Epic Storyworlds Inks promising New Deal with HUGE! Play

Global Kids Entertainment Company Invests in Disruptive New GameBud Technology

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Epic Storyworlds, innovator in kids entertainment and sister company to Epic Story Media, has strategically invested in global, direct-to-fan premium play company, HUGE! Play to bring the disruptive GameBud technology to more characters and stories. GameBud takes fan-favourite gaming characters, and personifies them in 3D as two-way game gear that connects to games and interacts with players in real time.

This investment signals a milestone for both companies, as Epic Storyworlds expands their global presence in television, digital, and gaming, to consumer products, and HUGE! Play grows their development of new IP driven play platforms in the gaming and lifestyle space. Epic Storyworlds' Co-Founders Steve Couture and Ken Faier have tenured careers building interactive, storydriven franchises, however this deal reflects Epic Storyworlds' growth and commitment to ushering in a new wave of interactive consumer products inspired by beloved IPs.

Steve Couture, CEO and Co-Founder of Epic Storyworlds, said: "Over the past year, I've seen the team at HUGE! Play take their deep understanding of human behaviour and storytelling and turn that into a truly disruptive product for the 21st century. Our company synergies and passion for great stories, and play experiences made this investment a no-brainer as we set out to bring new life to our celebrated creative franchises."

Kevin Mowrer, Co-CEO and Founder of HUGE! Play said: "Our work with Epic Storyworlds is more than an investment. It's a partnership with two great minds who have a passion for looking at play differently. Their global expertise in video game development, animation, and innovation in various entertainment franchises makes this a truly exciting opportunity as we look ahead to 2022 and beyond."

The first GameBud launched this fall in partnership with Outfit7, as a mobile-connected animatronic character that syncs to Talking Tom & Friends mobile games - Talking Tom Hero Dash and Talking Tom Gold Run. Since launching, the GameBud Talking Tom has been celebrated by The Wall Street Journal and beyond as one of the year's best tech gifts. Learn more at www.gamebud.com or @gamebudofficial on social media.

About Epic Storyworlds

EPIC STORYWORLDS is a kids IP developer based in Québec City and a joint venture between seasoned children's entertainment executives Steve Couture and Ken Faier. ESW develops interactive franchises with a 360-degree approach to building brands for global audiences across television, digital, gaming and consumer products. The team launched 2D-animation studio Loomi Animation in 2020, which is currently producing its debut animated action-comedy, Dex and The Humanimals.

It all starts with an epic story. We build the world!

About HUGE! Play

HUGE! Play is a global, Direct-to-Fan premium play company founded in 2019 by toy industry executives, Kevin Mowrer, Adrian Roche, Dave Ciganko and Henry Kates. HUGE! Play was established with a mission to invent 21st century disruptive play that is exactly what fans really want. Questioning and innovation are at the core of the business and can be experienced from the product and platform development to their Direct-to-Fan sales model. The first innovation under the HUGE! Play umbrella is GameBud™ , the world's first talking-animatronic game gear. The GameBud live-connects to your gaming platforms and brings never-before-seen, two-way interactions to your gameplay! To learn more visit huge-play.com or follow @Huge! Play on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Epic Storyworlds

For further information: Please Contact: Sierra Percy-Beauregard, ChizComm (on behalf of HUGE! Play), [email protected]; Philippe Béliveau, Fernandez PR (on behalf of Epic Storyworlds), [email protected]; My-Le Nguyen, Fernandez PR (on behalf of Epic Storyworlds), [email protected]