,581
|
190,414
|
135,968
|
Bank facilities
|
1,706
|
3,423
|
6,258
|
20,685
|
165,436
|
128,912
|
485,520
|
366,237
|
Net interest income
|
118,147
|
93,024
|
337,821
|
253,790
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,463
|
517
|
14,477
|
1,455
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
114,684
|
92,507
|
323,344
|
252,335
|
Other income:
|
Fees and other income
|
6,110
|
4,843
|
17,654
|
16,767
|
Net (loss)/gain on investments
|
(327)
|
131
|
(1,072)
|
(101)
|
Gains on securitization activities and income from
|
securitization retained interests
|
3,919
|
5,500
|
8,481
|
11,461
|
9,702
|
10,474
|
25,063
|
28,127
|
Net interest and other income
|
124,386
|
102,981
|
348,407
|
280,462
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
25,696
|
19,406
|
75,731
|
57,041
|
Other
|
24,793
|
18,391
|
69,365
|
53,089
|
50,489
|
37,797
|
145,096
|
110,130
|
Income before income taxes
|
73,897
|
65,184
|
203,311
|
170,332
|
Income taxes:
|
Current
|
14,524
|
17,124
|
45,961
|
43,848
|
Deferred
|
4,431
|
254
|
6,725
|
974
|
18,955
|
17,378
|
52,686
|
44,822
|
Net income
|
$
|
54,942
|
$
|
47,806
|
$
|
150,625
|
$
|
125,510
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
1,191
|
1,191
|
3,573
|
3,573
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
53,751
|
$
|
46,615
|
$
|
147,052
|
$
|
121,937
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.22
|
$
|
2.82
|
$
|
8.84
|
$
|
7.38
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.18
|
$
|
2.80
|
$
|
8.75
|
$
|
7.33
|
(1)
|
Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its interest income relating to loan products. Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)
|
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
54,942
|
$
|
47,806
|
$
|
150,625
|
$
|
125,510
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will be
|
reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other
|
Comprehensive Income:
|
Net unrealized (losses)/gains from change in fair value
|
(71)
|
(4)
|
474
|
(30)
|
Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income
|
-
|
17
|
(162)
|
17
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will not be
|
reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through
|
Other Comprehensive Income:
|
Net unrealized (losses)/gains from change in fair value
|
(425)
|
831
|
(3,924)
|
603
|
Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to retained earnings
|
-
|
14
|
(638)
|
8
|
(496)
|
858
|
(4,250)
|
598
|
Income tax recovery/(expense)
|
128
|
(228)
|
1,127
|
(159)
|
(368)
|
630
|
(3,123)
|
439
|
Cash flow hedges:
|
Net unrealized gains/(losses) from change in fair value
|
582
|
3,533
|
(5,863)
|
2,564
|
Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income
|
(1,496)
|
(4)
|
(1,373)
|
1,441
|
(914)
|
3,529
|
(7,236)
|
4,005
|
Income tax recovery/(expense)
|
240
|
(936)
|
1,920
|
(1,062)
|
(674)
|
2,593
|
(5,316)
|
2,943
|
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
(1,042)
|
3,223
|
(8,439)
|
3,382
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$
|
53,900
|
$
|
51,029
|
$
|
142,186
|
$
|
128,892
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)
|
FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the three month period ended September 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
September 30, 2019
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred shares
|
Common shares
|
Contributed surplus
|
Retained
|
Cash flow hedges
|
Financial instruments at FVOCI
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
206,039
|
$
|
7,132
|
$
|
1,096,231
|
$
|
(1,993)
|
$
|
(20,320)
|
$
|
(22,313)
|
$
|
1,359,646
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
54,942
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
54,942
|
Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
169
|
-
|
(169)
|
(169)
|
-
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(674)
|
(199)
|
(873)
|
(873)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
4,132
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,132
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,523)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,523)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
389
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
389
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
|
-
|
623
|
(623)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
210,794
|
$
|
6,898
|
$
|
1,144,628
|
$
|
(2,667)
|
$
|
(20,688)
|
$
|
(23,355)
|
$
|
1,411,522
|
September 30, 2018
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred shares
|
Common shares
|
Contributed surplus
|
Retained
|
Cash flow
hedges
|
Financial
instruments at FVOCI
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
199,305
|
$
|
6,612
|
$
|
938,122
|
$
|
3,503
|
$
|
(7,147)
|
$
|
(3,644)
|
$
|
1,212,952
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47,806
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47,806
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,593
|
630
|
3,223
|
3,223
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
1,229
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,229
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,191)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,465)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,465)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
321
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
321
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
|
-
|
226
|
(226)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
200,760
|
$
|
6,707
|
$
|
980,272
|
$
|
6,096
|
$
|
(6,517)
|
$
|
(421)
|
$
|
1,259,875
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)
|
FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
September 30, 2019
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Cash flow
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
200,792
|
$
|
7,035
|
$
|
1,014,559
|
$
|
2,649
|
$
|
(17,565)
|
$
|
(14,916)
|
$
|
1,280,027
|
Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(840)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(840)
|
Restated balance as at January 1, 2019
|
72,557
|
200,792
|
7,035
|
1,013,719
|
2,649
|
(17,565)
|
(14,916)
|
1,279,187
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
150,625
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
150,625
|
Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(469)
|
-
|
469
|
469
|
-
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,316)
|
(3,592)
|
(8,908)
|
(8,908)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
8,664
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,664
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,573)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,573)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,674)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,674)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,201
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,201
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
|
-
|
1,338
|
(1,338)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
210,794
|
$
|
6,898
|
$
|
1,144,628
|
$
|
(2,667)
|
$
|
(20,688)
|
$
|
(23,355)
|
$
|
1,411,522
|
September 30, 2018
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Cash flow
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
198,660
|
$
|
6,012
|
$
|
866,109
|
$
|
3,153
|
$
|
(8,374)
|
$
|
(5,221)
|
$
|
1,138,117
|
Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,450
|
-
|
1,418
|
1,418
|
6,868
|
Restated balance as at January 1, 2018
|
72,557
|
198,660
|
6,012
|
871,559
|
3,153
|
(6,956)
|
(3,803)
|
1,144,985
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
125,510
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
125,510
|
Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,943
|
439
|
3,382
|
3,382
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
1,754
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,754
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,573)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,573)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(13,218)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(13,218)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,041
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,041
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
|
-
|
346
|
(346)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
72,557
|
$
|
200,760
|
$
|
6,707
|
$
|
980,272
|
$
|
6,096
|
$
|
(6,517)
|
$
|
(421)
|
$
|
1,259,875
|
(1)
|
The Company adopted IFRS 16 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognized in opening retained earnings at the date of initial application. The adjustment of $840 is net of tax.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018
|
($ THOUSANDS)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
54,942
|
$
|
47,806
|
$
|
150,625
|
$
|
125,510
|
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
|
Financial instruments at fair value through income
|
4,715
|
(416)
|
9,938
|
(4,136)
|
Amortization of premiums/discount on investments
|
483
|
1,873
|
2,075
|
6,410
|
Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs