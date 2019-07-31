Entry Island - Cap-aux-Meules Ferry - Changes to vehicles and goods transportation service September 9 - October 1, 2019

QUEBEC CITY, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) wishes to advise its customers that the MV Ivan-Quinn will be out of service from September 9 to October 1 in order to undergo regulatory maintenance in dry dock. During this time, the MV Béatrice Hubert will be brought in to ensure passenger service on this route.

So far, STQ has been unable to secure a vessel to ensure vehicle and goods transportation service during this period. Residents are therefore encouraged, insofar as possible, to transport any goods prior to the shoring-up of the MV Ivan-Quinn scheduled this September 9.

STQ is currently seeking a maritime transportation service provider able to carry at least one vehicle, general goods and construction materials between Entry Island and Cap-aux-Meules.

Passenger service: no changes to service provision

The MV Béatrice Hubert will carry passengers between the wharves at the Cap-aux-Meules and Entry Island marinas according to the regular MV Ivan-Quinn schedule, as follows:

Monday to Saturday Departure from Cap-aux-Meules Departure from Entry Island 7:30 a.m. 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

Passenger fares remain unchanged and are payable in cash, or by credit or debit card on board.

During this period of dry dock, passengers may reserve their crossing by telephone if they wish by calling 418 986-3278 or 1 888 986-3278.

STQ wishes to remind customers that they may subscribe to automatic service alerts to receive real-time notifications and updates about service changes. More information is available online at traversiers.com.

