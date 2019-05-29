Equinox Hotel, Hudson Yards, New York City Redefines The Luxury Lifestyle, Offering Seven Compelling Reasons To Reserve A Stay Through Virtuoso®

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Travelers living a high-performance lifestyle will welcome the July 15, 2019 debut of Equinox Hotel, New York City, the first property by the celebrated fitness brand. Based on the same philosophy as its clubs, Equinox Hotels will inspire people pursuing their maximum potential. With only seven weeks until its opening, Equinox Hotel, New York City is giving guests a multitude of enticements to reserve their stay through a Virtuoso® travel advisor, including complimentary advantages available only through Virtuoso's Preview Program:

Upgrade at time of booking, if available

Early check-in and late checkout, if available

Continental breakfast daily for two

US$100 hotel credit, once per stay

hotel credit, once per stay Wi-Fi

Airport transfer for Suite reservations of two nights or longer

Private helicopter airport transfer for Equinox Suite reservations of two nights or longer

Virtuoso guests also receive one of these exclusive extras available from June 15 – December 31, 2019:

Additional US$100 spa credit, per stay

spa credit, per stay Complimentary personal training session

Two complimentary SoulCycle classes with swag

Equinox Hotel, New York City will open in the luxurious new Hudson Yards neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side. Over 25 years, Equinox has developed a brand representing service, quality, expertise, leadership and results. Equinox Hotels, where the science of fitness meets the art of travel, will continue this commitment to excellence.

"Equinox Hotel, New York City is reinventing luxury lifestyle travel for people who play as hard as they train and work," says Albert Herrera, Virtuoso's senior vice president of Global Product Partnerships. "The distinction in its holistic approach to everything from sleep to dining to spa treatments is evident in the innovative details. Hudson Yards will add to this this next-level lifestyle movement, offering world-class shopping and dining in thoroughly upscale surroundings."

The 212 rooms, including 48 suites, will be the ultimate slumber chambers featuring soundproofing and blackout blinds. Beds use natural-fiber mattresses that adapt to any form and employ a Scandinavian technique of two duvets for temperature regulation. An Equinox Sleep Coach will be available to optimize a restful night.

Guests, who automatically become Equinox Fitness Club members during their stay, will have 24-hour access to the largest-ever 60,000-square-foot flagship Equinox Fitness Club. Group fitness classes, private Pilates, personal training, 25-yard indoor salt-water pool, hot and cold plunge pools, outdoor pool and terrace as well as a next-generation SoulCycle studio will also be offered. Equinox's digital experience connects the club and hotel, streamlining needs from check-in to room service to booking sessions and amenities.

Crafted by experts and backed by Equinox's Health Advisory Board, the Spa will emphasize recovery-based treatments, science-grounded technology, regeneration and relaxation. It will offer inter-modal experiences including cryotherapy, infrared sauna, quantum harmonics, massage, bodywork and skin therapies.

The hotel will feature Stephen Starr's new signature restaurant and bar, Electric Lemon, boasting an 8,000 square-foot terrace providing views over Manhattan and the Hudson River from the 24th floor. Menus balancing flavor and fuel will be offered in the restaurant, guestrooms, and social spaces. Other in-room dining options will include high-performance breakfasts, nourishing dinners, nutritious performance kits, sleep-promoting items and next-level mini-bar snacks. Guests will even have access to in-room IV vitamin drips for energy or hydration.

Equinox Hotel, New York City is the latest property to premiere with a boost from the renowned Virtuoso Preview program, which provides advantages exclusively through the network's 20,000 travel advisors. Preview is part of Virtuoso's industry-leading Hotels & Resorts Program, with over 1,300 properties in more than 100 countries.

These complimentary benefits at Equinox Hotel, New York City are offered only through booking with a Virtuoso travel advisor or at www.virtuoso.com, where guests will be paired with an advisor to facilitate the reservation and other trip elements. To find Virtuoso's roster of advisors, visit https://www.virtuoso.com/advisors#.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Equinox Hotels

Opening in July 2019, the world's first flagship luxury-lifestyle Equinox Hotel will be the centerpiece to the new $25 billion Hudson Yards development on the West side of Manhattan. Predicated on the same holistic philosophy as its fitness clubs, Equinox Hotel will amplify a message of high-performance living. Offering 212 spacious guest rooms, including 48 suites, this game-changing luxury-lifestyle hotel will offer a 60,000 square foot flagship Equinox fitness club, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, revolutionary spa, Stephen Starr curated signature restaurant and bars including an outdoor terrace. Combining 25 years of groundbreaking innovations within movement, nutrition and regeneration, Equinox Hotels will continue this brand spirit by redefining luxury for the high-performance traveler and those who want it all.

