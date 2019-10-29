Environics Analytics Partners with Connected Interactive for Digital Execution

Unique Data, Analytics Insights and Segmentation Now Available for Digital Audience Targeting

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Environics Analytics (EA) today announced that it has partnered with Connected Interactive to extend its data-driven insights into their digital ecosystem. Recognizing that organizations are seeking to leverage data and analytics consistently across traditional and digital media, EA has made a number of its behavioural and financial databases, as well as PRIZM – the country's leading segmentation system – available to Connected Interactive for campaign execution.

By making these data available within their proprietary digital advertising and marketing platform, Connected Interactive can now offer transparent and comprehensive audience targeting using a wide variety of behavioural, brand preference, financial and product specific variables. For EA's clients who are looking to reach digital audiences through programmatic campaigns, mobile, digital out of home and more, they can leverage the segmentation and personification work they have done to understand their best customers to reach them.

"We know that our clients want to use data-driven insights in an omnichannel environment, including digital," states Environics Analytics' founder and president Jan Kestle. "We are excited to have Connected Interactive as an execution partner and look forward to helping our mutual clients execute their campaigns in a consistent and targeted manner."

"Environics Analytics is the recognized leader in Canada for authoritative, marketing-ready data," says Brian Wylie, Connected Interactive's Chief Operating Officer. "We are very excited to have this rich lifestyle, media, financial and behavioural data available to offer our customers more powerful and relevant programmatic campaigns."

Connected Interactive can execute data-driven campaigns as either a managed service or they can build mobile audiences from nearly 20,000 variables and pass them across to an agency trading desk. Wylie believes that the CPG sector is an excellent use case for applying this data in a digital campaign. "We can target the entire user journey including the purchase channel, the shopping aisle where products are found and in the home. By making EA's data available for targeting, including PRIZM segments, you have a media planner's ideal digital execution."

One of North America's premier marketing and analytical services companies, Environics Analytics (EA) helps customers turn data and analytics into insight, strategy and results. Established in 2003, EA offers the full range of analytical services—from data supplier to strategic consultancy—and provides authoritative reports, software and modelling to solve business challenges. Its team of 200 marketers, modellers and geographers help organizations identify their business problems, develop data-driven solutions and achieve success along every phase of their analytics journey. For the past three years, EA has been recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies by Canadian Business' Growth 500 listing.

Connected Interactive is an advertising and marketing technology company founded in 2012 to connect people with high quality digital advertising. Originally focused on bringing brands into social and mobile games, the company has grown to cover everything from programmatic ad serving, to mobile attributions and remarketing, to data management. Connected Interactive has always looked to innovation as the solution to any challenge, combining a mix of technology, product and service combined with a dash of creative flair. Founded in Vancouver and Toronto, the company also has offices in Mexico and Brazil. For more information, please visit connectedinteractive.com or contact Brian Wylie at brian@connectedinteractive.com or 226-268-2101

