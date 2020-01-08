Environment Rules Vacay.ca 20 Best Places to Travel in Canada for 2020

British Columbia leads the report with seven entries, including provincial capital Victoria (No. 2), which hosts an annual conference on environmental tourism. Indigenous destinations, such as Haida Gwaii, B.C. (No. 3), are also featured as interest in land and culture continues to rise among foreign and domestic travellers. No. 4 Toronto is expected to build on its record-breaking tourism year of 2019.

"The travel industry is increasingly affected by consumers' attachment to climate health and we believe consideration for the planet will significantly influence vacation choices in 2020 and beyond," says Vacay.ca™ Founder and Managing Editor Adrian Brijbassi. "Our rankings spotlight locations that have become even more dynamic to visit because of their approach to confronting climate change."

Vacay.ca™ 20 Best Places to Travel in Canada for 2020

1. Banff, AB

2. Victoria, BC

3. Haida Gwaii, BC

4. Toronto, ON

5. Havre-Aubert, QC

6. Fogo Island, NL

7. Vancouver, BC

8. Penticton, BC

9. Montreal, QC

10. Saint John, NB

11. Haines Junction, YT

12. Tofino, BC

13. Niagara Region, ON

14. Quebec City, QC

15. Oliver & Osoyoos, BC

16. Saskatoon, SK

17. Cape Breton Highlands National Park, NS

18. Galiano Island, BC

19. Charlottetown, PE

20. Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park, AB

