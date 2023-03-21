Envie Extends All-Inclusive Lifestyle to Young Professionals

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Envie, one of Ottawa's leading student housing brands with 3,000 beds in Ottawa and another 900 beds in the works for Kingston, Ontario, is expanding its all-inclusive offering and lifestyle to recent graduates and young professionals. With a new building located at 256 Rideau in downtown Ottawa right next to the University of Ottawa and two other buildings in the city's Little Italy, a gastronomic delight near Carleton University, Envie aims to create and foster a community of like-minded individuals through activities and events.

Envie Rideau offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with availability for May and September move-ins. The prime location near the Rideau Centre, ByWard Market, Rideau Canal, University of Ottawa, and many downtown workplaces is ideally suited for the younger generation.

"Extending our community to young professionals is seamless, and the demand is there," said David Choo, President of Choo Communities. "Our buildings facilitate a positive living environment with innovative spaces, amenities, suites, and a unique lifestyle program that goes beyond regular housing. We are building a lifestyle brand encouraging the younger generation to thrive."

Envie's all-inclusive lifestyle includes furniture, WiFi, access to the fitness centre, heat, hydro, water, and laundry - all included in the suite's price. The all-in formula offers convenience and saves residents money by bundling their expenses into one price. Envie's offering is an excellent way for young professionals to save money and simplify their lives in an economic environment with an increasing cost of living.

The apartments feature modern design, and the buildings feature a range of amenities, including penthouse lounges, rooftop terraces, study nooks, conference rooms, and a full commercial-grade community kitchen.

Envie aims to unite residents through building-led activities such as paint nights, billiards tournaments, hikes in Gatineau Park, yoga classes, and much more. Envie's new perks program also offers residents discounts at participating local businesses.

Envie Rideau and Envie Little Italy are now leasing for May and September move-ins to accommodate students & young professionals but welcome new tenants at any time. For leasing inquiries, email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]. Learn more about Envie's all-inclusive lifestyle program at EnvieSuites.com.

About Choo Communities

Choo Communities is a real estate development company founded in 1992 by David Choo, an engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses the reStays, reResidences, Ashcroft Homes, Envie Student, and Alavida Lifestyles brands.

