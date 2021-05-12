Equitable Announces Election of Directors

May 12, 2021, 15:48 ET

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) announced today the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Equitable at the virtual annual  and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Michael Emory

9,955,551

98.58%

143,513

1.42%

Susan Ericksen

10,088,367

99.89%

10,697

0.11%

Diane Giard

10,090,828

99.92%

8,236

0.08%

Kishore Kapoor

9,493,598

94.00%

605,466

6.00%

Yongah Kim

10,090,417

99.91%

8,647

0.09%

David LeGresley

10,091,397

99.92%

7,667

0.08%

Lynn McDonald

9,774,712

96.79%

324,352

3.21%

Andrew Moor

9,989,038

98.91%

110,026

1.09%

Rowan Saunders

10,091,327

99.92%

7,737

0.08%

Vincenza Sera

9,782,579

96.87%

316,485

3.13%

Michael Stramaglia

10,086,135

99.87%

12,929

0.13%

The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.

About Equitable Group Inc.
Equitable Group Inc. ("Equitable" or the "Company") trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over a quarter million Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest Schedule I bank measured by market capitalization, with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) is a recognized innovator in digital services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

For further information: Richard Gill, Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-513-3638; Sarah Farano, Investor Relations & Finance Manager, [email protected], 416-513-4144

