Equitable Group Reports Record Quarterly Net Income, Increases Dividend

Equitable Group Inc.

Nov 05, 2019, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") today reported record quarterly earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 on the strength of diversified growth in its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank ("Canada's Challenger Bank™" or "Bank") and the contribution of Bennington Financial Corp. ("Bennington").

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Adjusted Diluted earnings per share were a third quarter record $3.17, up 19% from $2.67 in Q3 2018.
  • Adjusted Return on Shareholders' Equity was 16.2% compared to 15.2% in Q3 2018.
  • Retail loan principal outstanding at September 30, 2019 was $17.9 billion, up 23% from $14.6 billion a year ago on growth in all retail asset categories.
  • Commercial loan principal outstanding at September 30, 2019 was $7.9 billion, up 13% from $7.0 billion a year ago as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of Bennington.
  • The Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL") was $3.5 million or 0.05% of average loan principal outstanding.
  • Deposits at September 30, 2019 were $14.9 billion, up 16% from $12.9 billion a year ago and included growth in EQ Bank of $446 million.
  • The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio at September 30, 2019 was 13.3% compared to 13.1% at June 30, 2019 as the Bank further strengthened its capital position following the Bennington acquisition.

Q3 2019 reported Diluted earnings per share were $3.18 and reported Return on Shareholders' Equity ("ROE") was 16.2%.  Adjusted Q3 2019 results exclude the positive impact of net mark-to-market gains of $0.3 million on certain security investments and derivative transactions.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") today declared a dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on December 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business December 13, 2019.  This 25% increase over the dividend declared in November 2018 is in keeping with the commitment the Board made to growing Equitable's dividend at a rate of between 20% to 25% for each of the next five years.  Even with this faster pace of dividend growth, the Bank is expected to maintain a solid capital position and to retain sufficient capital to support strong business growth. 

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on December 31, 2019, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019.  As previously announced, the dividend rate for the Series 3 Preferred Shares was reset on September 30, 2019 and will remain at this rate through September 29, 2024.

COMMENTARY ON PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

"From the 88,000 Canadians who have now made EQ Bank their choice for digital banking to the billions of dollars of deposits and assets we've added to the balance sheet over this past year, Equitable is displaying a clear capacity for growth, innovation and service as Canada's Challenger BankTM," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Q3 was particularly rewarding.  EQ Bank surpassed $2.5 billion of deposits, up 22% from last year and we expanded our other funding sources.  Our retail and commercial businesses, including Bennington, set new all-time highs for assets and maintained solid credit quality.  The Bank's record of value creation was recognized in Equitable's elevation into the S&P/TSX Composite Index in September."  Mr. Moor added: "I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous effort that our team and business partners, including Temenos and Microsoft, put into successfully migrating our banking system to the cloud.  With this migration complete, we are now able to accelerate the pace of new EQ Bank product and service introductions, and are better able to support an innovation and partnership agenda suitable for the open banking era.  Equitable has never been better positioned to challenge industry conventions and improve the financial lives of Canadians."

Equitable's key financial and operating metrics point to strength in its business fundamentals and ability to deliver on key strategic objectives.  Based on current assessments, management expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings to increase between 16% and 18% over Q4 2018 due to loan growth, higher margins and the contribution of Bennington.  Relative to Q3 2019, adjusted earnings should be relatively stable as the positive effects of asset growth and low credit losses are offset by increased levels of marketing and cloud migration expenses.  Fourth quarter ROE is expected to be between 15% and 16%.  The Bank also continues to add to its capital position organically such that its CET1 ratio is expected to reach the mid point of management's target range of 13% to 14% by the end of the year.

