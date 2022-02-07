Equitable Declares 51% Increase in Quarterly Dividend and Record Q4 Earnings with 17% ROE and Assets under Management Surpassing $42 Billion

Canada's Challenger Bank™ Also Announces Agreement to Acquire Concentra Bank

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (Equitable) today reported record fourth quarter and annual earnings for the periods ended December 31, 2021, as Equitable Bank (the Bank or Canada's Challenger Bank™) outperformed its ambitious key performance targets while driving change in Canadian Banking to enrich people's lives. Equitable's Board of Directors also approved a 51% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.28 per common share or $1.12 annualized from the current quarterly rate of $0.185 per share or $0.74 per share annualized.

Assets under management +17% to $42.0 billion 2021 total loan originations +39% y/y to $14.0 billion, Q4 loan originations +19% to $3.8 billion Conventional loans +31% y/y to $21.1 billion Single family alternative +30% y/y to $14.4 billion

Reverse mortgage assets +325% y/y to $247 million

Commercial Finance Group +22% y/y to $3.9 billion, Specialized lending +122% y/y to $646 million and equipment leasing +31% y/y to $733 million EQ Bank topped annual targets Customers +44% y/y to 250,000+

Deposits +53% y/y to $7.0 billion, topping 2021 annual target of +30-50% growth Continued strong capital ratios CETI ratio 13.3%, 0.3% above target representing $1.31 per share of excess capital Best ever quarter for Equitable Q4 earnings +12% y/y to $80.1 million, diluted EPS +11% to $2.29

Q4 ROE 17.0%

Operating leverage positive at 1.6% q/q Annual earnings ahead of target 2021 earnings +31% y/y to $292.5 million, diluted EPS +29% y/y to $8.36

2021 ROE 16.7% compared to 15% - 17% target

Book value per share +18% to $55.24

2021 Efficiency ratio 40.5%, within 39-41% range Leading 10-year value creation among peer banks Total shareholder return 2011-2021 +540%

ROE average 16.6%

EPS growth average 15.7%

"Over the course of 2021, we gained significant momentum by enhancing the financial services that Canadians rely on every day. Once again, the talented members of the Equitable team punched above their weight to exceed the ambitious growth targets we set by a wide margin. We leveraged our differentiated service and products for Personal and Commercial customers, including our EQ Bank fintech capabilities that now serve more than 250,000 Canadians and are creating real change in digital banking. We added $4.9 billion of conventional loans in 2021 with double-digit growth in single family alternative, commercial finance, and equipment leasing portfolios and triple-digit growth in our reverse mortgage book and specialized financing. The byproduct of this risk-managed expansion was record earnings for our shareholders in Q4 and 2021 and industry-leading ROE in both periods," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead, Mr. Moor said: "While we again started a new year living through temporary pandemic lockdowns, the Bank of Canada recently noted that there is considerable momentum in the economy. Based on our read of market conditions and assessment of business prospects, we have a decidedly optimistic outlook. As long-time proponents, we're also pleased to see that Open Banking recently moved up the federal government's policy agenda as it is now specifically referenced by the Prime Minister in a ministerial mandate letter, which we see as a positive for challenger banks like ours and all Canadians. Our announcement today of an agreement to acquire Concentra Bank aligns perfectly with our focused strategy and further fuels our optimism. Thank you to our entire team for displaying incredible dedication to the cause of driving change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. We are positioned for the year ahead to be the best ever for our customers and our bank."

Equitable Bank Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Concentra Bank

In addition to record results, Equitable Bank announced (by way of a separate news release) an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank with $11.3 billion in assets as of November 30, 2021. The announcement includes a concurrent $200 million bought deal offering of subscription receipts to be issued by Equitable. This transformative and highly strategic acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, and upon closing will accelerate growth and diversification for Canada's Challenger Bank™. Management expects the transaction to generate mid-single digit adjusted earnings per share (EPS) accretion in the first year post closing of the transaction.

All Key Performance Metrics Achieved

Equitable revised its outlook upward in May 2021 and surpassed this more aggressive plan

and surpassed this more aggressive plan 2021 ROE, the Bank's north star, was 16.7% even though Equitable held capital in excess of its CET1 ratio target amounting to $1.31 per share at December 31, 2021

per share at 2021 book value per share growth of +18%, and EPS growth +29% were well ahead of our medium-term targets of annual BVPS growth greater than 12% and annual EPS growth 12-15% while CETI ratio of 13.3% remained above our target of 13%

Total loan growth was 16% (guidance 8-12%)

Year-over-year EQ Bank deposit growth of 53% (guidance 30-50%)

