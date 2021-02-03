EQ Inc. Announces Proposed Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - EQ Inc. (TSX-V: EQ) ("EQ" or the "Company") a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, announced today that it is commencing an overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offered Securities").

The Offered Securities will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, (the "Prospectus") in the United States on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and by private placement to eligible purchasers resident in jurisdictions other than Canada and the United States.

The number of Offered Securities will be determined in the course of marketing. The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 19, 2021, or such other date as the Company and Canaccord Genuity Corp., the co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for the Offering, may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, such as the approval of applicable securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Securities pursuant to the proposed Offering on the same terms and conditions for market stabilization purposes and to cover overallotments.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to develop its proprietary SaaS platform, marketing and branding initiatives, research and development, expansion into the United States and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Copies of the Prospectus, following filing thereof, may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and from Canaccord Genuity Corp., 161 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, ON M5J 2S1. The Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Offered Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Offered Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions regarding the terms, timing and potential completion of the Offering, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares in the capital of the Company, the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated October 29, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: EQ Inc., Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer, 416-260-4326, 1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4, [email protected], www.eqworks.com

