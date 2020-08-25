Environics Analytics releases enhanced MobileScapes data products

UPDATED MOBILE MOVEMENT DATABASE HELPS BUSINESSES, NOT-FOR-PROFITS, AND

GOVERNMENT AGENCIES UNDERSTAND CHANGING CONSUMER BEHAVIOURS AS

PART OF PANDEMIC RECOVERY PLANNING

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Environics Analytics (EA) today announced the release of significant enhancements to MobileScapes, its comprehensive and up-to-date mobile movement database for marketing, planning and business applications in Canada. These data, linked to EA's demographic, financial, behavioural and psychographic consumer information, provide timely insight into the ongoing changes in the movement and behaviour of Canadians, essential information as restrictions are lifted and the economy begins to recover.

Designed to support organizations in a variety of sectors, the updated database is comprised of multiple sources of high quality, privacy-compliant mobile movement data powering EA's new and enhanced products: MobileScapes ENVISION, MobileScapes Plus and MobileScapes Out & About.

"Given today's challenging social and economic environment, having an up-to-date understanding of peoples' movement can really help our clients with key decisions," says Peter Miron, Senior Vice-President of Research and Development at EA. "MobileScapes sheds light on which parts of the population are moving, where they are going and what they are doing, and importantly, how these patterns are changing week-over-week."

The MobileScapes database is updated daily and leverages anonymized, permission-based data collected from location-enabled apps on mobile phones. Available at the postal code level, the data are normalized and weighted to the general population by EA's expert methodologists addressing bias and small sample size issues using best practices, external controls and advanced modelling techniques. When connected to EA's breadth of authoritative databases, these data help organizations such as retailers, financial institutions, not-for-profits, automotive dealers and municipalities answer key questions such as:



Who is starting to go out? How far?

Who is visiting local businesses and when?

Which citizens are accessing parks or using public transportation?

Are the same people coming back to bricks-and-mortar locations as in pre-pandemic times?

How have consumer behaviours changed pre- and post-pandemic? How can this help inform business planning and recovery?

MobileScapes is easily accessible in multiple configurations, providing organizations with maximum flexibility and practical insight to make key business decisions.

MobileScapes ENVISION

Through EA's purpose-built software platform, ENVISION, users can easily access enhanced mobile movement data and link these to 30,000 demographic, behavioural, financial and psychographic variables for comprehensive consumer insights available in executive reports. Other new features include a new library of 34,000 accurate geofences (and growing) as well as weekly and monthly reports so users can analyse changes and trends in consumer and citizen behaviour.

MobileScapes Plus

For access to mobile movement data outside of ENVISION, MobileScapes Plus provides organizations with the flexibility to define requirements for a data extract and access the data via API or as flat files for use in their applications, dashboards or other analysis. MobileScapes Plus users can choose from weighted or unweighted data options, create custom geofences or select from EA's extensive new geofence library.



MobileScapes Out & About

Available within ENVISION or outside the platform, MobileScapes Out & About is a detailed look at changes in the movement and behaviours of the population at the neighbourhood level. Discover who is leaving their home location as the economy re-opens, where they are going (including work, school, retail or leisure), at what time of day and for how long. Weekly reports make it easy to compare activity week-over-week or year-over-year with historical data going back to Jan 1, 2019.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in North America, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data—to generate deep consumer and market insight, authoritative reports and detailed maps. Environics Analytics' team of statisticians, modellers, geographers and business strategists help organizations develop data-driven solutions and achieve success along every phase of their analytics journey. Learn more at www.environicsanalytics.com

For further information: Evan Wood, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, [email protected]