With overwhelming shareholder approval, Equitable split its common shares on a 2:1 basis in the fourth quarter with the goals of creating greater market liquidity and wider distribution of shares across a broader investor base and as such all per-share figures in this news release are shown on a post-split basis

EQ Bank's Digital Value Proposition Leads to 44% y/y Growth in Customers

In 2021, EQ Bank added 77,000+ customers serving over 250,000 Canadians by year end with momentum continuing in early 2022 at an average pace of more than 200 new account openings daily

EQ Bank deposits increased $2.4 billion to a record $7.0 billion in 2021, consistent q/q, reflecting Equitable's now well-diversified funding and strength in a competitive market

to a record in 2021, consistent q/q, reflecting Equitable's now well-diversified funding and strength in a competitive market EQ Bank activity soared in 2021 and included +120% y/y increase in customers who have more than one EQ Bank product, and a +95% increase in the number of digital transactions made by customers during the year, both signs that EQ Bank is becoming an everyday bank for Canadians

Personal Banking Growth Strong in all Asset Classes led by Reverse Mortgages

Now serving nearly 310,000 Canadians, including more than 250,000 EQ Bank customers

Single family alternative reaches record $14.4 billion +30% y/y (2021 guidance +12-15%)

+30% y/y (2021 guidance +12-15%) Reverse mortgage loan portfolio increased to $247 million , +325% y/y with growing brand awareness and market penetration (guidance 200%+)

, +325% y/y with growing brand awareness and market penetration (guidance 200%+) The Banks' Cash Surrender Value (CSV) loan portfolio ended Q4 at $49 million or +84% (growth guidance of 150%+), with growing market momentum, eight insurance companies served and the January 28, 2022 launch of Equitable's new Immediate Financing Arrangement that enables customers who hold, or are in the process of purchasing, whole life insurance policies with an Equitable Bank partner to access 100% of their total annual policy premium

or +84% (growth guidance of 150%+), with growing market momentum, eight insurance companies served and the launch of Equitable's new that enables customers who hold, or are in the process of purchasing, whole life insurance policies with an Equitable Bank partner to access 100% of their total annual policy premium Equitable launched the EQB Evolution Suite® prime mortgage business in Quebec in December 2021 , which strengthens Equitable's coast-to-coast support for Canadians

Commercial Bank Segment Reports Y/Y Growth in All Segments

In the Commercial Bank segment, which now services approximately 18,000 businesses, Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio +22% y/y to $3.9 billion (2021 growth guidance 20-25%) and + 6% in Q4 on strong volumes with institutional and corporate investors

(2021 growth guidance 20-25%) and + 6% in Q4 on strong volumes with institutional and corporate investors Business Enterprise Solutions loan portfolio +16% y/y to $1.1 billion (2021 growth guidance 7-10%), and +4% in Q4 due to favourable conditions in the small business sector

(2021 growth guidance 7-10%), and +4% in Q4 due to favourable conditions in the small business sector Specialized Finance loan portfolio +122% to $646 million (2021 growth guidance 20-25%) and +28% in Q4

(2021 growth guidance 20-25%) and +28% in Q4 Equipment leasing portfolio +31% y/y to $733 million (2021 growth guidance 5-8%) and +8% in Q4 with an increasing migration to higher credit-quality leases

(2021 growth guidance 5-8%) and +8% in Q4 with an increasing migration to higher credit-quality leases Multi-unit insured portfolio +7% (2021 guidance slight decline) and -1% in Q4

Credit Metrics Reflect Long-Term Prudence, Q4 Reserve Release $1.4 Million

PCL was a net benefit of $7.7 million in 2021 (Q4 benefit $1.4 million ) as future expected losses recorded in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 were released

in 2021 (Q4 benefit ) as future expected losses recorded in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 were released Net impaired loans declined to 0.27% of total loan assets at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.42% a year ago reflecting a reduction of $29.6 million year over year. Net impaired loans were higher than at the end of Q3 2021 by $16.4 million due to the addition of a $24 million commercial loan in BC where no losses are expected

compared to 0.42% a year ago reflecting a reduction of year over year. Net impaired loans were higher than at the end of Q3 2021 by due to the addition of a commercial loan in BC where no losses are expected Equitable remains well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets equaling 15 bps at December 31, 2021 compared to 23 bps a year ago and 14 bps at December 31, 2019 prior to the pandemic

compared to 23 bps a year ago and 14 bps at prior to the pandemic Realized losses remained low at 3 bps of total loan assets or $9.6 million at December 31, 2021 in line with the Bank's successful 10-year performance

at in line with the Bank's successful 10-year performance Equitable's risk management outlook for all of 2022 is founded on a constructive view of Canadian residential and commercial real estate with expected credit loss provisions on the loan book to remain low or reverse further

