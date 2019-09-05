EQ Care to Embark on an Innovation Roadmap in Virtual Health Care

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - EQ Care announced today that they are embarking on an innovation roadmap initiative in virtual health care services.

EQ Care's virtual medical service enables faster access to care, and improved health care outcomes by reducing wait times and ensuring the patient journey is customized to each patient's unique circumstances and needs. Plan Members can also have prescriptions requisitioned, and lab or other diagnostic tests and specialist referrals ordered remotely – all without having to leave their home or office to endure long wait times.

In 2018, Sun Life became the first national insurance carrier to launch a coast-to-coast virtual care service, and EQ Care is a leading Canadian virtual health care provider backed by a storied 30 year history of providing health care services to Canadians, and was the first to offer its virtual medical services in Canada in both English and French 24/7, and in all Provinces and Territories.

EQ Care provides Sun Life Group Plan Sponsors with a secure and convenient way to connect Plan Members and their dependents with Canadian-based and licensed health care practitioners with virtual health care services. It offers them the ability to consult with a range of medical professionals, from Doctors to specialists and mental health professionals through secure video, voice and chat via smartphone, tablet or computer.

Joining forces to stay ahead of the health care innovation curve

Not only will this joint innovation roadmap shine a spotlight on the future of health care, it will empower Sun Life to continuously test and launch new solutions that are critical to its mission of improving the lives of millions of Canadians.

"The launch of our new virtual Independent Medical Evaluation Service (vIME), through EQ Care, provides a more convenient and meaningful way to deliver disability management services. It is one of the many examples of innovative solutions that is delivering real value to our group clients," said Dave Jones, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life Canada. "We're pleased to also offer this service to all Canadians through Lumino Health, Sun Life's new online health network helps Canadians search for trusted health care providers and find out about health innovations."

Blending the best of technology and medicine is the only way to progress towards a healthier future. "Technology and advancements in artificial intelligence are enabling new opportunities, and we want to continuously leverage them to optimize the patient's health care journey, and with augmented decision support, to achieve the best level of quality care for Sun Life's clients," said Daniel Martz, CEO of EQ Care.

About EQ Care

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, our mission is to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality service through our leading proprietary virtual health technology platform. As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, and over 250,000 virtual medical consultations managed, we are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to our Plan Sponsors and Members. For more information please visit us at EQ Care.

