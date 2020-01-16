Environics Analytics launches VisitorView, an innovative new product for the travel and tourism industry

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Environics Analytics today announced the launch of an innovative new product for the travel and tourism market. VisitorView is the latest example of the company's ability to develop insightful and actionable solutions that help organizations achieve greater success. Designed specifically for the travel and tourism sector, this product leverages new technologies and data sources to enable organizations to identify their ideal traveller and tailor their marketing investment, media strategy and channel management accordingly.

VisitorView helps the tourism industry to better understand and attract American travellers to Canada. The service uses privacy-compliant aggregated and anonymous mobile location data, administrative datasets and analytics to identify American neighbourhoods whose residents have a high propensity to visit Canada. The product provides estimates at the neighbourhood level for the total number of overnight visitors, the number of trips and the number of nights spent in Canada, a Province or one of our 84 tourism regions.

VisitorView helps:

Classify American travellers into one of 68 unique lifestyle types to better understand target audiences

Target messaging and media strategies to the regions and neighbourhoods in the United States with the best new visitor prospects

with the best new visitor prospects Understand organizations' relative market share in geographic area

Measure the effectiveness of marketing strategies on American visitors

Tailor organizations' attractions and incentives according to the travel patterns of American visitors, factoring in the type of travel and duration of their stay

Identify the final destination of American visitors to Canada to unlock new route opportunities

For additional information on VisitorView, please visit www.eavisitorview.com.

For information on other products and services from Environics Analytics, please visit www.environicsanalytics.com.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in North America, helping customers turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, EA specializes in developing data-driven strategies, improving data quality, understanding your customers, analyzing markets, and executing and measuring the results. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive data—including the latest mobile data—to generate authoritative reports and detailed maps. Environics Analytics' team of quantitative marketers, modellers and geographers help organizations develop data-driven solutions to their most significant business challenges and achieve success along every phase of their analytics journey. For the past three years, EA has been recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies by Canadian Business' Growth 500 listing. To learn more, visit www.environicsanalytics.com

SOURCE Environics Analytics

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact us at 1.888.339.3304 ext. 2290 or via email at [email protected]