Management's complete business outlook can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 which is available on SEDAR and on Equitable's website.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)








AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019








With comparative figures as at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

($ THOUSANDS)





















September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018










Assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

373,904

$

477,243

$

755,952

Restricted cash

408,635

327,097

359,283

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

250,079

250,000

-

Investments

250,927

193,399

159,034

Loans – Retail(1)

18,059,496

16,203,137

14,692,346

Loans – Commercial(1)

7,900,558

7,323,267

6,978,992

Securitization retained interests

132,683

115,331

111,202

Other assets

168,694

147,671

90,805


$

27,544,976

$

25,037,145

$

23,147,614










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Liabilities:








Deposits

$

15,111,948

$

13,668,521

$

13,021,485

Securitization liabilities

10,294,459

9,236,045

8,175,776

Obligations under repurchase agreements

463,071

342,010

299,028

Deferred tax liabilities

63,284

42,610

38,990

Other liabilities

200,692

177,961

178,946

Bank facilities

-

289,971

173,514



26,133,454

23,757,118

21,887,739










Shareholders' equity:








Preferred shares

72,557

72,557

72,557

Common shares

210,794

200,792

200,760

Contributed surplus

6,898

7,035

6,707

Retained earnings

1,144,628

1,014,559

980,272

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,355)

(14,916)

(421)



1,411,522

1,280,027

1,259,875


$

27,544,976

$

25,037,145

$

23,147,614










(1) 

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its loan products.  Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)


FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019


With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018


($THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)




















Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018










Interest income:








Loans – Retail(1)

$

176,082

$

138,553

$

503,440

$

390,347

Loans – Commercial(1)

98,477

76,923

294,314

212,706

Investments

2,304

1,496

6,209

4,042

Other

6,720

4,964

19,378

12,932



283,583

221,936

823,341

620,027

Interest expense:








Deposits

98,872

77,908

288,848

209,584

Securitization liabilities

64,858

47,581

190,414

135,968

Bank facilities

1,706

3,423

6,258

20,685



165,436

128,912

485,520

366,237

Net interest income

118,147

93,024

337,821

253,790

Provision for credit losses

3,463

517

14,477

1,455

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

114,684

92,507

323,344

252,335

Other income:








Fees and other income

6,110

4,843

17,654

16,767

Net (loss)/gain on investments

(327)

131

(1,072)

(101)

Gains on securitization activities and income from 








securitization retained interests

3,919

5,500

8,481

11,461



9,702

10,474

25,063

28,127

Net interest and other income

124,386

102,981

348,407

280,462

Non-interest expenses:








Compensation and benefits

25,696

19,406

75,731

57,041

Other

24,793

18,391

69,365

53,089



50,489

37,797

145,096

110,130

Income before income taxes

73,897

65,184

203,311

170,332

Income taxes:








Current

14,524

17,124

45,961

43,848

Deferred



4,431

254

6,725

974



18,955

17,378

52,686

44,822

Net income

$

54,942

$

47,806

$

150,625

$

125,510

Dividends on preferred shares

1,191

1,191

3,573

3,573

Net income available to common shareholders

$

53,751

$

46,615

$

147,052

$

121,937










Earnings per share:








Basic

$

3.22

$

2.82

$

8.84

$

7.38

Diluted

$

3.18

$

2.80

$

8.75

$

7.33










(1)

  Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has changed the presentation of its interest income relating to loan products.  Prior period presentation has been updated accordingly.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018

($ THOUSANDS)






Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Net income

$

54,942

$

47,806

$

150,625

$

125,510










Other comprehensive income – items that will be








reclassified subsequently to income:








Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other 








Comprehensive Income:








Net unrealized (losses)/gains from change in fair value

(71)

(4)

474

(30)

Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income

-

17

(162)

17










Other comprehensive income – items that will not be








reclassified subsequently to income:








Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through








Other Comprehensive Income:








Net unrealized (losses)/gains from change in fair value

(425)

831

(3,924)

603

Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to retained earnings

-

14

(638)

8



(496)

858

(4,250)

598

Income tax recovery/(expense)



128

(228)

1,127

(159)



(368)

630

(3,123)

439










Cash flow hedges:








Net unrealized gains/(losses) from change in fair value

582

3,533

(5,863)

2,564

Reclassification of net (gains)/losses to income

(1,496)

(4)

(1,373)

1,441



(914)

3,529

(7,236)

4,005

Income tax recovery/(expense)



240

(936)

1,920

(1,062)



(674)

2,593

(5,316)

2,943

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income



(1,042)

3,223

(8,439)

3,382

Total comprehensive income

$

53,900

$

51,029

$

142,186

$

128,892

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

With comparative figures for the three month period ended September 30, 2018

($ THOUSANDS)










September 30, 2019









Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Retained
earnings

Cash flow hedges

Financial instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

206,039

$

7,132

$

1,096,231

$

(1,993)

