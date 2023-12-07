Envy™ Apples Teams up with Hallmark Actor Andrew Walker to Celebrate Must-Have Ingredient for Entertaining This Holiday Season

Fans have an opportunity to meet Andrew Walker at Envy™ sampling event in Toronto at Longo's on December 11th

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- This holiday season prepared to be enchanted as Envy™ apples —one of the top branded apples in the U.S.— teams up with Hallmark actor and entrepreneur Andrew Walker for the ultimate apple experience.

There's nothing quite like the holiday magic of celebrating with your loved one's while being surrounded by comforting yet delectable recipes. Apple enthusiast Andrew Walker has partnered with Envy™ apples to curate some of the most mouth-watering holiday recipes, using one of his favorite holiday must-haves, Envy™ apples.

Hallmark fans can also expect an apples-lutely surprising cameo from Envy™ apples this holiday season in Hallmark's new extended cut of Walker's hit Christmas film, Three Wise Men and a Baby. In the new extended cut of the film, viewers will see Andrew Walker as Luke Brenner along with his two brothers Taylor and Stephan, get the surprise of their lives when they are brought together to care for a baby over the holidays. This time, we'll also get a feature from his secret holiday ingredient—Envy™ apples.

Fans of Andrew Walker have a firsthand opportunity to see his love of Envy™ apples off-screen, as Walker will join the Envy™ team for an in-person appearance and sampling event at Longo's in Toronto. He will personally hand out Envy™ apple samples, and there will be opportunities for autographs and selfies with Walker as well. Plus, the Envy™ team will have free swag items to give away while supplies last. The details for this free event include:

Date: December 11, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Longo's Maple Leaf Square

Address: 15 York St, Toronto, ON M5J 0A3, Canada

Envy apples are the perfect, balanced combination of sweetness, crunch, and aroma – making them Andrew's go-to ingredient for some of his favorite holiday recipes. Among Walker's recommended dishes for an Envy-ious holiday spread are Wintery Envy™ Baked Brie , Make-Your-Own Merry Envy™ Pops , and Envy™ Apple Bliss Cups . Because Envy™ apple slices remain naturally white for longer, Walker also loves to showcase them in beautiful platters like the Envy™ Apps on a Sleigh and Festive Envy™ Platter .

"With my busy schedule, the holidays are when I look forward to spending quality time with my family and making the recipes we anticipate all year - especially those using my favorite holiday ingredient, Envy™ apples," said Walker. "Even the kids love using them to make some of their favorite holiday sweet treats! Envy™ apples truly makes entertaining and celebrating with my loved ones super easy and delicious!"

Mark your calendars, invite your friends and family, and prepare for a festive event.

Envy™ apples remain the best-selling premium apple brand for the past 52 weeks ending on February 25, 2023; according to Nielsen1. For more information about Envy™ apples, visit https://envyapple.com/us .

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

Our story began over 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today T&G Global helps grow healthier futures for people around the world. Located in 13 countries, our team of 2,000 people both grow and partner with over 1,200 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in over 60 countries. As kaitiaki, we do this guided by kaitiakitanga. For us, this means we treat the land, people, produce, resources, and community with the greatest of respect and care, as guardians of their future. Learn more at www.tandg.global .

About Envy™

Envy™ is a registered trademark owned by the T&G group of companies. It was developed in New Zealand and patented in 2009. Envy™ is grown under license by T&G in selected prime apple growing regions across the globe, including New Zealand, North America, South Africa, Australia, and Europe. Envy™ apples have become an international success story with increasing global demand, and they're sold and distributed in over 60 countries. Learn more at https://envyapple.com/us/ .