Strong Capital and Liquidity Even with Profitable Capital Deployment

Liquid assets were $3.1 billion or 8.5% of total assets at December 31, 2021 , a level that appropriately reflects growth in demand deposits and anticipated cash needs for upcoming quarters, compared to the deliberately elevated level of $2.9 billion or 9.5% a year ago reflecting pandemic-related uncertainties. Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient

or 8.5% of total assets at , a level that appropriately reflects growth in demand deposits and anticipated cash needs for upcoming quarters, compared to the deliberately elevated level of or 9.5% a year ago reflecting pandemic-related uncertainties. Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.3% at December 31, 2021

Equitable Bank Becomes First Schedule 1 Bank to Disclose Scope 3 Emissions

In the fourth quarter, Equitable Bank announced another milestone in its commitment to address climate change with the realization of carbon neutrality within its operations and with Scope 1 and 2 emissions per dollar of revenue that are far below branch-based banks in Canada

Equitable Bank also became the first Schedule I Canadian Bank to quantify and report its entire Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions arising from its own operations and its lending portfolio

Equitable Bank intends to apply its Challenger Banking thinking to make real and lasting change for the environment using data collected as a benchmark

Directors Declare 51% Increase in Dividend for Q1, NCIB Renewal and DRIP Reinstatement

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.28 per common share to be paid on March 31, 2022 to common shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2022

per common share to be paid on to common shareholders of record at the close of business A dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share will also be paid on March 31, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022

per preferred share will also be paid on to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation

) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation The Board of Directors also reinstated Equitable's common share Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Shareholders may elect to reinvest their cash dividends to purchase additional common shares at a 2% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the TSX for the five trading days immediately preceding the dividend payment date. Common shares issued through the DRIP will be from treasury

As previously announced, Equitable renewed its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to 2,325,951 of its common shares and 289,340 of its non-cumulative 5-year reset preferred shares Series 3, representing approximately 10% of its public float at December 10, 2021 . No shares were purchased under this renewed NCIB from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021 .

. No shares were purchased under this renewed NCIB from to . Under its previous NCIB that expired December 21, 2021 , Equitable purchased and cancelled 80,600 preferred shares at an average price of $26.01 per share

Equitable Affirms 2022 Core Targets

In November 2021 , the Equitable publicly stated its expectations for 2022 organic performance including ROE of 15% or greater, BVPS greater than 12% and CET1 greater than 13%, as well as growth targets for the key balance sheet categories that drive earnings

, the Equitable publicly stated its expectations for 2022 organic performance including ROE of 15% or greater, BVPS greater than 12% and CET1 greater than 13%, as well as growth targets for the key balance sheet categories that drive earnings Today it affirmed these targets on an adjusted basis, with adjusted earnings expected to be reported starting in Q1 2022 to account for costs associated with the proposed Concentra Bank acquisition

2022 growth and performance targets will be updated to include Concentra Bank once the transaction is closed

For portfolio level growth guidance, please see the Q4 2021 MD&A

"We are proud to have completed Q4 at the top end of our north star ROE target range, and delivered on our ambitious 2021 commitments to our stakeholders. This was a transformative year for our growth and diversification priorities, with great progress across our sources and uses of funding and our differentiated approach to capital allocation. Combined with our announcement of an agreement to acquire Concentra Bank, on top of our leading organic growth platform, the foundation is built for a highly productive 2022," said Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer of Equitable.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets

($000s) As at December 31 2021 2020 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 773,251 557,743 Restricted cash 462,164 504,039 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 550,030 450,203 Investments 1,033,438 589,876 Loans – Personal 22,421,603 19,445,386 Loans – Commercial 10,479,159 8,826,182 Securitization retained interests 207,889 184,844 Other assets 231,536 188,045

36,159,070 30,746,318 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities:



Deposits 20,856,383 16,585,043 Securitization liabilities 11,375,020 11,991,964 Obligations under repurchase agreements 1,376,763 251,877 Deferred tax liabilities 63,141 60,880 Funding facilities 200,128 - Other liabilities 335,001 208,852

34,206,436 29,098,616 Shareholders' Equity:



Preferred shares 70,607 72,477 Common shares 230,160 218,166 Contributed surplus 8,693 8,092 Retained earnings 1,650,757 1,387,919 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,583) (38,952)

1,952,634 1,647,702

36,159,070 30,746,318

Consolidated statements of income

($000s, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31 2021 2020 Interest income:



Loans – Personal 660,945 690,865 Loans – Commercial 422,392 401,917 Investments 14,437 12,388 Other 9,546 16,495

