EPCOR and Lower Nicola Indian Band Mark Milestone in Indigenous Infrastructure Partnership

MERRITT, BC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corporation (LNIBDC) and EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) came together to celebrate a milestone in their partnership: the successful joint ownership and operation of the Kingsvale Transmission Line through Shulus Electricity Transmission LP (Shulus).

The partnership, now entering its fourth quarter, has demonstrated the strength of Indigenous-led infrastructure development and the value of long-term collaboration. Majority-owned by LNIBDC, and with EPCOR as a 45% minority partner, Shulus operates the 24-kilometre, 138-kilovolt line that connects Trans Mountain's Kingsvale pump station to BC Hydro's grid.

"This project reflects our Nation's vision for economic independence and infrastructure leadership," said Chief Stuart Jackson of the Lower Nicola Indian Band. "We are proud to be primary owners of the Kingsvale Transmission Line and to demonstrate what Indigenous-led development can achieve."

The transmission line, which traverses a geographically complex region in British Columbia, serves as a vital link in the province's energy infrastructure. Under joint ownership, EPCOR and LNIBDC oversee its operation and maintenance, ensuring reliability while advancing community-driven goals.

"This partnership is a symbol of what's possible when Indigenous communities and industry come together with shared purpose and mutual respect," said John Elford, President and CEO of EPCOR. "From the outset of this partnership, we've seen firsthand how strong relationships and aligned values can drive meaningful outcomes for communities, for infrastructure and the future."

The partnership was formalized in late 2024, when EPCOR acquired its interest from Valard Construction, the original builder of the line. Since then, LNIBDC and EPCOR have demonstrated operational excellence, meaningful community engagement and strong shared governance.

About LNIBDC

The Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corporation ("LNIBDC") was originally formed in 2013 as the holding company for the various business interests of its sole shareholder, the Lower Nicola Indian Band ("LNIB"). The LNIBDC is governed by a Board of Directors whose mandate is to generate financial returns from its various business enterprises for the benefit of the LNIB community while optimizing employment and training opportunities for the LNIB membership. Adhering to our mandate, LNIBDC's objective is to successfully develop, grow and manage business enterprises in a profitable, sustainable, and environmentally sound manner while protecting the land and water according to Nlaka'pamux values.

About EPCOR

EPCOR builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and sanitary and stormwater systems in North America. EPCOR also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is one of Alberta's Top 85 Employers, is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2025 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and is designated a Utility of the Future Today by the Water Environment Federation.

