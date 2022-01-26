Epic Investment Services Closes on a 24-Industrial Building Acquisition in Ottawa with Woodbourne Capital Management

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Epic Investment Services ("Epic") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 24-building industrial portfolio in Ottawa totalling nearly 700,000 square feet, in partnership with Woodbourne Capital Management ("Woodbourne"). In addition to overseeing the acquisition, Epic has been appointed as asset manager and property manager of this portfolio.

"This acquisition reinforces our ability to continue to source and buy assets in key markets to execute on our clients' portfolio strategies," said Craig Coleman, Co-CEO of Epic. "With Woodbourne, this is our second completed portfolio acquisition within five months and the first we have participated in as co-investor as we expand our industrial portfolio."

Aaron Moore, Vice President, Investments at Epic added: "This acquisition capitalizes on very attractive market fundamentals coupled with our ability to drive value creation through operations. These assets are located in a sound industrial market with demonstrated stability and growth, offering superior risk-adjusted returns."

The multi-tenant light and small-bay industrial buildings are strategically positioned in key industrial nodes in Ottawa, with proximity to major highways, arterial roads and complementary neighbourhoods. They are efficiently constructed with varying building sizes designed to accommodate a wide variety of tenant uses.

"We are excited to grow our footprint in Ottawa," said Brian Roberts, Vice President, Real Estate Management (National Capital Region) at Epic. "Ottawa has a growing reputation as an e-commerce hub while providing a stable inventory of small bay industrial product. This portfolio is one of the largest industrial offerings in Ottawa and offers an enormous opportunity for both Woodbourne and Epic to grow its presence in this market with scale."

Epic has been operating in Ottawa since 2007. With this acquisition, Epic's industrial portfolio under management increases to over six million square feet across Canada.

Epic continues to reinforce its operations across Canada to offer institutional and high-net worth clients more opportunities to invest in prime markets to deliver on asset and alternative investment goals.

About Woodbourne Capital Management

Woodbourne is a leading investor, operator and developer of apartments, seniors' housing, student housing, self-storage and other niche real estate assets located predominantly in urban areas across Canada. Woodbourne invests on behalf of a broad base of institutional investors across the globe, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, and funds of funds. Visit our website at woodbourneinvestments.com

About Epic Investment Services

Epic Investment Services, which includes the wholly owned subsidiary MDC Realty Advisors in the United States, is a fully integrated North American real estate platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and operating from offices in Canada and the United States, Epic has over $17.5 billion in assets under management. Epic's portfolio comprises over 30 million square feet of office, retail, industrial, and multi-family residential properties. For more information on Epic Investment Services, visit epicinvestmentservices.com

