Equitable Bank President & CEO Andrew Moor to speak at the National Bank Financial Markets Annual Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Andrew Moor, President & CEO of Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C), will take part in a virtual fireside chat at the National Bank Financial Markets 19th Annual 'Virtual' Financial Conference on Wednesday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. (EST).

Andrew will be discussing the evolution of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM and the growth of Equitable's best-in-class digital platform, EQ Bank.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Equitable Bank's website at http://eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts and the presentation will be archived for 90 days.

