Equidox by Onix Awarded GSA Contract

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- Equidox by Onix is proud to announce that GSA has awarded the company with Information Technology Schedule 70: Federal Supply Schedule contract number 47QTCA18D00EA. Equidox is a premier digital accessibility company specializing in PDF conversion software and accessibility services.

GSA Schedule 70 streamlines the procurement of general-purpose commercial information technology equipment, software and services for all government agencies by identifying and pre-vetting innovative products and services that suit these agencies' potential needs. This includes certified vendors at pre-negotiated contract pricing, which is available to all local, state and national government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

Equidox by Onix is now approved to offer its full range of products and services through the GSA schedule. This includes its proprietary namesake, Equidox PDF remediation software, which quickly and easily converts inaccessible PDFs into accessible formats using semi-automated technology. Equidox also offers PDF conversion services for organizations that prefer to outsource remediation jobs. It also provides a full range of digital accessibility services, including consulting, testing, and training, and VPAT completion and validation.

All Equidox products and services are available for local, state and federal government agencies, as well as any federally-funded healthcare and educational institutions, without the time and hassle of creating RFPs and shopping around. Equidox helps organizations ensure their websites and digital resources meet federal and local accessibility regulations and reach everyone.

Equidox experts can evaluate websites for accessibility, provide knowledgable VPAT support, remediate inaccessible PDF documents or help organizations remediate their own PDF documents in-house using proprietary PDF remediation software.

About Equidox

Equidox is the flagship digital accessibility division of Onix Networking. EquidoxTM software is a web-based, semi-automated remediation tool that converts inaccessible PDF documents into WCAG 2.0 AA-compliant HTML and accessible PDF and EPUB 2 content. Equidox also offers professional document remediation services and accessibility testing, training and consulting services.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Equidox also has a Canadian office in Toronto.

For more information, visit www.equidox.co .

Contact: Pat Needles, 216-767-5936, patn@onixnet.com

