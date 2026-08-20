EORN Cell Gap Project Delivered

$300 Million Infrastructure Project Hits All Targets

Nearly 350 new wireless sites built and over 300 sites upgraded to close coverage gaps in eastern Ontario

ROCKLAND, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) and Rogers Communications today announced the successful delivery of the EORN Cell Gap Project.

5G cellular services are now available across eastern Ontario, improving services for residents, businesses, first responders, municipalities, Indigenous communities and visitors in the region.

Federal, provincial, municipal and Indigenous partners marked the successful delivery of the project at an event in Rockland, Ontario.

The EORN Cell Gap Project is a $300 million public-private partnership. The Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada each contributed $71 million and the municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) and participating members of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC) collectively contributed $10 million. Rogers contributed the remaining investment of $150 million. The company was selected through a competitive bidding process.

Rogers built 346 new wireless sites, a combination of new tower constructions and colocations. In addition, the company upgraded 311 existing sites with state-of-the-art 5G equipment delivering essential services to municipalities, Indigenous communities and visitors across eastern Ontario.

QUOTES

"Thanks to the EORN Cell Gap network, 5G service is now available for more residents, businesses, Indigenous communities, and visitors across eastern Ontario," said Giovanna Mingarelli, Member of Parliament for Prescott--Russell--Cumberland. "The Government of Canada's investment in this project has connected people to much more than 5G service – it also connects them to economic opportunities, to businesses, to the international community, and to each other."

"Congratulations to the dedicated teams at the Eastern Ontario Regional Network and Rogers on the successful completion of the EORN Cell Gap Project," said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. "Our investment in this project is expanding access to reliable cellular service for rural, remote and First Nation communities across the region. This important achievement strengthens access to essential services, supports local businesses and economic growth, and helps ensure residents and visitors can stay safe and connected."

"The Cell Gap Project represents one of the most significant investments in rural wireless infrastructure in Ontario's history. What began as a vision to close cellular coverage gaps across eastern Ontario is now a reality for the people who live, work, travel and do business here. This project is about more than towers and technology, it's about improving public safety, supporting economic growth and ensuring our communities are better connected for generations to come," said Jennifer Murphy, Chair of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network.

"As Canada's best 5G network, we're proud to bring improved wireless coverage to communities and along roads and highways across eastern Ontario for residents, local governments and businesses through this transformative project with EORN," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers. "This project shows what's possible when industry and government work together to close cell coverage gaps."

Quick Facts

The Cell Gap Project targets were 99% voice call coverage, 95% standard definition coverage, and 85% high-definition coverage in the demand areas where people live, work and travel on major roadways across the municipalities of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) and the participating cities and towns of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC).

Participating Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) counties are: County of Frontenac, County of Haliburton, County of Hastings, City of Kawartha Lakes, County of Lanark, United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, County of Lennox and Addington, County of Northumberland, County of Peterborough, United Counties of Prescott and Russell, Prince Edward County, County of Renfrew and United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry. Participating cities of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC) are: Belleville, Cornwall, Gananoque, Kingston, Pembroke, Peterborough, Prescott, Quinte West and Smiths Falls.

About EORN

Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) strives to fuel economic development and growth by working regionally to improve and leverage broadband access and cell connectivity. EORN is a non-profit organization created by the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC). Since 2010, it has helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, provincial and private sector investment to improve connectivity across the rural region.

As part of its Cell Gap Project, EORN worked with Indigenous communities to ensure that new cell infrastructure is built with respect for Indigenous treaty rights and heritage. Based on input from several First Nations, EORN has committed to exceeding industry practice, and has conducted archaeological assessments on most new tower sites.

From 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of eastern Ontario through a $175 million public-private partnership. The network was funded by federal, provincial, and municipal governments and private sector service providers. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download. It also spurred an additional $100 million of private sector investment in the region beyond initial commitments.

www.eorn.ca

SOURCE Eastern Ontario Regional Network

Lisa Severson, Eastern Ontario Regional Network, Director of Communications, 613-213-8520, [email protected]