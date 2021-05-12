Equitable Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) announced today the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Equitable at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael Emory 9,955,551 98.58% 143,513 1.42% Susan Ericksen 10,088,367 99.89% 10,697 0.11% Diane Giard 10,090,828 99.92% 8,236 0.08% Kishore Kapoor 9,493,598 94.00% 605,466 6.00% Yongah Kim 10,090,417 99.91% 8,647 0.09% David LeGresley 10,091,397 99.92% 7,667 0.08% Lynn McDonald 9,774,712 96.79% 324,352 3.21% Andrew Moor 9,989,038 98.91% 110,026 1.09% Rowan Saunders 10,091,327 99.92% 7,737 0.08% Vincenza Sera 9,782,579 96.87% 316,485 3.13% Michael Stramaglia 10,086,135 99.87% 12,929 0.13%

The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.

