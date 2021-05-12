Equitable Announces Election of Directors
May 12, 2021, 15:48 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) announced today the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Equitable at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Michael Emory
|
9,955,551
|
98.58%
|
143,513
|
1.42%
|
Susan Ericksen
|
10,088,367
|
99.89%
|
10,697
|
0.11%
|
Diane Giard
|
10,090,828
|
99.92%
|
8,236
|
0.08%
|
Kishore Kapoor
|
9,493,598
|
94.00%
|
605,466
|
6.00%
|
Yongah Kim
|
10,090,417
|
99.91%
|
8,647
|
0.09%
|
David LeGresley
|
10,091,397
|
99.92%
|
7,667
|
0.08%
|
Lynn McDonald
|
9,774,712
|
96.79%
|
324,352
|
3.21%
|
Andrew Moor
|
9,989,038
|
98.91%
|
110,026
|
1.09%
|
Rowan Saunders
|
10,091,327
|
99.92%
|
7,737
|
0.08%
|
Vincenza Sera
|
9,782,579
|
96.87%
|
316,485
|
3.13%
|
Michael Stramaglia
|
10,086,135
|
99.87%
|
12,929
|
0.13%
The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.
About Equitable Group Inc.
Equitable Group Inc. ("Equitable" or the "Company") trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over a quarter million Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest Schedule I bank measured by market capitalization, with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) is a recognized innovator in digital services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.
For further information: Richard Gill, Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-513-3638; Sarah Farano, Investor Relations & Finance Manager, [email protected], 416-513-4144
