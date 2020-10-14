ePly® Launches Virtual Venue™ to Manage Online Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ATLANTA and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- ePly, a MemberClicks company, announced today that it has launched ePly Virtual Venue after strong client demand. ePly Virtual Venue enables clients to use ePly as a complete technology platform for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. The new solution is also integrated with MemberClicks' membership management platform.

ePly has been a leading event management solution to thousands of meeting planners, associations, chambers, colleges and universities, and more across North America for their in-person conferences and events. With most conferences and events moving online in 2020, most of ePly's clients have utilized MemberClicks' learning management system to host their virtual events.

Building on their positive experience, the company launched ePly Virtual Venue to provide integrated event website, attendee registration, concurrent session experience (virtual conference), Zoom® meetings, sponsor marketplace, attendance tracking, time-in-session tracking, and payment management. ePly's event management platform is also integrated with MemberClicks' membership management platform. Member-based organizations may now integrate event management with their member database and organization website via single sign-on and two-way data exchange. Users can leverage recorded virtual events for education and certification after the virtual event.

ePly Virtual Venue is now available across North America. MemberClicks will be utilizing ePly Virtual Venue for its one-day MC Thrive: A Virtual Education Experience on Thursday, October 22. The event will feature association and chamber experts who will share best practices on organizational engagement, association law, non-dues revenue strategies and more. Seats are still available. The event website ( https://www.memberclicks.com/mcthrive ) offers more information and the ability to register.

The company will be offering special ePly promotional pricing to MC Thrive attendees.

About ePly

ePly, a MemberClicks company, is a leading provider of event management technology to meeting planners, associations, chambers of commerce, colleges, and universities. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company's ePly event management platform enables organizations to engage members, employees, students, and faculty with integrated, easy-to-use technology for memorable and professional virtual, in-person, and hybrid conference and event experiences. For more information on ePly's solutions, visit ePly's website or contact Callie Walker, Marketing Communications Manager, at MemberClicks ( [email protected] ).

