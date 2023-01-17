Equisoft Launches All-Inclusive Online Hub for Financial Advisors

Focused on empowering advisors, and their distribution channels with high powered tools and educational content, the website aims to help achieve key productivity goals.

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is excited to announce the launch of an all-inclusive online resource for insurance and wealth advisors. This will serve as a one-stop shop for Canadian financial advisors to find everything they need to better serve their clients, from marketing materials and trainings to calculators and visualization tools. The website and all resources are available in French and English.

With this one-stop shop, insurance and wealth advisors can access a range of tools and resources to help them be more efficient and productive. It also includes Equisoft/connect, a powerful CRM software designed to help financial advisors and enterprises spend less time managing data, and more time building lasting relationships with their customers.

"We're excited to offer this comprehensive platform to financial advisors and look forward to helping them build stronger, more successful businesses," commented Francois Levasseur, Equisoft's Vice President of Global Alliances and Acquisitions. "By automating the tedious tasks and providing a comprehensive set of tools and resources, advisor's can free up time to focus on value-added tasks like building trust and providing top-notch service to their customers," added Levasseur.

Equisoft is also providing insurance advisors with a convenient and cost-effective way to purchase the products they need to sell life insurance. With monthly subscriptions available on the website, advisors can easily access the tools and resources required to succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

