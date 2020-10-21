Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. (E360S) Announces Strategic Investment by OPTrust

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. ("E360S") is pleased to announce OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund ("OPTrust") has made a strategic investment in E360S.

With net assets of almost $22 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds through a team of experienced investment professionals located in Toronto, London and Sydney. As a long-term investor, OPTrust is committed to lasting partnerships with the companies it invests in. The proceeds from this capital raise will be used to support the continued growth of E360S through both organic initiatives and acquisitions.

"We are very pleased to announce our investment into E360S. Alongside our partners, E360S' founder Donato Ardellini, Almada Group, and Canadian Business Growth Fund, we look forward to capitalizing on future growth opportunities and the continued success of E360S," said Trevor Speis, Director at OPTrust Private Markets Group.

Donato Ardellini, added, "We are very excited to partner with OPTrust at such an early stage of E360S' existence. It exemplifies the hard work and dedication of all 370 employees. This investment further validates our vision of becoming Canada's most trusted environmental partner, and will enable us to continue on our growth trajectory and build a national diversified environmental management company."

About E360S

Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. is an environmental management company providing solutions to municipalities and industrial, commercial and institutional customers. With operations in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America's leading and most trusted environmental management company.

About OPTrust

With net assets of almost $22 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds and administers the OPSEU Pension Plan (including OPTrust Select), a defined benefit plan with over 96,000 members. OPTrust was established to give plan members and the Government of Ontario an equal voice in the administration of the Plan and the investment of its assets through joint trusteeship. OPTrust is governed by a 10-member Board of Trustees, five of whom are appointed by OPSEU and five by the Government of Ontario.