$

(20,320)

$

(22,313)

$

1,359,646

Net income


-

-

-

54,942

-

-

-

54,942

Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments

-

-

-

169

-

(169)

(169)

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(674)

(199)

(873)

(873)

Exercise of stock options

-

4,132

-

-

-

-

-

4,132

Dividends:
















Preferred shares

-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191)

Common shares

-

-

-

(5,523)

-

-

-

(5,523)

Stock-based compensation


-

-

389

-

-

-

-

389

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

623

(623)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

72,557

$

210,794

$

6,898

$

1,144,628

$

(2,667)

$

(20,688)

$

(23,355)

$

1,411,522













































September 30, 2018









Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred shares

Common shares

Contributed surplus

Retained
earnings

Cash flow

hedges

Financial

instruments at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

199,305

$

6,612

$

938,122

$

3,503

$

(7,147)

$

(3,644)

$

1,212,952

Net income


-

-

-

47,806

-

-

-

47,806

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

2,593

630

3,223

3,223

Exercise of stock options

-

1,229

-

-

-

-

-

1,229

Dividends:
















Preferred shares

-

-

-

(1,191)

-

-

-

(1,191)

Common shares

-

-

-

(4,465)

-

-

-

(4,465)

Stock-based compensation


-

-

321

-

-

-

-

321

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

226

(226)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

72,557

$

200,760

$

6,707

$

980,272

$

6,096

$

(6,517)

$

(421)

$

1,259,875
























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)

FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

With comparative figures for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018

($ THOUSANDS)




























September 30, 2019










Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred
shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Retained
earnings

Cash flow
hedges

Financial
instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

200,792

$

7,035

$

1,014,559

$

2,649

$

(17,565)

$

(14,916)

$

1,280,027

Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16(1)

-

-

-

(840)

-

-

-

(840)

Restated balance as at January 1, 2019

72,557

200,792

7,035

1,013,719

2,649

(17,565)

(14,916)

1,279,187

Net income



-

-

-

150,625

-

-

-

150,625

Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments

-

-

-

(469)

-

469

469

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(5,316)

(3,592)

(8,908)

(8,908)

Exercise of stock options

-

8,664

-

-

-

-

-

8,664

Dividends:
















Preferred shares

-

-

-

(3,573)

-

-

-

(3,573)

Common shares

-

-

-

(15,674)

-

-

-

(15,674)

Stock-based compensation



-

-

1,201

-

-

-

-

1,201

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

1,338

(1,338)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

72,557

$

210,794

$

6,898

$

1,144,628

$

(2,667)

$

(20,688)

$

(23,355)

$

1,411,522














































September 30, 2018










Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Preferred
shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Retained
earnings

Cash flow
hedges

Financial
instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Total


















Balance, beginning of period

$

72,557

$

198,660

$

6,012

$

866,109

$

3,153

$

(8,374)

$

(5,221)

$

1,138,117

Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 9

-

-

-

5,450

-

1,418

1,418

6,868

Restated balance as at January 1, 2018

72,557

198,660

6,012

871,559

3,153

(6,956)

(3,803)

1,144,985

Net income



-

-

-

125,510

-

-

-

125,510

Transfer of losses on sale of equity instruments

-

-

-

(6)

-

-

-

(6)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

2,943

439

3,382

3,382

Exercise of stock options

-

1,754

-

-

-

-

-

1,754

Dividends:
















Preferred shares

-

-

-

(3,573)

-

-

-

(3,573)

Common shares

-

-

-

(13,218)

-

-

-

(13,218)

Stock-based compensation



-

-

1,041

-

-

-

-

1,041

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

346

(346)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$

72,557

$

200,760

$

6,707

$

980,272

$

6,096

$

(6,517)

$

(421)

$

1,259,875























(1) 

The Company adopted IFRS 16 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognized in opening retained earnings at the date of initial application.  The adjustment of $840 is net of tax.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

With comparative figures for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018

($ THOUSANDS)




















Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income for the period

$

54,942

$

47,806

$

150,625

$

125,510

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:








Financial instruments at fair value through income

4,715

(416)

9,938

(4,136)

Amortization of premiums/discount on investments

483

1,873

2,075

6,410

Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs