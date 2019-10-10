Equitable, Canada's Challenger Bank™, Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") announced that it will ring the opening bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange today to celebrate its recent inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index on September 23, 2019.

Equitable's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Moor, will be joined in ringing the opening bell by the Chair of Equitable's Board, David LeGresley and members of Equitable's senior management team.

"This is a very exciting milestone for Equitable as we continue on our journey as Canada's Challenger BankTM," said Mr. Moor. "I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our valued team members, investors and partners for their continued support and involvement in Equitable's growth and development."

The opening bell ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on October 10, 2019 and will be featured on TSX.com and TMX.com.

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. is a growing Canadian financial services business that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank. Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM, has grown to become the country's ninth largest independent Schedule I bank through its proven branchless approach and customer service focus in providing residential lending, commercial lending and savings solutions to Canadians. EQ Bank, the digital banking platform offered by Equitable Bank, provides state-of-the-art digital banking services. The EQ Bank Savings Plus Account reimagines banking for Canadians by offering the functionality of a chequing account to perform daily banking with ease, as well as a great everyday interest rate to help transactional balances grow into bigger savings. From unlimited Interac® e-Transfers and bill payments to payroll deposits and no monthly fees, everyday banking is now a richer prospect for Canadians. Equitable Bank employs over 800 dedicated professionals across the country. For more information about Equitable Bank and its products, please visit equitablebank.ca

