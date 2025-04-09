EQB announces voting results of annual general meeting of shareholders

News provided byEQB Inc.
Apr 09, 2025, 18:18 ET
TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) announced today the election of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 13, 2025, as directors of EQB at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.
The results of the vote for director elections are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
%
|
Michael Emory
|
25,996,363
|
99.55
|
117,039
|
0.45
|
Susan Ericksen
|
26,093,185
|
99.92
|
20,217
|
0.08
|
Kishore Kapoor
|
26,096,132
|
99.93
|
17,270
|
0.07
|
Yongah Kim
|
26,046,767
|
99.74
|
66,635
|
0.26
|
Marcos Lopez
|
26,096,468
|
99.94
|
16,934
|
0.06
|
Andrew Moor
|
25,999,231
|
99.56
|
114,171
|
0.44
|
Rowan Saunders
|
25,990,492
|
99.53
|
122,910
|
0.47
|
Carolyn Schuetz
|
25,790,101
|
98.76
|
323,301
|
1.24
|
Vincenza Sera
|
25,990,449
|
99.53
|
122,953
|
0.47
|
Michael Stramaglia
|
25,996,048
|
99.55
|
117,354
|
0.45
About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Investor contact:
David Wilkes
Vice President and Head of Finance
[email protected]
Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE EQB Inc.
