ENVALIOR AT FAKUMA 2024

Sustainable high-performance thermoplastics for the circular economy

Material solutions for key future trends such as electromobility, water management and lightweight design

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Envalior is highlighting sustainable plastics at Fakuma 2024, Messe Friedrichshafen, Hall B4, Stand 4302, October 15-19. The leading provider of engineering materials is also showcasing material solutions for key future trends such as electromobility, fuel cell technology, autonomous driving, lightweight construction, renewable energy generation, water management and the digitalization of everyday life.

"We want to show that our bio- and recyclate-based material and technology solutions are a big step towards circular material cycles. Our goal is to also offer our entire portfolio on a bio and/or recyclate basis by 2030 in order to support the development of material cycles for plastics worldwide," explains Dr. Tim Arping, Director Segment Innovation & Advanced Development at Envalior.

Envalior's strength is its broad portfolio, which ranges from engineering plastics such as polyamide 6 and 66 or polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) to high-performance thermoplastics such as polyphenylene sulphide (PPS) or high-temperature polyamides such as polyamide 46 (PA 46) and polyphthalamide (PPA). "With this range, we can meet very different and demanding material requirements in a customer- and application-specific manner," says Arping.

Some of the applications highlighted at the Envalior booth include:

Biocircular-based PBT Pocan® as a drop-in alternative for fossil products

Envalior is presenting the new PBT product range Pocan® X-MB, which is based on biocircular 1.4-butanediol (BDO), for the first time at Fakuma. The raw material for the bio-BDO is used cooking oil. The proportion of sustainable material in the PBT base resin is 26 % and is certified according to ISCC Plus ("International Sustainability and Carbon Certification"). It can be increased to over 70 percent if recycled glass fibers and PET from post-consumer recyclates are used in the compounds in addition to bio-BDO. The CO 2 footprint of the new products is more than 30 percent lower than that of corresponding standard compounds.

An eye-catcher at the Envalior booth in terms of sustainability is the lightweight Remode office chair from Dutch manufacturer Koninklijke Ahrend. More than two thirds of its weight is made from a glass fiber-reinforced polyamide recyclate Akulon® RePurposed from Envalior, a large proportion of which is obtained from fishing nets left in the sea. A further proportion of the compound comes from post-industrial waste.

Xytron® for fuel cell components

Low-emission fuel cell technology is also a topic at the Envalior stand. For components of these systems, Envalior has tailor-made Xytron® high-performance PPS compounds which exhibit extremely low ion leaching. This ensures, among other things, that the cell membranes are not contaminated so that the efficiency and reliability of the cells remain stable over their service life. In addition, the compounds – such as Xytron® G4080HR – are extremely resistant to hydrolysis and dimensionally stable in liquid cell media. With this property profile, they are superior to other plastics in these applications.

Akulon® and Durethan® for high-pressure hydrogen tanks

Envalior has also developed production-ready materials for high-pressure hydrogen tanks in vehicles with fuel cells or with engines for direct combustion of the gas. Akulon® Fuel Lock and Durethan® BC550Z are polyamide 6 compounds that have a very high barrier effect against hydrogen compared to other plastics and therefore result in very tight tanks. These compounds are also very impact resistant at low temperatures, which is beneficial to safety. Thanks to their high melt stiffness, they can be blow-molded into large tank liners for trucks with lengths of over two meters.

Tepex® and Durethan® for the lightweight roof cross member of a convertible fabric soft-top

As an example of the lightweight design potential of its Tepex® composites and Durethan® compounds, Envalior is exhibiting a polyamide roof cross member for the fabric acoustic soft-top of a new premium convertible at Fakuma. Magnesium is substituted in this application. Thanks to the design freedom offered by the plastics and the flexibility in the choice of materials, it was possible to extend the roof liner right up to the A-pillars. This gives the vehicle interior a more homogeneous, harmonious and elegant appearance. In addition, the design in polyamide is 700 grams lighter than the previous versions in magnesium, and 50 percent of the necessary components can be saved.

Stanyl® for bearing cages of high-speed ball bearings

At Fakuma, Envalior will be presenting various Stanyl® polyamide 46 products that are ideal for the construction of small bearing cages for rolling bearings in hybrid and all-electric drive trains. The compounds can withstand the extreme dynamic-mechanical, tribological and thermal loads to which bearing cages of high-speed ball bearings are exposed. Their stiffness and strength allow these cages to be designed to be compact, lightweight and thin-walled. The miniaturized bearing cages withstand the extremely high centrifugal forces that occur in the bearings at high speeds of up to 30,000 revolutions per minute. The polyamide 46 compounds are superior to polyamide 66-based compounds in this application, particularly due to their performance at high temperatures, and are a cost-effective alternative to polyether ether ketones (PEEK) for high-speed ball bearings that have to withstand temperatures of up to 150°C.

PTFE-free Stanyl® for gears and bearings

Another Stanyl® innovation, which is also targeting moving parts, is PTFE-free material variants. PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) is added to many plastics to improve their tribological properties, but has now come under criticism as a per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substance (PFAS) for regulatory reasons. The PTFE-free Stanyl® compounds are characterized above all by excellent wear resistance and optimum friction behavior. This makes them ideal for applications that require excellent sliding, friction and abrasion properties – such as gears and bearings. They can be used to produce gears that are smaller and lighter than gears made of polyoxymethylene containing PTFE, while offering similar performance and costs.

EcoPaXX® and ForTii® for sanitary and heating components with hot water contact

Envalior has added EcoPaXX® Q-DWX12, a 60 percent glass-filled PA 4.10, and ForTii® WX12-FC, a 40 percent glass-filled PPA, to its drinking water contact certified product portfolio. Compared to the earlier launched family grades with less glass content, both materials enable more precise, stronger and stiffer component designs and are well suited for use in sanitary applications, water meters and water heater components.

The new PA 4.10 is certified for warm and hot water contact and offers excellent surface qualities which helps to improve sealing performance. It exhibits a high level of mechanical performance in humid environments and a wide processing window. It is already being employed as a replacement for brass in wall-mounted housings of shower thermostats. The new PPA is certified for hot water contact and has excellent flow behavior. Furthermore, it allows for processing at lower mold temperature compared to typical high glass transition temperature PPAs. Possible applications include valves and hydraulic groups of heating systems.

Arnitel® for sports shoe midsoles

At Fakuma, Envalior will also be showcasing how the specialty product Arnitel® improves the running performance of sports shoes. The thermoplastic copolyester material brings the unique benefit of optimizing performance and durability of midsoles in sports shoes. Envalior has developed a unique product portfolio for various foaming technologies, which offer the possibility to achieve best in class rebounds in combination with longer life versus PEBA (polyether block amide). This performance is achieved in all running conditions. Furthermore, Envalior offers low carbon footprint solutions to bring down the product carbon footprint of shoes. Midsoles made with Arnitel® are commercial and Envalior is actively expanding the use.

Further information on Envalior's products, sustainability goals and services can be found at www.envalior.com/en-us/products.html.

About Envalior

Envalior is a global leader in Engineering Materials with over 4,000 employees worldwide. It was established in 2023 through the merger of Lanxess Performance Materials and DSM Engineering Materials. With a long track record of customer-driven innovation, Envalior specializes in developing sustainable and high-performance material solutions. Focus markets include Automotive, New Mobility, Electronics & Electrical, and Consumer Goods. For more information, visit www.envalior.com.

SOURCE Envalior B.V.

Candace Roulo, tel: +1 248 200 8919, email: [email protected]