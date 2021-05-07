Equitable Bank releases 2020 Sustainability Report and Public Accountability Statement

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank has released its 2020 Sustainability Report and Public Accountability Statement. In a year defined by the challenges of the pandemic, Equitable looked for opportunities to support, engage with, and provide compassionate care where it was most needed.

The report highlights the activities Equitable Bank has undertaken to support our commitment to corporate social responsibility, as well as what we are doing to invest in our people and the communities we serve.

As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank regularly pushes the boundaries of what smart banking looks like for Canadians. That same dynamic spirit resonates into the work done in the community, both on an individual level and with organizations that make a difference.

"Our shared values of respect, integrity, service, empowerment, and agility have seen us through not only this past year, but always, and this report is a reflection of the power of those values," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank. "Looking back on the past year, the well-being of others was perhaps more important than ever before, and we have and continue to work hard to make the health, safety and longevity of our employees, customers, and communities the highest priority."

Equitable Bank's Report reflects on the collective and individual ways the Bank made meaningful impacts in what was a tremendous year of uncertainty and difficulty for many.

Highlights of the report include:

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic – providing our employees and customers support in a comprehensive and thoughtful manner.

Respect for the environment in which we operate – including our approach to sustainability and commitment to environmental, society and governance.

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion – working to remove systemic barriers and signing the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge.

How Equitable is giving back to our communities with more than $400,000 donated across 32 charities.

The full report can be viewed at https://www.equitablebank.ca/about-us/investor-relations/2020-annual-report#tab-2020-documents

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over a quarter million Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest Schedule I bank measured by market capitalization, with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) is a recognized innovator in digital services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

