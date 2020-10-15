Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S) Acquires Whitecap Environmental Services Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S) is pleased to announce it has acquired Whitecap Environmental Services Inc., headquartered in Mission, British Columbia.

Founded in 2016 in Mission, B.C., Whitecap Environmental provides hazardous and non-hazardous material destruction services for a wide variety of industries including pharmaceutical, agriculture, consumer products, food, automotive, and natural resources across Canada. Whitecap is able to manage a wide spectrum of waste types including, expired medication and pharmaceutical products, biomedical waste, chemical waste, pesticide/herbicide waste, paint and non hazardous product destruction.

"I am excited to welcome Whitecap's Founder and President, Mark Den Harder, and the Whitecap team to E360S," said Danny Ardellini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. "The acquisition demonstrates E360S' commitment to becoming a national full-service environmental management company. Whitecap provides E360S with new service capabilities in the growing hazardous and non-hazardous material destruction market and will fit synergistically with both E360S' existing operations across Canada and E360S' forthcoming acquisitions in the material destruction space. E360S will leverage its existing operations to cross sell Whitecap's services across Canada."

"I am excited to join the E360S team and be part of the larger growth opportunity," said Mark Den Harder. "The acquisition by E360S comes at a pivotal time as Whitecap reaches a growth inflection point. E360S has the resources that will enable us to continue on our strong growth trajectory and provide additional value-added services to our existing customer base."

The acquisition of Whitecap marks E360S' fourth acquisition since the beginning of the COVID–19 pandemic, demonstrating the resilience of the waste industry. E360S continues to strive to provide efficient and cost-effective end-to-end environmental management services and is constantly looking for great companies to acquire across Canada.

About Whitecap Environmental Services Inc.

Headquartered in Mission, British Columbia, Whitecap was founded in 2016 by Mark Den Harder, an experienced industry professional. Whitecap provides hazardous and non-hazardous material destruction services for a wide variety of industries across Canada.

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Danny Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America's leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial and institutional customers. E360S is based in Toronto, Canada and operates throughout Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

SOURCE Environmental 360 Solutions

For further information: For further inquiries, please contact: Bradley Downey at [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.e360s.ca

