Entuitive achieves B Corp™ Certification

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Entuitive, the engineering consulting firm delivering industry leading solutions to support the built environment, today announced that it has achieved its B Corporation (B Corp) Certification, joining a global network of businesses meeting the highest standards for positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

"The architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry has the power to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges," says Brock Schroeder, Managing Director, Entuitive. "Entuitive has proven we are committed to using business as a force for positive change and is proud to be joining the B Corp community. We aspire to be leaders in the transformation of the built environment for a sustainable future."

B Corp is achieved by rigorously measuring a company's entire performance and evaluates how its operations, business model, and profits affect employees, the environment, customers, and the community.

Through an assessment of Entuitive's overall social and environmental impact, the engineering and sustainable performance leader received an overall score of 97.5, leading across most categories. Entuitive scored higher than average B Corp organizations for its sector, size, and country (Canada) in the following categories: Governance, Workers, Community, and Environment.

With its greatest score in the Workers section, some highlights include Entuitive's focus on employee Health, Wellness, and Safety, its Worker Owned-Impact Business Model, and its commitment to regular Engagement & Satisfaction Surveys for employees.

Successful B Corp businesses create a positive impact for all stakeholders and take strides to minimize the negative impact of doing business.

For Entuitive, its social efforts are mirrored by its commitment to sustainability, both inside its six North American offices and beyond. Through a commitment to carbon neutrality since 2018, Entuitive has proven its commitment to action.

"As a dedicated leader in the building industry, and in supporting the built environment to ensure a sustainable future, we know our work is never done," says Sam Lane, Discipline Lead, Sustainable Performance, Entuitive. "We're proud to now have B Corp to verify that we've been doing the right thing for our employees, our community, and the planet for years. It's another way for us to demonstrate to our clients that we take these responsibilities seriously and that we're committed to continuous improvement as a firm."

Per the B Corp website, the organization currently has 8,130 companies, representing 743,790 workers in 161 industries across 95 countries. Entuitive is one of only 20 AEC B Corp Certified companies in North America.

To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company's positive impact. Candidates must also pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company's negative impact, change their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available.

About Entuitive

Entuitive is a North American structural engineering consultancy delivering industry leading solutions to support the built environment for an international client base. Founded in 2011 and operating from six offices in Canada and the US, Entuitive's practice is performance focused and encompasses integrated structural engineering, building envelope, and sustainable building consulting and planning. With structural expertise in bridge design and rehabilitation, building renovation, special projects, fire and pedestrian modelling, restoration, construction engineering, and both new and existing transportation structures, Entuitive is recognized as an industry leader.

Recent award-winning projects include the Platform Innovation Centre and Parkade in Calgary, the Port Lands Bridges in Toronto, and the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas. As a B Corp™ Certified business and listed as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022, Entuitive's more than 290 employees are dedicated to fulfilling the business objectives of a broad range of clients, including architects, contractors, developers, and property owners. To learn more visit entuitive.com.

