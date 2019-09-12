Environics Analytics launches new innovative products for the not-for-profit, government, tourism and financial sectors

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Environics Analytics continues to develop innovative solutions to help its clients develop winning strategies for the Canadian marketplace. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a series of new products for the not-for-profit and public sectors as well as the tourism and finance industries.

The four new products include DonorRank, FireScapes, VisitorView, and WealthCare. They are the latest examples of the company's ability to leverage new technologies and data sources to deliver actionable insights that help organizations achieve results. Each of these products was developed using Environics Analytics core competencies: analytical expertise, unparalleled data and industry knowledge.

"Our mission is to make people's lives better and our clients more successful. These new offerings deliver on that promise," says Jan Kestle, Environics Analytics' president and CEO.

The new products include:

DonorRank

DonorRank allows not-for-profit organizations to identify their best prospects according to their capacity to give and engagement with their cause. The proprietary scoring system applies wealth and psychographic data to a charity's existing roster of donors to provide an actionable ranking. This service will help charities better understand the potential gift capacity within their pipeline, prioritize opportunities and move donors into the right fundraising programs.

FireScapes

FireScapes helps communities prevent structural fires and save lives. This innovative product will help fire professionals focus their prevention efforts and improve message effectiveness to households according to specific fire incident risk. FireScapes projects the size of the at-risk population and reveals the types of fires that specific neighourhoods may experience.

VisitorView

VisitorView helps the tourism industry attract and market to American travellers to Canada. The product uses aggregated and anonymous mobile location data and analytics to identify American neighbourhoods whose residents have a high propensity to visit Canada. VisitorView links to segment profiles that describe the media preferences of the major consumer segments, which will enable the travel and tourism industry to optimize media buying strategies at the neighbourhood level. These insights will allow the industry to spend their marketing dollars more efficiently through more effective targeting and messaging.

WealthCare

Households with the same income and wealth levels can have very different approaches to managing their finances. WealthCare is a proprietary data-driven scoring system that identifies the financial wellness of bank customers and credit union members by evaluating their lifestage, behaviours and attitudes across four key dimensions: spending, leverage, planning and financial acumen. WealthCare provides an overall indicator of financial wellness by age to help institutions identify the challenges and opportunities of their customers and members to help support them on their financial journey.

For additional information on these or other products and services from Environics Analytics, please visit environicsanalytics.com.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics is the premier marketing and analytical services company in North America. The company offers a full range of analytical services to help customers turn data and analytics into insight, strategy and results. Environics Analytics' team of quantitative marketers, modellers and geographers are experts at helping organizations identify their business challenges, develop data-driven solutions and achieve success along every phase of their analytics journey. To learn more about Environics Analytics, please visit www.environicsanalytics.com.

For further information: please contact us at 1.888.339.3304 ext. 2290 or via email at inquiries@environicsanalytics.com.