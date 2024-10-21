ENVO UPT: The Smartphone-Inspired modular e-Mobility Platform, One vehicle for Every Need

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - ENVO Drive Systems announced the launch of its latest product, the Utility Personal Transporter (UPT). The ENVO UPT is a four-wheeled electric low-speed vehicle designed as a versatile platform that can be adapted for multiple purposes—whether it's used as an Electric ATV, UTV, GolfCart, Commuting , Recreational, or for more specific needs like Farming, Industrial Transporter, Last mile Delivery or Adaptive Mobility.

"Just Like Smartphones in your pocket, UPT aims to be the only thing you need in your garage," said Ali Kazemkhani, CEO of ENVO Drive Systems. "It's the ultimate multitasker, built to handle it by simple customizations."

Lego-Like Modular Design

The ENVO UPT has a patent-pending, Lego-like modular design with a T-slotted extruded main frame that houses the battery and electronics. This adaptable frame accommodates various seats and accessories. Its modular flat suspension and 4x4 in-wheel motors enable variable wheelbases, tracks, and adjustable suspension. The steering column adjusts from center to left, offering full height, tilt, and position customization for seated or stand-up riding.

The ENVO UPT supports up to 600 kg of passengers and cargo, 350 kg towing, and delivers 500 Nm of torque with 12 kW power and up to 200 km battery range, all while weighing just 200 kg (450 lbs) and fitting inside a compact SUV.

The flat chassis, along with foldable seats and steering, allows the vehicle to be stored flat, vertically against a wall, or stacked for easy storage and transportation in fleet use.

Addressing Niche Mobility Applications

To achieve mobility rightsizing, compact vehicles designed for specific applications are needed for small moves and commutes. However, their niche appeal can reduce market size, increasing costs or challenging manufacturers. ENVO UPT addresses this by providing a mass-customizable platform built with mass-produced components for various niche applications.

Call for Partnership

UPT is not just a future-proof mobility product for individuals; it's also a versatile platform for industrial, agricultural, emergency response, and urban services fleets. ENVO invites partnerships with local and specialty equipment manufacturers to design, build, or assemble their technologies based on the UPT framework.

About ENVO Drive Systems

ENVO is a Canadian pioneer in engineering and manufacturing micro-electric mobility products, including e-bikes, e-trikes, e-snowbikes, and e-ATVs, driven by a mission to rightsize mobility for a healthier community.

SOURCE Envo Drive Systems Inc

For more information, please contact: [email protected]