Equipment from Muskrat Falls Generating Project set to sell in this week's online Ritchie Bros. auction

2,000+ items used in the Labrador hydro-dam project will sell in an Atlantic Canada Timed Auction

TRURO, NS, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - This week Ritchie Bros. will conduct a multi-day Timed Auction event with close to 3,400 equipment and trucks selling from three locations across Atlantic Canada. The online auction will be hosted from Ritchie Bros.' site in Truro, NS, but approximately two-thirds of the equipment will be sold from a jobsite in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador where it was used on the construction of the Muskrat Falls Generating Project.

Ritchie Bros. will sell 2,000+ equipment items from a jobsite in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador where it was used on the construction of the Muskrat Falls Generating Project (CNW Group/Ritchie Bros.)

"Most of the equipment used in the Muskrat Falls Generating Project was purchased specifically for that job and has never been used anywhere else, resulting in a big list of low-hour and low-mileage units," said Ryan Pottruff, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "For example, we have a 2016 Mack concrete pump truck with less than 7,000 kms and a 2020 Komatsu excavator with just 710 hours. We also have everything else you need to run a project—from big equipment to small tools—including cranes, light towers, pickup trucks and more."

Bidding for Ritchie Bros.' Atlantic Canada Timed Auction event begins on September 21, with items closing on September 26 and 27. To register, research equipment, and find more information, visit rbauction.com/Truro.

Auction Highlights:

2020 Komatsu PC240LC-11 hydraulic excavator

2016 Mack MRU613 12x6 concrete pump truck

2011 Caterpillar 140M motor grader

motor grader 2020 Peterbilt 389 6x4 T/A sleeper truck tractor

Two 2013 Terex RT780 80-ton 4x4 rough terrain cranes

Over the next two weeks, Ritchie Bros. will sell tens of thousands of equipment items through 18 online auction events held around the world, including a Montreal, QC auction with 3,700+ items on September 21 – 23, an Ontario Regional Event with 4,800+ items selling on September 27 – 29, and a Western Canada Timed Auction event with 600+ items on September 28. For a complete list of upcoming events, visit rbauction.com/auctions.

