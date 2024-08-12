Environmental Compliance and Pharmaceutical Quality Standards Pave the Way for Transformational Growth in Chromatography

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Chromatography instruments and modular test equipment are revolutionising scientific analysis and industrial testing. By enabling precise separation and analysis of complex mixtures, chromatography plays a crucial role in ensuring pharmaceutical purity, food safety, and environmental compliance. With robust support and training, these technologies are also enhancing lab efficiency and return on investment (ROI).

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on providing reliable and efficient service, enhancing customer experience, and driving sales in a competitive market. In 2023, the global chromatography market generated revenues worth $5.11 billion, with significant contributions from gas, liquid, and ion chromatography.

The expanding use of chromatography in pharmaceuticals, especially in drug development and clinical research, coupled with the food and beverage industry's heavy reliance on chromatography for quality control, is expected to accelerate market expansion to $6.60 billion in 2028. The top four companies currently control 64.3% of the industry, with a moderate pace of technical advancement.

Automation, 3D Printing, and AI: Key Drivers of Industry Innovation

Shruti Bapusaheb Yewale, Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan, points to the increasing demand for automated gas chromatography (GC) systems as one of the most significant drivers of market growth. "Over the next five years, this segment is expected to grow to between $100 and $500 million. These systems are transforming quality control by optimising workflows and driving down costs. To capitalise on this opportunity, companies are encouraged to invest in research and development, while also focusing on customer education and training to ensure optimal use of these advanced systems."

Meanwhile, 3D printing technology is unlocking new possibilities for the cost-effective and precise production of chromatography columns. This innovation presents a substantial growth opportunity, as it allows for the customisation of columns to meet specific analytical needs. Companies that focus on enhancing print resolution and improving the durability of printed columns will be well-positioned to lead this emerging market.

"The integration of AI and machine learning into chromatography software is rapidly advancing the industry's predictive accuracy and operational efficiency. AI-driven models are enabling more precise analysis and faster decision-making processes. However, the success of these technologies depends on close collaboration with end-users to build comprehensive data sets. Companies that prioritise such partnerships will gain a competitive edge in the development of next-generation chromatography solutions," adds Yewale.

Emerging Shifts: PAT Integration and Hydrogen Adoption in Gas Chromatography

The chromatography industry is experiencing a wave of transformative trends that are reshaping the landscape of scientific analysis and industrial testing. A key driver of this evolution is the rising demand for Process Analytical Technology (PAT)-integrated instruments and online liquid chromatography (LC) systems, ensuring quality control throughout production processes.

Another significant shift is occurring in gas chromatography (GC), where the industry is moving from helium to hydrogen as the preferred carrier gas. This transition is gaining traction as manufacturers develop advanced GC technologies and implement stringent safety.

