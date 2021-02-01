TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S) is pleased to announce it has acquired Anachem Ltd. (Anachem), based in Montreal, Quebec.

Anachem has been family owned and operated by the Zieba family for close to 31 years. Formerly a reseller of chemical products, the company diversified its services to offer hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment and recycling. Anachem handles products such as solvents, paint sludges, emulsions and contaminated water, and lab packs are treated in a manner which is socially and environmentally responsible.

"We are excited about the transition from Richard and Nikki who have built a tremendous business with strong customer relationships to their son, Jason, who will remain with E360S to operate the business. We welcome Jason and the employees of Anachem to the E360S team" said Donato Ardellini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. "The acquisition of Anachem will provide E360S a beachhead in the Montreal market which represents an attractive opportunity for E360S as Montreal is the second most populous city in Canada with a population of over 1.7 million residents."

"As Nikki and I look to retire and transition the business, E360S represents a great fit for our loyal employees and customers. This will also enable our son Jason to continue to operate the business we have built over the last 31 years. E360S' strong customer service, safety, and commitment to being a trusted environmental management company fit with our core values" said Richard Zieba, who will continue to provide strategic advice. "I am excited for my son Jason and the Anachem employees to be part of a growing organization". "We have hired excellent people, and the combination of our local expertise and E360S' resources will enable our employees to continue to provide personalized service to our loyal customer base and drive future growth".

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America's leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial and institutional customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, and operates throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

