EPCOR mourns the loss of a distinguished board member

Bob Foster was EPCOR's first U.S.-based board member and helped shape the growth of the North American utility

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, EPCOR is paying tribute following the passing of one of its current and distinguished board members. Bob Foster was one of the company's longest-serving directors and was the first U.S.-based appointee to EPCOR's board.

"Bob joined our board in 2014, as the first of our U.S.-based directors," explained Janice Rennie, Chair of EPCOR's Board of Directors. "He brought to the table the kind of experience and leadership needed at an important time in our planning and growth."

Mr. Foster's career in the utility sector saw him rise to the position of President at Southern California Edison, where he led the company through its push into renewable energy. In addition, he chaired the California Independent System Operator and led Edison International. This was followed by a move into public service and becoming the Mayor of Long Beach California – a role he held for two terms.

"Bob's deep experience in utilities and public service not only brought high-value to EPCOR, it helped shape the direction of the company, the care of its team members, and the service delivered to a growing number of communities in North America," said Rennie.

"Bob was a very genuine leader," said John Elford, President and CEO of EPCOR Utilities Inc. "Apart from sharing his insights and guidance, he put people first and led with integrity. This was seen through his role on our Environment, Health and Safety Committee, which has a strong focus on keeping our teams safe; and through his impact on our Corporate Governance Committee, maintaining the foundation on which we operate."

Mr. Foster's family issued a statement, sharing that he passed away on Sunday, November 30th.

"We're thankful for Bob and all he brought to EPCOR. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they hold on to the many memories he leaves behind," shared Rennie.

About EPCOR

