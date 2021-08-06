Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S) Acquires Chem-Ecol Ltd.

AURORA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S) is pleased to announce it has acquired Chem-Ecol Ltd., based in Cobourg, Ontario.

Founded in 1975, Chem-Ecol is a manufacturer and specialty blender of new and reclaimed industrial oils and lubricants. In addition, Chem–Ecol is one of the leading oil reclamation companies in Canada. The Company services all major industrial segments and lead the industry by enabling customers to control cost, improve quality, and minimize their environmental risk and impact.

E360S' CEO, Donato Ardellini, said "We are excited to welcome the Chem-Ecol employees to the rapidly growing E360S team. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for E360S to bring a new service line to its existing customers across Canada. Additionally, the acquisition will enable E360S and its customers improve environmental sustainability by reducing their carbon footprint through the reuse of industrial lubricants and oils while improving their bottom line. In addition to a fixed base operation, Chem-Ecol also has mobile reclamation capabilities that enable Chem–Ecol to perform reclamation directly on customers sites reducing the risk and cost associated with transport"

The acquisition of Chem-Ecol will provide E360S with a sizeable customer base which will allow E360S to offer existing and new customers a holistic suite of environmental services. Chem-Ecol represents E360S' twenty first acquisition since inception and demonstrates E360S' continued goal of becoming Canada's most trusted national full-service environmental management company.

Additional Information

Miller Thomson LLP acted as legal counsel to E360S and MNP Corporate Finance Inc. provided financial and taxation due diligence services.

About Environmental 360 Solutions Inc.

Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America's leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial and institutional customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, Canada and operates throughout Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

