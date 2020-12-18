Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. (E360S) Acquires Direct Specialty Industrial (DSI)

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. (E360S) is pleased to announce it has acquired Direct Speciality Industrial (DSI), based in Timmins, Ontario.

DSI is locally owned and operated by Maurice "Moe" Duguay, and has been serving Timmins and surrounding area since 2013. DSI offers a range of services including landfill and waste disposal management, high pressure washing industrial vacuuming, hydro-excavation, hot water thawing and steaming, training and consultation for large plant shutdowns and projects, confined space rescue, and equipment and supplier sourcing and management.

"Moe and his team are a fantastic addition to E360S and we look forward to integrating our two operations" said Danny Ardellini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. "The acquisition will enable E360S to expand its capacity and management team, and will fit synergistically with our existing operations in Northern Ontario allowing us to realize immediate operational synergies and continue to offer our customers the highest level of service".

"We are thrilled to join the E360S team and be part of the growth" said Moe and Sabrina Duguay, who will be remaining on to manage the Northern Ontario operations of E360S. "We look forward to integrating with a company that shares so many of our important core values and aligning to become the most versatile environmental management service provider in Northern Ontario. We have been able to hire excellent people, and the combination of the DSI team with E360S will enable us to provide unmatched service to our customers".

DSI will be merged with E360S' previous acquisitions of Dufour Waste Disposal Inc. in August 2019 and the purchase of Northern Industrial Services Group's assets completed in November 2019. E360S continues to look for acquisitions to enhance its portfolio as it aims to become Canada's most trusted national full-service environmental management company.

Miller Thomson LLP acted as legal counsel to E360S and MNP Corporate Finance Inc. provided financial and taxation due diligence services.

About Environmental 360 Solutions Inc.

Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Danny Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America's leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial and institutional customers. E360S is based in Toronto, Canada and operates throughout Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

