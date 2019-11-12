EQAO CEO resigns to return to local focus in district school board

The agency staff and board wish Ms. Marsh well as she embarks on a new journey, returning to a district school board to serve as the Associate Director of Academic Services for the Durham District School Board. In this role, she will be more directly responsible for student learning and well-being and educator leadership development.

Following the departure of the CEO, Dr. Steven Reid, currently the Chief Assessment Officer, will take on the management of the day-to-day operations of the agency as interim Chief Operating Officer until a new CEO has been identified.

"It has been an honour to work with educators across the province and to see first-hand their care for students and dedication to public education. I look forward to working with the Durham District School Board and its local communities to support positive outcomes for students' learning and well-being. I will remain an ambassador for the work EQAO does, which would not be possible without the agency's caring and dedicated staff."

—Norah Marsh, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO

"We are grateful to Norah for all that she has done to lead the team at EQAO. She has managed the day-to-day function of the organization efficiently and effectively, and has ensured the agency consistently supports student achievement in Ontario."

—Cameron Montgomery, Board Chair, EQAO

