EQ Bank Tower unveiled, marking ambitious new chapter for Canada's Challenger Bank

Located in Toronto's Downtown East core, EQ Bank Tower serves as new, innovative national headquarters

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - EQB Inc., parent company of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, is proud to announce the opening of the EQ Bank Tower at 25 Ontario Street, its new national headquarters. Situated in Toronto's vibrant Downtown East, the opening marks Equitable Bank's rapid growth and continued investment in its mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives.

The location reflects Equitable Bank's identity as a digital-first challenger bank, intentionally positioned outside Toronto's traditional banking hub, yet central and accessible to all. Spanning 277,988 square feet across 13 floors of the 24-storey tower, the space features a modern, sustainable design and is intentionally outfitted with furniture and fittings from Canadian manufacturers.

"The EQ Bank Tower is testament to our incredible growth over 50 years in the Canadian market. As this momentum continues, our new headquarters is a meaningful investment in our people and in the infrastructure that we need to deliver on our mission of driving change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, EQB. "We're excited to collaborate and innovate in a space that features the best of Canadian design and business. Most of all, we're proud to have a permanent home where we can continue empowering Canadians with the banking services they deserve."

The tower is certified LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold CS (Core and Shell), with the additional LEED® ID+C (Interior Design and Construction), LEED® O+M (Operations and Maintenance), and WELL Building Standard, including the WELL Optimization for Accessibility and Universal Design, certification currently in progress for tenant floors. Every element of the new headquarters was intentionally considered to create a workplace that prioritizes people and purpose, from the lighting designed to support natural circadian rhythms to restorative spaces that promote mental health.

"The EQ Bank Tower has been designed to support our talented Challengers by creating a work environment that inspires creativity, bold thinking and the ambition that's crucial to pursuing untapped opportunities traditional banking has yet to explore," said Gavin Stanley, SVP and CHRO, EQB. "We are more equipped than ever to keep nurturing top talent who are driven by their desire to make a positive impact in the lives of Canadians."

As Equitable Bank enters its next phase of growth, the EQ Bank Tower stands as a symbol of its commitment to people, progress, and a future where all Canadians have access to a more open, innovative and rewarding banking experience.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