1,107,320 1,121,665 Interest expense:



Deposits 307,684 364,047 Securitization liabilities 214,535 250,690 Funding facilities 901 5,355 Other 1,591 4,167

524,711 624,259 Net interest income 582,609 497,406 Non-interest income:



Fees and other income 22,157 22,589 Net gain on loans and investments 16,358 7,221 Gains on securitization activities and income from securitization retained interests 21,783 29,617

60,298 59,427 Revenue 642,907 556,833 Provision for credit losses (7,674) 42,280 Revenue after provision for credit losses 650,581 514,553 Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits 128,965 108,185 Other 131,211 105,875

260,176 214,060 Income before income taxes 390,405 300,493 Income taxes:



Current 95,562 70,498 Deferred 2,313 6,191

97,875 76,689 Net income 292,530 223,804 Dividends on preferred shares 4,413 4,477 Net income available to common shareholders 288,117 219,327





Earnings per share:



Basic 8.49 6.52 Diluted 8.36 6.47

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

($000s) Years ended December 31 2021 2020 Net income 292,530 223,804 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income



Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value (6,585) 4,350 Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income 929 (1,185) Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income



Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair value 20,244 (3,411) Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings (13) -

14,575 (246) Income tax (expense) recovery (3,829) 64

10,746 (182) Cash flow hedges:



Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair value 27,031 (27,028) Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income 941 (378)

27,972 (27,406) Income tax (expense) recovery (7,349) 7,222

20,623 (20,184) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 31,369 (20,366) Total comprehensive income 323,899 203,438

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

($000s) 2021

Preferred Shares Common Shares Contributed Surplus Retained Earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)

Cash Flow Hedges Financial Instruments at FVOCI Total Total Balance, beginning of year 72,477 218,166 8,092 1,387,919 (19,943) (19,009) (38,952) 1,647,702 Net income - - - 292,530 - - - 292,530 Transfer of gains from sale of equity instruments - - - 13 - - - 13 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 20,623 10,746 31,369 31,369 Exercise of stock options - 10,056 - - - - - 10,056 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (1,870) - - - - - - (1,870) Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (145) - - - (145) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (4,413) - - - (4,413) Common shares - - - (25,147) - - - (25,147) Stock-based compensation - - 2,539 - - - - 2,539 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 1,938 (1,938) - - - - - Balance, end of year 70,607 230,160 8,693 1,650,757 680 (8,263) (7,583) 1,952,634 ($000s) 2020 Balance, beginning of year 72,557 213,277 6,973 1,193,493 241 (18,827) (18,586) 1,467,714 Net Income - - - 223,804 - - - 223,804 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (20,184) (182) (20,366) (20,366) Exercise of stock options - 4,122 - - - - - 4,122 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (80) - - - - - - (80) Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (2) - - - (2) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (4.477) - - - (4,477) Common shares - - - (24.899) - - - (24,899) Stock-based compensation - - 1,886 - - - - 1,886 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 767 (767) - - - - - Balance, end of year 72,477 218,166 8,092 1,387,919 (19,943) (19,009) (38,952) 1,647,702

Consolidated statements of cash flows

($000s) Years ended December 31 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income 292,530 223,804 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (10,608) (3,069) Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 190 1,562 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 32,672 22,930 Provision for credit losses (7,674) 42,280 Securitization gains (18,192) (28,101) Stock-based compensation 2,539 1,886 Income taxes 97,875 76,689 Securitization retained interests 45,257 37,251 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash 41,875 (41,047) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements (99,827) (300,134) Loans receivable, net of securitizations (4,712,973) (1,751,647) Other assets 4,957 (2,227) Deposits 4,287,128 1,132,975 Securitization liabilities (616,502) 1,283,655 Obligations under repurchase agreements 1,124,886 (255,167) Funding facilities 200,128 - Other liabilities 82,498 (21,980) Income taxes paid (53,501) (94,481) Cash flows from operating activities 693,258 325,179 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares 10,056 4,122 Dividends paid on preferred shares (4,413) (4,477) Dividends paid on common shares (25,147) (24,899) Cash flows used in financing activities (19,504) (25,254) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments (941,944) (333,002) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 562,039 158,199 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts (39,767) (48,446) Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (38,574) (27,786) Cash flows used in investing activities (458,246) (251,035) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 215,508 48,890 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 557,743 508,853 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 773,251 557,743 Cash flows from operating activities include:



Interest received 1,026,279 1,098,118 Interest paid (518,080) (579,580) Dividends received 21,372 9,447

About Equitable

Equitable Group Inc. (Equitable) trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 325,000 Canadians through its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

