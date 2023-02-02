The acquisition enables Equisoft to create even more value for advisors by offering an integrated advisor solution, from CRM to financial planning, research and proposal tools.

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Canadian technology firm CompuOffice Software, Inc. Established over 30 years ago and delivering uninterrupted service to users since early 1992, CompuOffice is a leading developer of independent multiple carrier life insurance analysis and research software. Its suite of products and deep market penetration in Canada enhance Equisoft's end-to-end advisor technology capabilities and re-affirm Equisoft's commitment to maximizing advisor effectiveness.

Equisoft acquires CompuOffice Software, Inc., adding life insurance analysis and research capabilities to its advisor platform (CNW Group/Equisoft)

"This is an exciting acquisition that helps us deliver on our goal to support and empower advisors by building an end-to-end solution across carriers, distributors and advisors. It gives us increased access to the full network of Canadian life insurance stakeholders and presents exciting opportunities to share data analytics that reveal buying and performance trends," said Equisoft founder and CEO, Luis Romero. "This acquisition reinforces Equisoft's position within the financial services space as a leader in digital transformation solutions for all stakeholders."

With this acquisition, Equisoft adds the 28 Canadian carriers, more than 50 MGAs and thousands of new advisors that CompuOffice currently works with to its existing ecosystem to form the strongest network in Canadian insurance distribution.

CompuOffice's LifeGuide product, which collects product data from every Canadian carrier and is used by distributors and most advisors to quickly find the best product to meet their client's needs, will complement Equisoft's holistic offering in Canada. Equisoft's goal is to integrate LifeGuide with the Equisoft/connect CRM tool to create an integrated and seamless experience for advisors. The multi-quoting and comparison tools will be a key element of Equisoft's integrated platform experience‒empowering advisors with an efficient solution across CRM, Needs analysis, Quotes, Illustrations and eApplications.

As CompuOffice CEO, Joey Strasberg said, "We have always recognized and valued the contributions and support of carriers and our subscribers resulting in a mutual benefit to us all. We are pleased to have found a company that shares our vision and our mission to continue to enhance the capabilities of all stakeholders in the Canadian life and annuities industry. Equisoft's expertise and commitment to further investment in the products will build on the legacy of our well-respected founder, Ami Maishlish, and all the great work done over the past 40 years to move the industry forward."

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

About CompuOffice

CompuOffice Software Inc. is a Canadian owned designer, provider, and operator of specialized custom professional software to the financial industry. Since its inception in the early 1990s, the CompuOffice mark has grown and proven itself to become well known and synonymous with accuracy, excellence, high value, reliability, and top-notch service. Since its beginning, the firm has enjoyed successful, rapid growth without compromising on product quality, service, reliability and value. CompuOffice works with 28 Canadian carriers, more than 50 MGAs and over 7000 advisors.

SOURCE Equisoft

For further information: Jean Sabbagh, Chief Revenue Officer, Equisoft, 1 888.989.3141, ext. 122, [email protected]