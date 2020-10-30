EQ Care to deliver a free Pandemic Support Program to its clients for the COVID-19 second wave

Canada's telemedicine pioneer extends deeper into mental health and well-being with a specialized dCBT (digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) offer.

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to the second wave of COVID-19 in Canada and the risk it represents for the mental health and well-being of working populations, EQ Care is recognizing the immediate needs of the Canadians it serves and offering a free Pandemic Support Program to all its clients across Canada for the remainder of the 2020 year.

With the fall and winter season upon us, we are starting to see more COVID-19 infections and government restrictions on our daily lives. With it comes more stress and anxiety impacting people's well-being. EQ Care's clients across Canada, ranging from small and medium organizations across numerous verticals through to some of the largest and most critical essential service employers in Canada will be able to offer their workforces access to its clinical validated pandemic support program.

dCBT with a Human Touch

Built on EQ Care's nascent dCBT (digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) platform, the Pandemic Support Program is designed to build employee coping skills and resilience in the workforce. It targets anxiety and depression resulting from COVID-19 circumstances through a 9-week series of on-demand learning modules, all available 24/7 on-demand across Canada in both English and French.

Guided by EQ Care's Human Touch principle, the program distinguishes itself from other dCBT programs by coupling the visually-engaging user experience of learning modules with the comforting guidance of real human care. The Program comes with the support of two care professionals guiding the treatment plan: a licensed therapist who provides weekly personalized feedback and monitors ongoing progress, and a dedicated Care Manager who serves as a resource to help navigate the plan member through a thoughtful progression of care modules to keep them on track.

A Clinical Validated Approach

The program has already shown promising results. A clinical validated trial demonstrated that 9 out of 10 patients showed significant improvement in symptoms, and 75% of patients showed an average of 40% reduction of symptoms.

"Being committed to empathetic and compassionate care for the last 30 years, we recognize the important role EQ Care is privileged to play in improving the health of Canadians during this challenging time," said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care. "We are proud of our app's results, excited to continue to expand our care-centric approach into the realm of mental health and well-being, and humbled to have the opportunity to offer tools like this to our clients and partners to enable resilience in challenging times."

An Evolving Holistic Picture of Health, Balance and Guidance

This expansion into dCBT represents an evolving vision for EQ Care's growth into mental health, well-being and other areas where Canadian employees can be guided to the right care, services and information, all under one roof. This "One Front Door In" approach to balancing state-of-the-art telemedicine with the Human Touch of compassionate care represents EQ Care's journey forward, through 2020 and beyond.

About EQ Care

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet-connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, our mission is to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality service through our leading proprietary virtual health technology platform.

As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, and over 700,000 virtual medical consultations managed, we are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to our Plan Sponsors and Members.

