EQB publishes management information circular and provides notice of its annual shareholder meeting

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) announces it has filed notice of its annual meeting of common shareholders and management information circular with securities regulators.

EQB's annual meeting of shareholders will be hybrid and jointly held in person at 351 King Street East in Toronto, Ont., and virtually via live webcast on April 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting and voting items of note, and shareholders and interested parties can review relevant information and join the virtual meeting on EQB's website.

EQB is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular and the 2024 annual report to its shareholders. The circular, annual report and other relevant annual disclosure can be found on EQB's website, on SEDAR+ and on the website of the company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders may also request paper copies of these documents to be mailed.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Mike Rizvanovic

Managing Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

437-214-2442

SOURCE EQB Inc.