Equitable Bank is one of the Top 50 Best WorkplacesTM in Canada for 2021

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank has been recognized as one of the top 50 organizations on this year's Best Workplaces ™ in Canada List.

As Canada's Challenger Bank ™, Equitable Bank – along with its digital-only offering EQ Bank – push the boundaries of what smart banking looks like for Canadians. It is that same driving spirit to bring about real change that permeates through the workforce. At the core of Equitable's challenger ethos is an inclusive, welcoming, and pride-inducing workplace. From an employee-first focus on wellness to a strong sense of community, Equitable maintains an unwavering focus on engaging with employees, celebrating milestones, meaningfully recognizing diversity, and executing everything in an atmosphere of fairness.

"Being recognized as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Canada validates the commitments we've made as a Bank to put people first -- from our employees to our customers to the communities we so passionately serve," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank. "While change is inevitable, these commitments to our people remain the foundation as we continue our work to change banking to enrich people's lives."

The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year's list captured the experience and sentiment of over 82,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees. This list, and related stories, will appear in a Special National Report on Friday April 16, 2021 in The Globe and Mail.

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over a quarter million Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest Schedule I bank measured by market capitalization, with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) is a recognized innovator in digital services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca Follow Great Place to Work® on Facebook , Linkedin and Twitter use #BestWorkplacesCA

SOURCE Equitable Bank

For further information: Equitable Bank Media Contact: Jessica Kosmack, 647-600-2512; or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca