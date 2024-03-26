Entuitive leads design management partnership selected for Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Elevated Guideway Design-Build

Entuitive selected by Aecon as design managers providing bridge engineering, construction

engineering, and sustainability services for 1.5 km elevated guideway

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Entuitive today revealed its scope of work as the prime design management consultant for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension's elevated guideway project. The design partnership is with Consor and Typsa, selected by Aecon. Entuitive will also be providing a suite of services for the project including design management, bridge engineering, construction engineering, and sustainability consulting.

"We are thrilled to provide a leading role in the design of the elevated guideway, which adds to our portfolio of critical infrastructure projects that are transforming our city," says Michael Meschino, Principal at Entuitive. "This western extension supplements our previously completed work on the Eglinton Crosstown line, further expanding the City of Toronto's rapid future transit network. We look forward to collaborating with Metrolinx, Aecon, and all our design team partners for the successful delivery of this project."

The 1.5 km elevated guideway will form an essential section of the 9.2-kilometre extension of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line. The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will run from Mount Dennis Station in the east to Renforth Drive in the west, featuring connections to UP Express and Kitchener GO train services, as well as TTC, GO, and MiWay bus services.

"Our team is thrilled to carry our preliminary design into construction, in consort with Aecon, our client and the constructor of the work for Metrolinx. The preliminary design was driven by the means and methods developed by the team working in collaboration to achieve this successful outcome. We can now fully develop that integration of construction and design to help ensure a successful project for our client and the owner," says Stephen Brown, Senior Technical Advisor at Entuitive.

In addition to its bridge engineering and construction engineering scope on the project, Entuitive is providing sustainability consulting services including contributing to Envision for Sustainable Infrastructure certification and aligning with Infrastructure Canada's Climate Lens requirements.

About Entuitive

Entuitive is a North American structural engineering consultancy delivering industry leading solutions to support the built environment for an international client base. Founded in 2011 and operating from six offices in Canada and the US, Entuitive's practice is performance focused and encompasses integrated structural engineering, building envelope, and sustainable building consulting and planning. With structural expertise in bridge design and rehabilitation, building renovation, special projects, fire and pedestrian modelling, restoration, construction engineering, and both new and existing transportation structures, Entuitive is recognized as an industry leader.

Recent award-winning projects include the MacKimmie Complex at the University of Calgary, the Port Lands Bridges in Toronto, and the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas. As a carbon neutral B Corp Certified business, and listed as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022, Entuitive's more than 290 employees are dedicated to fulfilling the business objectives of a broad range of clients, including architects, contractors, developers, and property owners. To learn more visit entuitive.com.

SOURCE Entuitive

For further information: Johnny Santilly, Communications Manager, Entuitive, [email protected], 437-388-6273