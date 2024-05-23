Environment and Climate Change Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre expects a very active hurricane season

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Environment and Climate Change Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre reminded Canadians that we face the prospect of a significant hurricane season ahead. This annual Canadian update followed the release of the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Hurricane Centre outlook for the 2024 hurricane season. The hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

The NOAA predicts an above average hurricane season this year, with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes and 4-7 major hurricanes in the North Atlantic Ocean. The Canadian Hurricane Centre and the NOAA work closely together to promote hurricane safety and preparedness throughout the season. These are the highest numbers that NOAA has ever predicted during a spring hurricane season outlook.

With a very active season ahead, it is more important than ever for Canadians to prepare early. Named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes can cause significant rainfall, damaging winds, high waves and storm surge, and these impacts are expected to be even more significant with climate change. Global ocean temperatures hit a record high in February 2024 and North Atlantic temperatures have been at record highs for more than a year. Warmer water in the tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to increase the number of storms this year. Overall, scientists have already seen an indication of an increase in the global proportion of category 3-5 hurricanes over the past four decades, and with climate change, the intensity of the strongest hurricanes is expected to increase globally.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather forecasting systems give Canadians notice of approaching tropical storms or hurricanes days in advance. These early warning systems are a key measure to save lives, enhance adaptation, and reduce economic hardship caused by weather and extreme climate events such as hurricanes and floods. Canada has invested $180.4 million in a new radar network. The new radars provide more detailed observations of precipitation type, precipitation intensity and storm structure over greater distances, which allows Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists to assess risk and issue warnings to the public.

Through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, the federal government has provided up to $300 million over two years, starting in 2022, to support local communities and businesses affected by the last major hurricane and to help long-term recovery efforts. Projects funded have included investing in emergency generators for storm comfort centres, and in wharf, pier and more resilient breakwater repairs and restoration. The Government of Canada has also provided $166.9 million in funding to the Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, The Salvation Army, and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada (SARVAC) through the Humanitarian Workforce program, to help organizations develop capacity to deploy critical on-the-ground support to provincial and territorial governments during extreme weather events.

We must keep fighting climate change, but we must also be better prepared for the changes we are already seeing and adapt to those changes that are here to stay. Adaptation is about reducing the impacts of these events and changes on Canadians and communities and being better prepared to respond and recover. The National Adaptation Strategy lays out an inclusive vision for Canada in a changing climate and the ways to get there.

Get prepared for the season and pay attention to forecasts with Canada.ca/hurricanes.

"Canadians are experiencing costly and dangerous climate impacts right in their communities. From floods, droughts and wildfires to coastal erosion and storm surges, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense. For Atlantic Canadians, the warming global oceans—including the Atlantic—are increasing the threat of hurricanes, and this year, we need to be especially vigilant and prepared. We've upgraded weather radars across the region to provide more accurate, frequent and earlier storm warnings—just one part of Canada's plan to provide practical adaptations to this new reality while cutting the emissions fuelling climate change."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Helping to protect Canadians safety, communities, and livelihoods from the next extreme weather event is a key part of what emergency preparedness is. Forecasters are predicting a particularly active hurricane season this year in the North Atlantic. No matter the number of storms that make landfall in Atlantic Canada, it is vitally important to be aware and prepare for the costly impacts hurricanes can have."

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"After Hurricane Fiona two years ago, folks in Eastern Canada do not need to be reminded that climate change is real. So as families and businesses across Atlantic Canada are watching the weather and preparing for the next storm, so is your federal government. From equipping community buildings with generators and supplies for safe shelter to building wharves that can stand up to these storms, we will be ready."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Minister of Rural Economic Development

During hurricanes, our meteorologists and hydrologists work around the clock to monitor and predict hazards, and they work hand in hand with provincial and territorial partners, helping to promote preparedness and resiliency.

Atlantic Canada has five new weather radar stations operating in Chipman, NB , Gore and Marion Bridge, NS , and Holyrood and Marble Mountain, NL. Each new weather radar has a range of 330 kilometres.

has five new weather radar stations operating in , and , and and Marble Mountain, NL. Each new weather radar has a range of 330 kilometres. Budget 2024 provides $15 million to advance a low-cost flood insurance program. By next year, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will establish a national flood insurance program, to be developed in partnership with provinces, territories, and the insurance industry.

to advance a low-cost flood insurance program. By next year, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will establish a national flood insurance program, to be developed in partnership with provinces, territories, and the insurance industry. On average, the Canadian Hurricane Centre responds to three or four tropical cyclone events each year, with one or two of those having impacts on Canadian soil and another two or three threatening offshore waters.

Typically, hurricanes are of greater concern in Canadian waters later in the season; however, the Canadian Hurricane Centre monitors the Atlantic Ocean year-round for any tropical or tropical-like cyclones that could impact Canada or its waters.

or its waters. There is evidence that climate change has resulted in rainier and windier hurricanes. There are indications that hurricanes move more slowly and may be able to reach further north with warming. The peak wind speeds of hurricanes are also expected to increase. With higher sea levels from sea-level rise, the impacts from storm surges such as coastal flooding will likely be more significant in the future.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists and the Canadian Hurricane Centre work directly with emergency management officials to lessen the impacts of tropical cyclones and hurricanes.

The latest forecasts and severe weather warnings are available through our weather website, the WeatherCAN app (available for Android and iOS devices), Weatheradio and Hello Weather (1-833-794-3556).

People in Canada can subscribe to hurricane e-bulletins in the Forecasts and Products section at Canada.ca/hurricanes or follow the Canadian Hurricane Centre on X (@ECCC_CHC).

can subscribe to hurricane e-bulletins in the section at Canada.ca/hurricanes or follow the Canadian Hurricane Centre on X (@ECCC_CHC). To further help Canadians prepare for severe weather, we are launching a comprehensive coastal flooding prediction and alerting program. This new program allows our meteorologists to issue coastal flooding alerts and forecasts using both the probability and expected impact of an event. These can be made up to five days out from the date of the forecast, providing emergency management organizations and Canadians with critical information about the risk of coastal flooding events before they occur. Canadians in some regions may see coastal flooding alerts for the first time. In other regions like Atlantic Canada where coverage for coastal flooding events was already in-place, the term used in alerts will change from "storm surge" to "coastal flooding." These services will be implemented regionally through spring and fall 2024 as Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasters are trained on this new technology. To find out more about these new services and how they may affect you, visit the Predicting and Alerting Coastal Flooding page.

